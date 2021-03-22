Diebold Nixdorf Incorporated : SEC Filing (4/A)

5. Relationship of Reporting Person(s) to Issuer (Check all applicable)
X
Director
10% Owner
X
Officer (give title below)
Other (specify below)
President and CEO
3. Date of Earliest Transaction (Month/Day/Year) 03/15/2021
4. If Amendment, Date of Original Filed (Month/Day/Year) 03/17/2021
6. Individual or Joint/Group Filing (Check Applicable Line)
X
Form filed by One Reporting Person
Form filed by More than One Reporting Person
Table I - Non-Derivative Securities Acquired, Disposed of, or Beneficially Owned
1. Title of Security (Instr. 3)
2. Transaction Date (Month/Day/Year)
2A. Deemed Execution Date, if any (Month/Day/Year)
3. Transaction Code (Instr. 8)
4. Securities Acquired (A) or Disposed Of (D) (Instr. 3, 4 and 5)
5. Amount of Securities Beneficially Owned Following Reported Transaction(s) (Instr. 3 and 4)
6. Ownership Form: Direct (D) or Indirect (I) (Instr. 4)
7. Nature of Indirect Beneficial Ownership (Instr. 4)
Code
V
Amount
(A) or (D)
Price
Common Shares
10,000
I
By Spouse
Common Shares
03/15/2021
S
39,449(1)
D
$17.1501(2)
627,384(3)
D
Common Shares
03/16/2021
S
53,636(1)
D
$16.3858(4)
573,748(3)
D
Common Shares
03/16/2021
S
9,412(1)
D
$17.106(5)
564,336(3)
D
Table II - Derivative Securities Acquired, Disposed of, or Beneficially Owned (e.g., puts, calls, warrants, options, convertible securities)
1. Title of Derivative Security (Instr. 3)
2. Conversion or Exercise Price of Derivative Security
3. Transaction Date (Month/Day/Year)
3A. Deemed Execution Date, if any (Month/Day/Year)
4. Transaction Code (Instr. 8)
5. Number of Derivative Securities Acquired (A) or Disposed of (D) (Instr. 3, 4 and 5)
6. Date Exercisable and Expiration Date (Month/Day/Year)
7. Title and Amount of Securities Underlying Derivative Security (Instr. 3 and 4)
8. Price of Derivative Security (Instr. 5)
9. Number of derivative Securities Beneficially Owned Following Reported Transaction(s) (Instr. 4)
10. Ownership Form: Direct (D) or Indirect (I) (Instr. 4)
11. Nature of Indirect Beneficial Ownership (Instr. 4)
Code
V
(A)
(D)
Date Exercisable
Expiration Date
Title
Amount or Number of Shares
Performance Share Units
(6)
(6)
04/25/2022
Common Shares
56,059
56,059
D
Non-Qualified Stock Option(7)
$15.35
02/20/2019
02/20/2028
Common Shares
192,049
192,049
D
Non-Qualified Stock Option(8)
$4.49
01/29/2020
01/29/2029
Common Shares
676,814
676,814
D
Non-Qualified Stock Option(8)
$13.98
04/25/2020
04/25/2029
Common Shares
34,678
34,678
D
Non-Qualified Stock Option(8)
$13.15
01/30/2021
01/30/2030
Common Shares
253,907
253,907
D
Explanation of Responses:
1. Trades were for personal estate and tax planning.
2. This transaction was executed in multiple trades at prices ranging from $17.00 to $17.31. The price reported above reflects the weighted average sale price. The reporting person hereby undertakes to provide upon request to the SEC staff, the issuer or a security holder of the issuer full information regarding the number of shares and prices at which the transaction was effected.
3. Number includes restricted stock units.
4. This transaction was executed in multiple trades at prices ranging from $15.93 to $16.91. The price reported above reflects the weighted average sale price. The reporting person hereby undertakes to provide upon request to the SEC staff, the issuer or a security holder of the issuer full information regarding the number of shares and prices at which the transaction was effected.
5. This transaction was executed in multiple trades at prices ranging from $16.94 to $17.30. The price reported above reflects the weighted average sale price. The reporting person hereby undertakes to provide upon request to the SEC staff, the issuer or a security holder of the issuer full information regarding the number of shares and prices at which the transaction was effected.
6. Award subject to a three-year performance period during which the Company's stock price must appreciate at least 25% in order for the grant to vest. Performance will be measured on the anniversaries of the grant date, and the award will vest upon the first achievement of the performance, but will payout in shares on a pro-rata annual basis after performance is satisfied. If the stock performance condition is not met by the third anniversary of the date of grant, then the entire award is forfeited.
7. Option is generally exercisable in annual increments of 1/3, 1/3, 1/3 beginning one year from the date of grant.
8. Granted under the 2017 Equity and Performance Incentive Plan; option is generally exercisable in annual increments of 1/3, 1/3, 1/3 beginning one year from the date of grant.
Remarks:
Jonathan B. Leiken, Attorney-in-fact for Gerrard Schmid
03/21/2021
** Signature of Reporting Person
Date
Diebold Nixdorf Inc. published this content on 22 March 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 22 March 2021 11:14:02 UTC.