  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated
  6. News
  7. Summary
    DBD   US2536511031

DIEBOLD NIXDORF, INCORPORATED

(DBD)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated: Release according to Article 41 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution

09/30/2021 | 04:13pm EDT
DGAP Total Voting Rights Announcement: Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated / Total Voting Rights Announcement
30.09.2021 / 22:11
Total Voting Rights Announcement transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Publication of total number of voting rights

1. Details of issuer
Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated
5995 Mayfair Road
44720 North Canton, OH
United States

2. Type of capital measure
  Type of capital measure Date of status / date of effect
X Conditional capital increase (Sec. 41 para. 2 WpHG) 09/30/2021
  Other capital measure (Sec. 41 para. 1 WpHG)

3. New total number of voting rights:
94,601,929


Language: English
Analyst Recommendations on DIEBOLD NIXDORF, INCORPORATED
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 4 068 M - -
Net income 2021 35,8 M - -
Net Debt 2021 1 784 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 34,1x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 810 M 810 M -
EV / Sales 2021 0,64x
EV / Sales 2022 0,57x
Nbr of Employees 22 000
Free-Float 76,3%
Chart DIEBOLD NIXDORF, INCORPORATED
Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Technical analysis trends DIEBOLD NIXDORF, INCORPORATED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 5
Last Close Price 10,34 $
Average target price 17,25 $
Spread / Average Target 66,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Gerrard B. Schmid President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Jeffrey L. Rutherford Senior VP, Chief Financial & Accounting Officer
Gary G. Greenfield Non-Executive Chairman
Teresa Ostapower Chief Information Officer
Olaf Heyden Chief Operating Officer & Senior Vice President
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
DIEBOLD NIXDORF, INCORPORATED-3.00%810
UNISPLENDOUR CORPORATION LIMITED21.96%10 406
TD SYNNEX29.58%10 307
SEIKO EPSON CORPORATION47.55%7 130
CHICONY ELECTRONICS CO., LTD.-10.67%1 956
PRIMAX ELECTRONICS LTD.5.23%824