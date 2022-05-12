Log in
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated
  6. News
  7. Summary
    DBD   US2536511031

DIEBOLD NIXDORF, INCORPORATED

(DBD)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  05/12 01:51:13 pm EDT
2.885 USD   +26.54%
01:42pDIEBOLD NIXDORF, INCORPORATED : Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons
EQ
12:49pINSIDER BUY : Diebold Nixdorf
MT
11:03aDA Davidson Adjusts Price Target for Diebold Nixdorf to $5 From $7, Maintains Buy Rating
MT
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated : Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons

05/12/2022 | 01:42pm EDT
Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

12.05.2022 / 19:40
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a) Name
Title: Mr.
First name: Jeffrey
Last name(s): Rutherford

2. Reason for the notification

a) Position / status
Position: Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer

b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a) Name
Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated

b) LEI
549300XZK6EWDBAZSY16 

4. Details of the transaction(s)

a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code
Type: Share
ISIN: US2536511031

b) Nature of the transaction
Acquisition

c) Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s) Volume(s)
2.7600 USD 1104.00 USD
2.7700 USD 831.00 USD
2.7717 USD 1663.02 USD
2.7800 USD 1112.00 USD
2.7863 USD 5572.60 USD
2.7900 USD 4477.95 USD
2.7950 USD 1956.50 USD
2.7997 USD 3919.58 USD
2.8000 USD 2520.00 USD
2.8044 USD 5608.80 USD
2.8050 USD 2524.50 USD
2.8100 USD 4215.00 USD
2.8106 USD 1686.36 USD
2.8150 USD 281.50 USD
2.8200 USD 4920.90 USD
2.8250 USD 4237.50 USD
2.8300 USD 1027.29 USD
2.8400 USD 284.00 USD
2.8404 USD 6532.92 USD

d) Aggregated information
Price Aggregated volume
2.8061 USD 54475.42 USD

e) Date of the transaction
12/05/2022; UTC?4

f) Place of the transaction
Name: NYSE
MIC: XNYS


12.05.2022 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated
50 Executive Pkwy, P.O. Box 2520
44236 Hudson, OH
United States
Internet: www.dieboldnixdorf.com

 
End of News DGAP News Service

75011  12.05.2022 

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1351529&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse_sftp

© EQS 2022
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 3 753 M - -
Net income 2022 -191 M - -
Net Debt 2022 1 842 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 -0,79x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 180 M 180 M -
EV / Sales 2022 0,54x
EV / Sales 2023 0,49x
Nbr of Employees 22 000
Free-Float 75,7%
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 5
Last Close Price 2,28 $
Average target price 7,00 $
Spread / Average Target 207%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Octavio Marquez President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Jeffrey L. Rutherford Senior VP, Chief Financial & Accounting Officer
Gary G. Greenfield Non-Executive Chairman
Teresa Ostapower Chief Information Officer
Olaf Heyden Chief Operating Officer & Executive Vice President
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
DIEBOLD NIXDORF, INCORPORATED-74.81%180
SEIKO EPSON CORPORATION-5.36%5 209
CHICONY ELECTRONICS CO., LTD.-1.70%1 948
PRIMAX ELECTRONICS LTD.-2.82%855
EIZO CORPORATION-15.61%558
AURAS TECHNOLOGY CO., LTD.-23.76%474