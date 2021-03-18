Log in
Diebold Nixdorf Incorporated : Ikea Wins Retail Technology Award for Best Artificial Intelligence Application With Self-checkout Solutions Powered by Diebold Nixdorf

03/18/2021 | 06:42pm EDT
NEWS RELEASE

Ikea Wins Retail Technology Award for Best Arti�cial Intelligence Application With Self-checkout Solutions Powered by Diebold Nixdorf

3/17/2021

Computer-vision-based AI technology increases store pro�tability and improves the checkout experience for consumers

DüSSELDORF, Germany and NORTH CANTON, Ohio - Retailer IKEA was presented a "retail technology award europe 2021" (reta) in the new category of Best AI & Robotics Application as a direct result of an innovative, self-service solution provided by Diebold Nixdorf. The award, presented by EHI Retail Institute, honors the retailer who has implemented the best and most innovative AI solutions into its store ecosystem.

IKEA excels at introducing new shopping journeys that better meet the needs of its consumers and drive e�ciency in its stores. To enable IKEA to break new ground in its checkout environment, Diebold Nixdorf provided camera-equipped, self-checkout solutions empowered by an open-API software platform. The technology improves the self-checkout experience allowing consumers to quickly and e�ciently scan and go, thus avoiding queues or other frictions.

IKEA has deployed the product recognition technology, called iCheck, at a store in France. iCheck is integrated into Diebold Nixdorf's DN SeriesTMsup> EASY self-checkout solution to automatically identify every single product. A smart camera above the self-checkout system detects scan errors and noti�es the consumer to rescan and correct the shopping basket if necessary. This makes the checkout process more e�cient, allowing sta� more time to focus on valuable consumer interactions. iCheck is an excellent example of the open API approach of Diebold Nixdorf's 1

VynamicTM Retail software suite as well as how Diebold Nixdorf plans to leverage visual technology to enrich the consumer journey at self-checkout. Diebold Nixdorf partners with Checklens, a leading AI technology company that o�ers best-of-breed AI checkout solutions to accelerate the consumer journey by increasing a frictionless shopping experience and maintaining accurate stock for IKEA.

Hermann Wimmer, senior vice president of Global Retail at Diebold Nixdorf, said: "We are thrilled to see IKEA recognized for the success of our solutions at the self-checkout station. Saving consumers' time by implementing innovation at checkout enables consumers' journey to be completed quickly and seamlessly. The capabilities of self-learning AI technology combined with Diebold Nixdorf's self-service solutions are changing the industry's expectations of convenience for the future."

Each year, the EHI Retail Institute awards the reta in the categories Best Customer Experience, Best Instore Solution, Best Enterprise Solution and Best Omnichannel Solution. A prominent jury comprised of representatives of industry, academia and research institutions selects the reta recipients from the many submissions received.

About Diebold Nixdorf

Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated (NYSE: DBD) is a world leader in enabling connected commerce. We automate, digitize and transform the way people bank and shop. As a partner to the majority of the world's top 100 �nancial institutions and top 25 global retailers, our integrated solutions connect digital and physical channels conveniently, securely and e�ciently for millions of consumers each day. The company has a presence in more than 100 countries with approximately 22,000 employees worldwide. Visit www.DieboldNixdorf.com for more information.

Twitter: @DieboldNixdorf

LinkedIn: www.linkedin.com/company/diebold Facebook: www.facebook.com/DieboldNixdorf

YouTube: www.youtube.com/dieboldnixdorf

DN-R

2

Disclaimer

Diebold Nixdorf Inc. published this content on 17 March 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 18 March 2021 22:41:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
