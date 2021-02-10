Diebold Nixdorf Incorporated : Q4 2020 Full Earnings Press Release

Exhibit 99.1

Diebold Nixdorf Reports 2020 Fourth Quarter and Full-Year Financial Results

Company delivers strong results that exceeded expectations for 2020, issues 2021 outlook for revenue, profitability and free cash flow growth, and establishes 2023 financial targets

NORTH CANTON, Ohio - Diebold Nixdorf (NYSE:DBD) today reported its fourth quarter and full-year 2020 financial results.

Key highlights

• Expanded non-GAAP gross profit margins, non-GAAP operating profit margins and adjusted EBITDA margins for the fourth quarter and full-year 2020

• Generated Q4 net cash from operations of $214.7 million and free cash flow of $185.8 million

• Delivered product order growth of 17% and product backlog growth of 23% versus the prior-year period

Gerrard Schmid, Diebold Nixdorf president and chief executive officer, said: "We exited 2020 with momentum and delivered stronger-than-expected revenue, profitability and free cash flow as we continue to transform our business model to create value. Banking orders were stronger during the quarter as our customers seek out innovative and digitally enabled self-service solutions. We expanded our existing global partnership with Citibank for DN Series ATMs and development of our Vynamic software suite across 15 countries, helping standardize Citi's customer experience while reducing complexity, cost and security risk. In addition, we substantially improved customer satisfaction across our global Banking business for the third consecutive year. These are tremendous accomplishments, resulting from the tireless efforts of our teams, increased customer centricity and our resilience during the global pandemic.

"Executing our DN Now initiatives has forged a stronger operating rigor for reducing costs and improving productivity. We took a major step toward our three-year, $500 million cost reduction program by realizing approximately $165 million of gross cost savings during 2020. Our leadership team is committed to deliver incremental cost reductions of $160 million and concluding restructuring and related payments in 2021.

"With the benefit of lower restructuring payments and higher profits, we are targeting significantly higher free cash flow of $140 million to $170 million in 2021, which represents approximately 30% of our expected adjusted EBITDA. Achieving this ratio will be an important stepping stone to our 2023 goal of converting approximately 50% of adjusted EBITDA to levered free cash flow. Our outlook for 2021 also includes a balance of top-line growth, margin expansion from continued cost reductions with additional investments in our people and solutions."

Business updates

• Experiencing growing demand for DN Series™ ATMs and cash recycling technology ◦ Signed contracts to deliver 1,800 ATMs to one of the largest banks in Saudi Arabia, and 500 ATMs to a new, growth-oriented customer in Egypt. Both financial institutions also purchased Vynamic security, monitoring and marketing software ◦ Secured two new contacts in the Netherlands valued at approximately $11 million ◦ Won a deal for 1,000 cash recyclers and DN AllConnectSM Data Engine with a large private bank in Brazil

• Growing faster than the retail self-checkout (SCO) industry as shipments grew approximately 90% in Q4 and approximately 200% in 2020 ◦ Booked initial orders under a milestone agreement with the owner of the world's 2nd-largest SCO fleet ◦ Signed a $7 million contract with a large grocery store in Poland to deploy SCO and Vynamic iScan™

• Won a new, four-year ATM monitoring and services contract covering approximately 2,400 ATMs in North America

• Secured new, multi-year contracts with BP to extend our managed service agreement for fuel and convenience stores in the United States, nine European nations, Australia and South Africa

Full-year 2021 Outlook1 and 2023 Financial Targets

2021 2023 Total Revenue ~$4.0B - $4.1B 2% - 4% CAGR Adjusted EBITDA2 ~$480M - $500M ~12% margin >13% margin Free cash flow (non-GAAP measure)3 ~$140M - $170M ~50% conversion of adj. EBITDA to levered FCF Return on Invested Capital (ROIC)2, 4 ~18% >20%

Summary Financial Results

($ in millions, except per share data)

Three Months Ended

December 31, 2020 December 31, 2019

% Change

GAAP GAAP GAAP Non-GAAP Total net sales $ 1,105.9 $ 1,105.9 $ 1,151.6 $ 1,151.6 (4.0) (4.0) Gross profit $ 276.5 $ 296.0 $ 270.4 $ 303.1 2.3 (2.3) Operating profit $ 5.7 $ 104.7 $ (32.6) $ 100.4 117.5 4.3 Operating margin 0.5 % 9.5 % (2.8)% 8.7 % 330 bps 80 bps Net income (loss) $ (51.2) $ 34.7 $ (122.6) $ 39.9 (58.2) (13.0) Diluted earnings/(loss) per share $ (0.66) $ 0.44 $ (1.60) $ 0.47 (58.8) (6.4) Adjusted EBITDA $ 128.1 $ 130.9 (2.1) Non-GAAP5

Non-GAAP5

• Total net sales decreased 4.0%, or $45.6 million YoY, due to approximately $39 million of unplanned reductions including COVID-19 pandemic delays, $36 million from divestitures, a $14 million benefit from incremental business and $18 million of foreign currency tailwinds

• Non-GAAP operating profit improved 4.2% YoY to $104.7 million and non-GAAP operating profit margin increased 80 basis points YoY to 9.5% as the result of gross margin expansion of ~50 basis points and the realization of savings from its DN Now initiatives

Q4 2020

Q4 2019

YTD 12/31/2020

YTD 12/31/2019

$ 214.7 $ 128.4 $ 18.0 $ 135.8

Net cash provided (used) by operating activities (GAAP measure) Excluding the impact of changes in cash of assets held for sale and the use of cash for M&A activities

(13.1)

(4.0)

24.6 15.0

Excluding the use of cash for the settlement of foreign exchange derivative instruments 0.5 (0.4) 32.3 8.5

Excluding the termination of certain interest rate swaps due to debt refinancing

Proceeds from the surrender of company-owned life insurance policies Capital expenditures

(17.2) (23.1)

Capitalized software development Free cash flow (non-GAAP measure)3

4.0 - (15.3) (5.0)

- - (12.7) (5.0)

10.3 16.1

- -

(27.5) (42.9)

$

185.8

$

106.3

$

56.6

$ 93.3

• Net cash provided by operating activities of $214.7 million in the fourth quarter increased $86.3 million YoY primarily due to improved collections

• Free cash flow of $185.8 million for the fourth quarter increased $79.5 million YoY primarily due to improved collections and lower interest payments

1 - The company's 2021 outlook includes the impact of divesting Diebold Nixdorf Portavis GmbH, deconsolidating the company's joint venture in China, and the divestiture of the company's Brazil online fraud protection business, all of which were finalized in 2020.

2 - With respect to the company's adjusted EBITDA and ROIC outlook for 2021, it is not providing a reconciliation to the most directly comparable GAAP financial measures because it is unable to predict with reasonable certainty those items that may affect such measures calculated and presented in accordance with GAAP without unreasonable effort. These measures primarily exclude the future impact of restructuring actions and net non-routine items. These reconciling items are uncertain, depend on various factors and could significantly impact, either individually or in the aggregate, operating profit and net income calculated and presented in accordance with GAAP. Please see "Non-GAAP Financial Measures and Other Information" for additional information regarding our use of non-GAAP financial measures.

3 - Free cash flow is a non-GAAP financial measure defined as net cash provided by operating activities from continuing operations less capital expenditures, less cash used for capitalized software development, and excluding the impact of changes in cash of assets held for sale and the use of cash for M&A activities, and excluding the use of cash for the settlement of foreign exchange derivative instruments, and excluding the use of cash for the termination of certain interest rate swaps due to the debt refinancing in Q3 2020, and including the proceeds from the surrender of company-owned life insurance policies. With respect to the company's non-GAAP free cash flow outlook for 2021, it is not providing a reconciliation to the most directly comparable GAAP financial measure because it is unable to predict with reasonable certainty those items that may affect such measure calculated and presented in accordance with GAAP without unreasonable effort. This measure primarily excludes the future impact of changes in cash of assets held for sale, cash used for M&A activities and the settlement of foreign exchange derivative instruments. These reconciling items are uncertain, depend on various factors and could significantly impact, either individually or in the aggregate, net cash provided (used) by operating activities calculated and presented in accordance with GAAP. Please see "Non-GAAP Financial Measures and Other Information" for additional information regarding our use of non-GAAP financial measures.

4 - ROIC is defined as tax-effected adjusted operating profit (NOPAT), utilizing an estimated 30% effective tax rate, divided by average invested capital for the period.

5 - See note 1 for GAAP to Non-GAAP adjustments to gross profit; operating expenses, which include selling and administrative expense and research, development and engineering expense; note 2 for adjusted EBITDA; and note 3 for adjusted net income/loss and adjusted EPS.

Financial Results of Operations and Segments

($ in millions)

Revenue Summary by Reportable Segments - Unaudited

Three months ended December 31, 2020 compared to December 31, 2019

Segments

$ (12.8) (16.2)

Three Months Ended

December 31,2020

2019

% Change

% Change in CC6

4.5 0.6

Eurasia Banking Services Products Software

Total Eurasia Banking

187.8 $ 184.1 46.8 418.7

215.4 171.6 44.8 431.8

7.3 1.8

(3.0) (7.2)

Americas Banking

(5.3) (3.1)

(24.2) (23.2)

Services Products Software

Total Americas Banking

218.2 125.2 31.4 374.8

230.4 145.9 41.4 417.7

(14.2) (9.5)

(10.3) (7.3)

Retail

(2.0) (6.0)

(0.6) (4.8)

Services Products Software Total Retail

119.8 144.6 48.0

122.3 131.5 48.3

10.0 6.2

312.4

302.1

3.4 (0.5)

Total net sales

$

1,105.9

$

Year ended December 31, 2020 compared to December 31, 2019

Segments

$ (18.2) (18.4)

1,151.6

Year Ended

December 31,

2020

(4.0) (5.5)

2019

% Change

% Change in CC6

(9.0) (9.4)

Eurasia Banking Services Products Software

Total Eurasia Banking

699.7 $ 575.2 156.2 1,431.1

855.1 623.0 171.7 1,649.8

(7.7) (8.7)

(13.3) (13.8)

Americas Banking

(5.2) (3.1)

(0.3) 3.3

Services Products Software

Total Americas Banking

869.1 417.2 133.1 1,419.4

916.8 553.8 133.5 1,604.1

(24.7) (20.4)

(11.5) (8.4)

Retail

(6.6) (7.2)

2.2 1.5

Services Products Software Total Retail

428.3 456.5 167.0 1,051.8

458.6 532.8 163.4

(14.3) (14.6)

1,154.8

(8.9) (9.4)

Total net sales

$

3,902.3 $

4,408.7

(11.5) (10.7)

6 - The company calculates constant currency by translating the prior-year period results at current year exchange rates.

GAAP and Non-GAAP Profit/Loss Summary

Three months ended December 31, 2020 compared to December 31, 2019

Three Months Ended

December 31, 2020 December 31, 2019

Change

$

568.1 $ (42.3)Services Products Software Total net sales

GAAP

525.8 $ 453.9 126.2

Non-GAAP7

525.8 $ 453.9 126.2

GAAP

568.1 $ 449.0 134.5

$ $

1,105.9

$ $

1,105.9 $ 1,151.6 Non-GAAP7 449.0 134.5 GAAP 4.9 (8.3) $ $ 1,151.6 $ (45.7) Non-GAAP $ (42.3) 4.9 (8.3) $ (45.7) Services Products8 Software8 Total gross profit 150.1 78.2 48.2

154.6 $ 142.2

87.7 53.7

160.3 $ 7.9

85.5 42.7

96.9 45.9

(7.3) 5.5

$ (5.7) (9.2) 7.8

$ 276.5 $ 296.0 $ 270.4 $ 303.1 $ 6.1 $ (7.1)

Services Products Software

Total gross margin

Total operating expenses Operating profit Operating margin

$ (32.6) 100.4 $ 38.3

28.5 % 17.2 % 38.2 % 25.0 % 270.8 $ $ 5.7 0.5 % 29.4 % 19.3 % 42.6 % 26.8 % 191.3 104.7 25.0 % 19.0 % 31.7 % 23.5 % 28.2 % 21.6 % 34.1 % 26.3 % 350 bps (180) bps 650 bps 150 bps $ $ $ 303.0 $ $ 202.7 $ (32.2) 120 bps (230) bps 850 bps 50 bps $ (11.4) $ 4.3 9.5 %

(2.8)%

8.7 %

330 bps

80 bps

11.6 % 11.4 % 20 bps

Adjusted EBITDA Adjusted EBITDA margin