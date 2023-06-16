Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. OTC Markets
  5. Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated
  6. News
  7. Summary
    DBDQQ   US2536511031

DIEBOLD NIXDORF, INCORPORATED

(DBDQQ)
  Report
Delayed OTC Markets  -  03:24:50 2023-06-16 pm EDT
0.0512 USD   -13.37%
02:33pDiebold Nixdorf, Incorporated : Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution
EQ
02:18pCms : Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated: Release according to Article 50 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution
EQ
09:26aDiebold Nixdorf Incorporated : Docket No. 2 - Form 8-K
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution

06/16/2023 | 02:33pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

EQS Voting Rights Announcement: Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated
Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution

16.06.2023 / 20:32 CET/CEST
Dissemination of a Voting Rights Announcement transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Notification of Major Holdings

1. Details of issuer
Name: Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated
Street: 50 Executive Pkwy, P.O. Box 2520
Postal code: 44236
City: Hudson, OH
United States
Legal Entity Identifier (LEI): 549300XZK6EWDBAZSY16

2. Reason for notification
X Acquisition/disposal of shares with voting rights
  Acquisition/disposal of instruments
  Change of breakdown of voting rights
  Other reason:

3. Details of person subject to the notification obligation
Legal entity: The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.
City of registered office, country: Wilmington, DE, United States of America (USA)

4. Names of shareholder(s)
holding directly 3% or more voting rights, if different from 3.
 

5. Date on which threshold was crossed or reached:
12 Jun 2023

6. Total positions
  % of voting rights attached to shares
(total of 7.a.)		 % of voting rights through instruments
(total of 7.b.1 + 7.b.2)		 Total of both in %
(7.a. + 7.b.)		 Total number of voting rights pursuant to Sec. 41 WpHG
New 1.21 % 0.33 % 1.54 % 97004463
Previous notification 4.21 % 0.36 % 4.57 % /

7. Details on total positions
a. Voting rights attached to shares (Sec. 33, 34 WpHG)
ISIN Absolute In %
  Direct
(Sec. 33 WpHG)		 Indirect
(Sec. 34 WpHG)		 Direct
(Sec. 33 WpHG)		 Indirect
(Sec. 34 WpHG)
US2536511031 0 1173225 0 % 1.21 %
Total 1173225 1.21 %

b.1. Instruments according to Sec. 38 (1) no. 1 WpHG
Type of instrument Expiration or maturity date Exercise or conversion period Voting rights absolute Voting rights in %
Right To Recall Open 226746 0.23 %
    Total 226746 0.23 %

b.2. Instruments according to Sec. 38 (1) no. 2 WpHG
Type of instrument Expiration or maturity date Exercise or conversion period Cash or physical settlement Voting rights absolute Voting rights in %
Swap 01.06.2026 Cash 96378 0.10 %
      Total 96378 0.10 %

8. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation
  Person subject to the notification obligation is not controlled nor does it control any other undertaking(s) that directly or indirectly hold(s) an interest in the (underlying) issuer (1.).
X Full chain of controlled undertakings starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entity:

Name % of voting rights (if at least 3% or more) % of voting rights through instruments (if at least 5% or more) Total of both (if at least 5% or more)
The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. % % %
GSAM Holdings LLC % % %
Goldman Sachs Asset Management, L.P. % % %
- % % %
The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. % % %
Folio Financial, Inc. % % %
Folio Investments, Inc. % % %
- % % %
The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. % % %
Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC % % %
- % % %
The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. % % %
IMD Holdings LLC % % %
United Capital Financial Partners, Inc. % % %
United Capital Financial Advisers, LLC % % %
- % % %
The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. % % %
Goldman Sachs (UK) L.L.C. % % %
Goldman Sachs Group UK Limited % % %
Goldman Sachs International % % %

9. In case of proxy voting according to Sec. 34 para. 3 WpHG
(only in case of attribution of voting rights in accordance with Sec. 34 para. 1 sent. 1 No. 6 WpHG)

Date of general meeting:
Holding total positions after general meeting (6.) after annual general meeting:
Proportion of voting rights Proportion of instruments Total of both
% % %

10. Other explanatory remarks:
 

Date
15 Jun 2023


16.06.2023 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.eqs-news.com
Language: English
Company: Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated
50 Executive Pkwy, P.O. Box 2520
44236 Hudson, OH
United States
Internet: www.dieboldnixdorf.com

 
End of News EQS News Service

1659555  16.06.2023 CET/CEST

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1659555&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse_sftp

© EQS 2023
All news about DIEBOLD NIXDORF, INCORPORATED
02:33pDiebold Nixdorf, Incorporated : Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [th..
EQ
02:18pCms : Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated: Release according to Article 50 of the WpHG [the Germ..
EQ
09:26aDiebold Nixdorf Incorporated : Docket No. 2 - Form 8-K
PU
06/13Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated : Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [th..
EQ
06/12Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated : Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [th..
EQ
06/12Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated : Correction of a release from 07/06/2023 according to Artic..
EQ
06/12Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated : Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [th..
EQ
06/09Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated : Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [th..
EQ
06/07Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated : Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [th..
EQ
06/07Cms : Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated: Release according to Article 50 of the WpHG [the Germ..
EQ
More news
Analyst Recommendations on DIEBOLD NIXDORF, INCORPORATED
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2023 3 818 M - -
Net income 2023 -150 M - -
Net Debt 2023 2 273 M - -
P/E ratio 2023 -0,03x
Yield 2023 -
Capitalization 4,73 M 4,73 M -
EV / Sales 2023 0,60x
EV / Sales 2024 0,51x
Nbr of Employees 21 000
Free-Float 73,7%
Chart DIEBOLD NIXDORF, INCORPORATED
Duration : Period :
Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends DIEBOLD NIXDORF, INCORPORATED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 2
Last Close Price 0,06 $
Average target price 1,00 $
Spread / Average Target 1 592%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Octavio Marquez Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
James A. Barna Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Teresa Ostapower Chief Information Officer & Senior VP
Olaf Heyden Chief Operating Officer & Executive Vice President
Susan Malcolm Chief Ethics & Compliance Officer, Vice President
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
DIEBOLD NIXDORF, INCORPORATED-95.95%5
SEIKO EPSON CORPORATION14.59%5 206
CHICONY ELECTRONICS CO., LTD.21.67%2 472
PRIMAX ELECTRONICS LTD.18.92%988
EIZO CORPORATION38.98%697
CHENBRO MICOM CO., LTD.89.92%540
MarketScreener: Created by Investors for Investors!
100% Free Registration
fermer