Diebold Nixdorf Incorporated : To Conduct 2020 Third Quarter Investor Call On Oct. 28

10/15/2020 | 08:48am EDT

NORTH CANTON, Ohio, Oct. 15, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Diebold Nixdorf (NYSE:DBD) will release 2020 third quarter financial results on Wednesday, Oct. 28 before trading begins on the New York Stock Exchange. Gerrard Schmid, president and chief executive officer, and Jeffrey Rutherford, senior vice president and chief financial officer, will discuss the results during a conference call and webcast beginning at 8:30 a.m. ET.

Information about Diebold Nixdorf's financial results, including a complete press release, supplementary financial data and an earnings presentation, will be accessible by visiting the Investor Relations section of Diebold Nixdorf's website located at http://www.dieboldnixdorf.com/earnings on Wednesday, Oct. 28. Live access to the conference call, as well as the replay, will also be available on this website. The conference call will last approximately one hour. Participants should plan to dial in 10 minutes prior to the session.  Details on the call are as follows:


Dial-in number


Passcode


Time/Date







Conference Call

US/Canada:  800-353-6461


8740076


8:30 a.m. ET, Oct. 28, 2020








International: 334-323-0501












About Diebold Nixdorf

Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated (NYSE: DBD) is a world leader in enabling connected commerce. We automate, digitize and transform the way people bank and shop. As a partner to the majority of the world's top 100 financial institutions and top 25 global retailers, our integrated solutions connect digital and physical channels conveniently, securely and efficiently for millions of consumers each day. The company has a presence in more than 100 countries with approximately 22,000 employees worldwide. Visit www.DieboldNixdorf.com for more information.

View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/diebold-nixdorf-to-conduct-2020-third-quarter-investor-call-on-oct-28-301153249.html

