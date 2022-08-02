Diebold Nixdorf Incorporated : Q2 2022 Shareholder Letter

"The demand for fast and reliable charging has grown rapidly in the last few years, with an increasing number of European retailers turning to Alfen for our market-leading solutions. Joining forces with a strong partner like Diebold Nixdorf will help Alfen maintain our high-quality standards in our services."

"The new [DN Series] devices are already getting our customers' attention, and in our next phase, the ATM's integrated cash recycling capabilities will enable us to optimize cash handling and provide our customers with innovative technology that improves their banking experience."

"Since many of our customers are travelers, it's very important that our ATMs are available around the clock, and it's more efficient for us to partner with an expert in the ATM technology space. By using Diebold Nixdorf's Managed Services solutions, we can keep downtime to a minimum, which gives us peace of mind to focus on serving our customers."

To Our Shareholders

Our solutions were in demand during the second quarter as we saw an increase in sequential quarter-over-quarter total order entry and a record $1.4billion in backlog as of the end of June. We delivered on our prior commitments with sequential quarter-over-quarter improvement on several key measures, including 3% revenue growth, margin expansion, adjusted EBITDA, and cost-savings through our restructuring initiatives. Leading us to reaffirm our EBITDA guidance for the year.

Our laser-focus on our supply chain, especially accelerating revenue conversion, progressed in the second quarter with constructive customer conversations around options to prepay or assume a higher price due to inflationary pressures. To date, customers have been more responsive to the former option. We continue to talk with our customers and appreciate their understanding and willingness to work with us during this challenging macro-economic environment we all face.

In the second quarter we also continued to face inflationary pressures, uncertainty around financial markets, logistics and supply chain disruptions, challenges from the ongoing pandemic and the war in Ukraine. At the same time, we remained focused on delivering on our business objectives and saw sequential improvement in our performance across key metrics. We continue to expand our capabilities to serve our customers with best-in-class solutions. We also identified and are executing against $120m through our cost savings restructuring plan and have a clear line of sight to more than $30m in additional cost savings as we transform the business into a more customer centric, simpler model - operating at a lower cost

- to drive growth across our core businesses.

Over the past several weeks, our company has worked quickly to take important steps to become more agile, customer- focused, and better equipped to face the challenges that come our way in this difficult environment. We recently implemented a new and simplified operating model that will help us improve our financial performance, elevate customer service and put us on a path toward a stronger future. We have confidence in our operating model to drive us forward and double our efforts on what matters most - our customers.

Going forward, in addition to talking about Banking and Retail, we will be talking about our business in terms of Product and Services. This segment and business line reporting is representative of our simplified operating structure and how we run our business and measure success.

We continue to add value through our core businesses as our customers are seeking self-service and automation to meet the needs of changing customer preferences. In Banking, we address the demand for cash recyclers as banks rethink their branch footprint and move toward more automation and efficiency around their real estate. In Retail, we provide best-in-class, innovative self-checkout (SCO) solutions, which are increasingly sought after by retailers as they navigate rapidly changing labor dynamics and customer demand for improved shopping experiences.

Product and Services provide a holistic view of how we operate our business and why we continue to be our customers' preferred partner. With Product, our continuous focus on innovation and providing the latest and greatest products and solutions is why we continue to win market share, especially with our cash recyclers and SCOs. Our global Services organization is one of our best assets, and we expect to grow our footprint with more advanced Managed Services as clients look to outsource more of their business.

3 | Shareholder Letter / Q2 2022