Diebold Nixdorf Incorporated : ADIB Partners with Diebold Nixdorf to Deliver 24/7 Access to Essential Banking Services

May 25, 2021

ADIB Partners with Diebold Nixdorf to Deliver 24/7 Access to Essential Banking Services Digital self-service technology is part of ADIB's commitment to innovation and to providing a seamless banking experience for its customers

ABU DHABI and NORTH CANTON, Ohio - Emirati financial institution Abu Dhabi Islamic Bank (ADIB) is expanding its partnership with Diebold Nixdorf (NYSE: DBD), a global leader in driving connected commerce for the banking and retail industries, by installing integrated technology that offers the services of a mini-branch in an additional self-service channel.

Branded 'Smart Tellers' by ADIB, the ATMs provide customers with a fast, private and secure experience that is conveniently available 24 hours a day. Customers will have access to a wide variety of bank services, such as opening a bank account guided by a video banker on the screen, instantly obtaining a personalized card, updating the details of their account, as well as the regular services of an ATM like withdrawing and depositing cash.

The futuristic design of the self-service technology includes a 19-inchmulti-touch screen and comes equipped with a debit card dispenser, biometric signature pad, a document scanner and statement printer, a specialized ID card reader, cash machine for withdrawals and deposits and coin dispenser as well as a near field communication (NFC) receiver for contactless transactions.

Several of these Smart Tellers have already been installed in ADIB branches in Abu Dhabi, Al Ain, Ras Al Khaimah, Dubai and Sharjah, and the bank has already committed to installing more in other locations over the coming months.

