Diebold Nixdorf Incorporated : Q2 2022 Full Earnings Press Release

press release Media contact: Investor contact: Mike Jacobsen, APR Christine Marchuska, CAIA +1 330 490 4498 +1 607 206 9212 michael.jacobsen@dieboldnixdorf.com christine.marchuska@dieboldnixdorf.com FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE: August 02, 2022 Diebold Nixdorf Reports 2022 Second Quarter Financial Results Please visit http://www.dieboldnixdorf.com/earningsfor a comprehensive shareholder letter and additional content HUDSON, Ohio - Diebold Nixdorf (NYSE:DBD) today reported its second quarter 2022 financial results. Key Highlights Robust order entry activity, ending the second quarter with a record $1.4 billion in backlog

Reported revenue of $852 million, up 3% sequentially, reflecting sustained customer demand for the company's products and services

Reaffirm Adjusted EBITDA guidance of $320 million to $350 million

New operating model well underway, with ~$120 million of annualized costs either removed or in a transition period, equating to roughly $12 million of non-GAAP savings in Q2 and representing approximately 80% of the company's previously disclosed $150 million+ cost savings plan Octavio Marquez, Diebold Nixdorf president and chief executive officer, said: "During my first full quarter as CEO, we delivered on our prior commitments with sequential quarter-over-quarterimprovement on a number of key measures. Over the past several weeks, our company has worked quickly to take important steps to become more agile and better equipped to face challenges in a difficult macroeconomic environment. We recently implemented a new and simplified operating model that will help us improve our financial performance, elevate customer service and put us on a path toward a stronger future. We have confidence our new operating model will ultimately drive us forward and help our efforts to focus on what matters most - serving customers and creating value for shareholders. "While we strive to improve what we do and how we do it as a company, we are still working against the expected challenges we faced during the past few quarters. We also expect foreign currency exchange (FX) will be an additional, significant headwind in the second half of the year given our scale in Europe. However, we are continuing to respond to these challenges swiftly and deploying mitigation tactics wherever possible. I am pleased with the early progress we are making with simplifying and streamlining our business, executing on our cost savings plan, and moving forward with our refinancing efforts all while continuing to navigate the uncertain macroeconomic environment." Business Highlights Banking

DN Series ™ ATMs are now live in over 90 countries with over 570 certifications; shift away from legacy devices continues, with DN Series cash recyclers comprising 82% of new banking orders in North America Secured an ~$8 million deal with one of the largest banks in Egypt including expansion of their fleet to ~50% DN Series ATMs including cash recyclers, a software win for our Vynamic suite and a six-year maintenance contract Won a ~$6 million Managed Services deal for a large bank in India, a new contract including ATM monitoring, event management, help desk, cash forecasting, site maintenance and more Awarded a ~$5 million contract with a major U.S.-based financial institution operating in ~30 states to refresh their existing fleet of ATMs with DN Series - displacing a competitor

Retail

Self-checkout (SCO) products continue to drive our Retail business, with these solutions growing faster than the market, specifically in Europe Secured a ~$20 million win with a U.K.-based conglomerate that encompasses both high-end retail stores and grocery for SCO replacements as well as a five-year contract for services, including maintenance Continue to make progress with our SCO solutions in the U.S. as we won an ~$5 million contract for a U.S.-based chain of specialty discount stores for these products and are accelerating deployments with large European grocers across the U.S. Continued progress in leveraging services business in the EV space - extending our pilot with Chargepoint to additional regions; went live with Alfen adding eight additional countries; and added countries and retail projects with Compleo

Jeff Rutherford, Diebold Nixdorf executive vice president and chief financial officer, said: "We remain encouraged by order entry activity, a forward-lookingindicator of demand, and are confident in our operating model as we continue to implement cost savings and additional operational rigor to accelerate the pace of backlog conversion to revenue and free cash flow. As a result, we are reiterating our adjusted EBITDA guidance range and our free cash flow outlook. Free cash flow is directly correlated with our expected adjusted EBITDA guidance as well as working capital normalization. Note our free cash flow guidance includes cash restructuring charges. To reflect ongoing challenges in the macroeconomic environment, we are adjusting our full-yearrevenue outlook. The company currently expects total revenue of $3.55 billion to $3.75 billion, with a majority of the adjustment attributable to unfavorable FX impacts. Adjusted EBITDA and free cash flow guidance considers that savings from our restructuring plan and other cost management measures will offset our adjusted revenue guidance. On a constant currency basis adjusting for divestitures, we expect full-yearrevenue to be flat on a year-over-yearbasis." Full-year 2022 Outlook Previous Outlook Revised Outlook Total Revenue $3.7B - $3.9B $3.55B - $3.75B Adjusted EBITDA (Non-GAAP measure)1 $320M - $350M $320M - $350M Free cash flow (Non-GAAP measure)2 Break even Break even Return on Invested Capital (Non-GAAP measure)1,3 ~13% ~13% Segment Reporting Structure In the second quarter of 2022, the company reorganized its reportable segments due to the simplification of its organizational structure. The new reportable segments are Global Banking and Global Retail, which aligns with how the company makes key operating decisions, allocate resources and assess performance going forward. The new Banking segment's sales and cost of sales are the summation of the historical Americas Banking and Eurasia Banking segments. The segment change has no impact on Retail's sales or cost of sales. Certain corporate costs and Non-GAAP adjustments are not assigned to our reportable segments, as these charges are managed separately from the segment information the company uses to make operating decisions and assess performance. Also in connection with the operating structure simplification, the company will no longer be separately reporting software sales and software cost of sales in its earnings materials. Rather, and consistent with its historical reporting on Form 10-Q and Form 10-K, the company will report product and service sales and cost of sales. Software licenses are included in product, while software maintenance and support and professional services are reported within service. Prior-periods have been recast to conform to the new reporting structure. Reconciliations between the new and historical format are included within the shareholder letter being furnished with this release and available on the Company's website. These changes did not impact the consolidated financial statements. 1 - With respect to the company's adjusted EBITDA and Return on Invested Capital (ROIC) outlook for 2022, it is not providing a reconciliation to the most directly comparable GAAP financial measures because it is unable to predict with reasonable certainty those items that may affect such measures calculated and presented in accordance with GAAP without unreasonable effort. These measures primarily exclude future restructuring actions and net non-routine items. These reconciling items are uncertain, depend on various factors and could significantly impact, either individually or in the aggregate, operating profit and net income calculated and presented in accordance with GAAP. Please see "Non-GAAP Financial Measures and Other Information" for additional information regarding our use of Non-GAAP financial measures. - Free cash flow is a Non-GAAP financial measure defined as net cash provided by operating activities from continuing operations less capital expenditures, less cash used for capitalized software development, and excluding the impact of changes in cash of assets held for sale and the use of cash for M&A and the legal settlement for impaired cloud implementation costs, and excluding the use of cash for the settlement of foreign exchange derivative instruments. With respect to the company's Non-GAAP free cash flow outlook for 2022, it is not providing a reconciliation to the most directly comparable GAAP financial measure because it is unable to predict with reasonable certainty those items that may affect such measure calculated and presented in accordance with GAAP without unreasonable effort. This measure primarily excludes the future impact of changes in cash of assets held for sale, cash used for M&A activities and the settlement of foreign exchange derivative instruments. These reconciling items are uncertain, depend on various factors and could significantly impact, either individually or in the aggregate, net cash provided (used) by operating activities calculated and presented in accordance with GAAP. Please see "Non-GAAP Financial Measures and Other Information" for additional information regarding our use of Non-GAAP financial measures.

3 - ROIC is defined as tax-effected adjusted operating profit (NOPAT), utilizing an estimated 30% effective tax rate, divided by average invested capital for the period. 2 of 15

Overview Presentation and Conference Call More information on Diebold Nixdorf's quarterly earnings is available on its Investor Relations website. Octavio Marquez, president and chief executive officer, and Jeffrey Rutherford, executive vice president and chief financial officer, will discuss the company's financial performance during a conference call today at 8:30 a.m. (ET). Both the presentation and access to the call / webcast are available at http://www.dieboldnixdorf.com/earnings. The replay of the webcast can be accessed on the website for up to three months after the call. About Diebold Nixdorf Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated (NYSE: DBD) is a world leader in enabling connected commerce. We automate, digitize and transform the way people bank and shop. As a partner to the majority of the world's top 100 financial institutions and top 25 global retailers, our integrated solutions connect digital and physical channels conveniently, securely and efficiently for millions of consumers each day. The company has a presence in more than 100 countries with approximately 22,000 employees worldwide. Visit www.DieboldNixdorf.com for more information. Twitter: @DieboldNixdorf LinkedIn: www.linkedin.com/company/diebold Facebook: www.facebook.com/DieboldNixdorf YouTube: www.youtube.com/dieboldnixdorf

