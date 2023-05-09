Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated
  6. News
  7. Summary
    DBD   US2536511031

DIEBOLD NIXDORF, INCORPORATED

(DBD)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution

05/09/2023 | 12:16pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

EQS Voting Rights Announcement: Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated
Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution

09.05.2023 / 18:15 CET/CEST
Dissemination of a Voting Rights Announcement transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Notification of Major Holdings

1. Details of issuer
Name: Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated
Street: 50 Executive Pkwy, P.O. Box 2520
Postal code: 44236
City: Hudson, OH
United States
Legal Entity Identifier (LEI): 549300XZK6EWDBAZSY16

2. Reason for notification
  Acquisition/disposal of shares with voting rights
X Acquisition/disposal of instruments
  Change of breakdown of voting rights
  Other reason:

3. Details of person subject to the notification obligation
Legal entity: The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.
City of registered office, country: Wilmington, DE, United States of America (USA)

4. Names of shareholder(s)
holding directly 3% or more voting rights, if different from 3.
 

5. Date on which threshold was crossed or reached:
05 May 2023

6. Total positions
  % of voting rights attached to shares
(total of 7.a.)		 % of voting rights through instruments
(total of 7.b.1 + 7.b.2)		 Total of both in %
(7.a. + 7.b.)		 Total number of voting rights pursuant to Sec. 41 WpHG
New 0.03 % 4.80 % 4.83 % 96568896
Previous notification 0.03 % 5.11 % 5.15 % /

7. Details on total positions
a. Voting rights attached to shares (Sec. 33, 34 WpHG)
ISIN Absolute In %
  Direct
(Sec. 33 WpHG)		 Indirect
(Sec. 34 WpHG)		 Direct
(Sec. 33 WpHG)		 Indirect
(Sec. 34 WpHG)
US2536511031 0 31450 0 % 0.03 %
Total 31450 0.03 %

b.1. Instruments according to Sec. 38 (1) no. 1 WpHG
Type of instrument Expiration or maturity date Exercise or conversion period Voting rights absolute Voting rights in %
Right To Recall Open 4382349 4.54 %
Right Of Use Open 156309 0.16 %
    Total 4538658 4.70 %

b.2. Instruments according to Sec. 38 (1) no. 2 WpHG
Type of instrument Expiration or maturity date Exercise or conversion period Cash or physical settlement Voting rights absolute Voting rights in %
Swap 17.08.2026 Cash 93438 0.10 %
      Total 93438 0.10 %

8. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation
  Person subject to the notification obligation is not controlled nor does it control any other undertaking(s) that directly or indirectly hold(s) an interest in the (underlying) issuer (1.).
X Full chain of controlled undertakings starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entity:

Name % of voting rights (if at least 3% or more) % of voting rights through instruments (if at least 5% or more) Total of both (if at least 5% or more)
The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. % % %
GSAM Holdings LLC % % %
Goldman Sachs Asset Management, L.P. % % %
- % % %
The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. % % %
Folio Financial, Inc. % % %
Folio Investments, Inc. % % %
- % % %
The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. % % %
Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC % % %
- % % %
The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. % % %
IMD Holdings LLC % % %
United Capital Financial Partners, Inc. % % %
United Capital Financial Advisers, LLC % % %
- % % %
The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. % % %
Goldman Sachs (UK) L.L.C. % % %
Goldman Sachs Group UK Limited % % %
Goldman Sachs International % % %

9. In case of proxy voting according to Sec. 34 para. 3 WpHG
(only in case of attribution of voting rights in accordance with Sec. 34 para. 1 sent. 1 No. 6 WpHG)

Date of general meeting:
Holding total positions after general meeting (6.) after annual general meeting:
Proportion of voting rights Proportion of instruments Total of both
% % %

10. Other explanatory remarks:
 

Date
09 May 2023


09.05.2023 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.eqs-news.com
Language: English
Company: Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated
50 Executive Pkwy, P.O. Box 2520
44236 Hudson, OH
United States
Internet: www.dieboldnixdorf.com

 
End of News EQS News Service

1628509  09.05.2023 CET/CEST

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1628509&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse_sftp

© EQS 2023
All news about DIEBOLD NIXDORF, INCORPORATED
12:16pDiebold Nixdorf to respond to NSYSE continued listing standard notice, extends exchange..
AQ
12:16pDiebold Nixdorf, Incorporated : Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [th..
EQ
05/08Diebold Nixdorf, Inc : Notice of Delisting or Failure to Satisfy a Continued Listing Rule ..
AQ
05/05Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated Receives Continued Listing Standard Notice from NYSE; Com..
PR
05/04Wedbush Downgrades Diebold Nixdorf to Neutral From Outperform After Company Cautioned A..
MT
05/03Diebold Nixdorf lifts Q1 2023 sales, improves loss
AQ
05/03Ad Hoc Notification (may 3, 2023, 1 : 00 pm cet)
PU
05/03Transcript : Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated, Q1 2023 Earnings Call, May 03, 20..
CI
05/03Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated Provides Revenue Guidance for the Fiscal Year 2023
CI
05/03Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated Reports Earnings Results for the First Quarter Ended Marc..
CI
More news
Analyst Recommendations on DIEBOLD NIXDORF, INCORPORATED
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2023 3 797 M - -
Net income 2023 -116 M - -
Net Debt 2023 2 277 M - -
P/E ratio 2023 -0,25x
Yield 2023 -
Capitalization 32,9 M 32,9 M -
EV / Sales 2023 0,61x
EV / Sales 2024 0,55x
Nbr of Employees 21 000
Free-Float 74,3%
Chart DIEBOLD NIXDORF, INCORPORATED
Duration : Period :
Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends DIEBOLD NIXDORF, INCORPORATED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 4
Last Close Price 0,41 $
Average target price 0,75 $
Spread / Average Target 81,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Octavio Marquez Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
James A. Barna Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Teresa Ostapower Chief Information Officer & Senior VP
Olaf Heyden Chief Operating Officer & Executive Vice President
Susan Malcolm Chief Ethics & Compliance Officer, Vice President
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
DIEBOLD NIXDORF, INCORPORATED-70.86%33
SEIKO EPSON CORPORATION7.27%5 080
CHICONY ELECTRONICS CO., LTD.14.48%2 325
PRIMAX ELECTRONICS LTD.10.99%922
EIZO CORPORATION29.49%677
NIDEC CHAUN-CHOUNG TECHNOLOGY CORPORATION58.62%517
Stock markets for all
100% Free Registration
fermer