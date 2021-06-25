Log in
Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution

06/25/2021 | 08:45am EDT
DGAP Voting Rights Announcement: Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated
25.06.2021 / 14:43
Dissemination of a Voting Rights Announcement transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Notification of Major Holdings

1. Details of issuer
Name: Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated
Street: 5995 Mayfair Road
Postal code: 44720
City: North Canton, OH
United States
Legal Entity Identifier (LEI): 549300XZK6EWDBAZSY16

2. Reason for notification
X Acquisition/disposal of shares with voting rights
  Acquisition/disposal of instruments
  Change of breakdown of voting rights
  Other reason:

3. Details of person subject to the notification obligation
Legal entity: Morgan Stanley
City of registered office, country: Wilmington, Delaware, United States of America (USA)

4. Names of shareholder(s)
holding directly 3% or more voting rights, if different from 3.
 

5. Date on which threshold was crossed or reached:
18 Jun 2021

6. Total positions
  % of voting rights attached to shares
(total of 7.a.)		 % of voting rights through instruments
(total of 7.b.1 + 7.b.2)		 Total of both in %
(7.a. + 7.b.)		 Total number of voting rights pursuant to Sec. 41 WpHG
New 1.49 % 3.46 % 4.94 % 94598357
Previous notification 1.74 % 3.45 % 5.19 % /

7. Details on total positions
a. Voting rights attached to shares (Sec. 33, 34 WpHG)
ISIN Absolute In %
  Direct
(Sec. 33 WpHG)		 Indirect
(Sec. 34 WpHG)		 Direct
(Sec. 33 WpHG)		 Indirect
(Sec. 34 WpHG)
US2536511031 0 1404813 0.00 % 1.49 %
Total 1404813 1.49 %

b.1. Instruments according to Sec. 38 (1) no. 1 WpHG
Type of instrument Expiration or maturity date Exercise or conversion period Voting rights absolute Voting rights in %
Call Option From 18.06.2021 to 21.01.2022 at any time 34200 0.04 %
Right of recall over securities lending agreements at any time at any time 3226737 3.41 %
    Total 3260937 3.45 %

b.2. Instruments according to Sec. 38 (1) no. 2 WpHG
Type of instrument Expiration or maturity date Exercise or conversion period Cash or physical settlement Voting rights absolute Voting rights in %
Put Option From 18.06.2021 to 21.01.2022 at any time Physical 9400 0.01 %
      Total 9400 0.01 %

8. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation
  Person subject to the notification obligation is not controlled nor does it control any other undertaking(s) that directly or indirectly hold(s) an interest in the (underlying) issuer (1.).
X Full chain of controlled undertakings starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entity:

Name % of voting rights (if at least 3% or more) % of voting rights through instruments (if at least 5% or more) Total of both (if at least 5% or more)
Morgan Stanley % % %
Morgan Stanley Capital Management, LLC % % %
Morgan Stanley Domestic Holdings, Inc. % % %
Morgan Stanley Capital Services LLC % % %
- % % %
Morgan Stanley % % %
Morgan Stanley Capital Management, LLC % % %
Morgan Stanley Domestic Holdings, Inc. % % %
Morgan Stanley & Co. LLC % % %
- % % %
Morgan Stanley % % %
Morgan Stanley International Holdings Inc. % % %
Morgan Stanley International Limited % % %
Morgan Stanley Investments (UK) % % %
Morgan Stanley & Co. International plc % % %
- % % %
Morgan Stanley % % %
Morgan Stanley Capital Management, LLC % % %
Morgan Stanley Domestic Holdings, Inc. % % %
Morgan Stanley & Co. LLC % % %
Prime Dealer Services Corp. % % %
- % % %
Morgan Stanley % % %
Morgan Stanley Capital Management, LLC % % %
Morgan Stanley Domestic Holdings, Inc. % % %
Morgan Stanley Investment Management Inc. % % %
- % % %
Morgan Stanley % % %
Morgan Stanley Capital Management, LLC % % %
Morgan Stanley Domestic Holdings, Inc. % % %
Morgan Stanley Investment Management Inc. % % %
Morgan Stanley Alternative Investments LLC % % %
Morgan Stanley AIP GP LP % % %
- % % %
Morgan Stanley % % %
Morgan Stanley Capital Management, LLC % % %
Morgan Stanley Domestic Holdings, Inc. % % %
Morgan Stanley Smith Barney LLC % % %
- % % %
Morgan Stanley % % %
Morgan Stanley Capital Management, LLC % % %
Morgan Stanley Domestic Holdings, Inc. % % %
E*TRADE Financial Holdings, LLC % % %
ETCM Holdings, LLC % % %
E*TRADE Securities LLC % % %

9. In case of proxy voting according to Sec. 34 para. 3 WpHG
(only in case of attribution of voting rights in accordance with Sec. 34 para. 1 sent. 1 No. 6 WpHG)

Date of general meeting:
Holding total positions after general meeting (6.) after annual general meeting:
Proportion of voting rights Proportion of instruments Total of both
% % %

10. Other explanatory remarks:
 

Date
24 Jun 2021


25.06.2021 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated
5995 Mayfair Road
44720 North Canton, OH
United States
Internet: www.dieboldnixdorf.com

 
End of News DGAP News Service

1212272  25.06.2021 

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1212272&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse_sftp

© EQS 2021
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 4 083 M - -
Net income 2021 41,9 M - -
Net Debt 2021 1 780 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 25,3x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 1 058 M 1 058 M -
EV / Sales 2021 0,70x
EV / Sales 2022 0,62x
Nbr of Employees 22 000
Free-Float 76,6%
Chart DIEBOLD NIXDORF, INCORPORATED
Duration : Period :
Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends DIEBOLD NIXDORF, INCORPORATED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 5
Last Close Price 13,53 $
Average target price 19,25 $
Spread / Average Target 42,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Gerrard B. Schmid President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Jeffrey L. Rutherford Chief Financial Officer & Senior Vice President
Gary G. Greenfield Non-Executive Chairman
Olaf Heyden Chief Operating Officer & Senior Vice President
Elizabeth C. Radigan Vice President, Chief Ethics & Compliance Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
DIEBOLD NIXDORF, INCORPORATED26.92%1 027
UNISPLENDOUR CORPORATION LIMITED2.74%9 286
SYNNEX CORPORATION48.47%6 175
SEIKO EPSON CORPORATION27.69%6 101
CHICONY ELECTRONICS CO., LTD.-5.80%2 053
EIZO CORPORATION33.93%938