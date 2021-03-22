Log in
DIEBOLD NIXDORF, INCORPORATED

(DBD)
  Report
Diebold Nixdorf Incorporated : SEC Filing (4/A)

03/22/2021 | 07:15am EDT
SEC FORM 4/ASEC Form 4

FORM 4 UNITED STATES SECURITIES AND EXCHANGE COMMISSION
Washington, D.C. 20549

STATEMENT OF CHANGES IN BENEFICIAL OWNERSHIP

Filed pursuant to Section 16(a) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934
or Section 30(h) of the Investment Company Act of 1940
OMB APPROVAL
OMB Number: 3235-0287
Estimated average burden
hours per response: 0.5
Check this box if no longer subject to Section 16. Form 4 or Form 5 obligations may continue. See Instruction 1(b).
1. Name and Address of Reporting Person*
Schmid Gerrard
(Last) (First) (Middle)
C/O DIEBOLD NIXDORF, INCORPORATED
5995 MAYFAIR ROAD
(Street)
NORTH CANTON OH 44720
(City) (State) (Zip)
2. Issuer Name and Ticker or Trading Symbol
DIEBOLD NIXDORF, Inc [ DBD] 		5. Relationship of Reporting Person(s) to Issuer
(Check all applicable)
X Director 10% Owner
X Officer (give title below) Other (specify below)
President and CEO
3. Date of Earliest Transaction (Month/Day/Year)
03/15/2021
4. If Amendment, Date of Original Filed (Month/Day/Year)
03/17/2021 		6. Individual or Joint/Group Filing (Check Applicable Line)
X Form filed by One Reporting Person
Form filed by More than One Reporting Person
Table I - Non-Derivative Securities Acquired, Disposed of, or Beneficially Owned
1. Title of Security (Instr. 3) 2. Transaction Date (Month/Day/Year) 2A. Deemed Execution Date, if any (Month/Day/Year) 3. Transaction Code (Instr. 8) 4. Securities Acquired (A) or Disposed Of (D) (Instr. 3, 4 and 5) 5. Amount of Securities Beneficially Owned Following Reported Transaction(s) (Instr. 3 and 4) 6. Ownership Form: Direct (D) or Indirect (I) (Instr. 4) 7. Nature of Indirect Beneficial Ownership (Instr. 4)
Code V Amount (A) or (D) Price
Common Shares 10,000 I By Spouse
Common Shares 03/15/2021 S 39,449(1) D $17.1501(2) 627,384(3) D
Common Shares 03/16/2021 S 53,636(1) D $16.3858(4) 573,748(3) D
Common Shares 03/16/2021 S 9,412(1) D $17.106(5) 564,336(3) D
Table II - Derivative Securities Acquired, Disposed of, or Beneficially Owned
(e.g., puts, calls, warrants, options, convertible securities)
1. Title of Derivative Security (Instr. 3) 2. Conversion or Exercise Price of Derivative Security 3. Transaction Date (Month/Day/Year) 3A. Deemed Execution Date, if any (Month/Day/Year) 4. Transaction Code (Instr. 8) 5. Number of Derivative Securities Acquired (A) or Disposed of (D) (Instr. 3, 4 and 5) 6. Date Exercisable and Expiration Date (Month/Day/Year) 7. Title and Amount of Securities Underlying Derivative Security (Instr. 3 and 4) 8. Price of Derivative Security (Instr. 5) 9. Number of derivative Securities Beneficially Owned Following Reported Transaction(s) (Instr. 4) 10. Ownership Form: Direct (D) or Indirect (I) (Instr. 4) 11. Nature of Indirect Beneficial Ownership (Instr. 4)
Code V (A) (D) Date Exercisable Expiration Date Title Amount or Number of Shares
Performance Share Units (6) (6) 04/25/2022 Common Shares 56,059 56,059 D
Non-Qualified Stock Option(7) $15.35 02/20/2019 02/20/2028 Common Shares 192,049 192,049 D
Non-Qualified Stock Option(8) $4.49 01/29/2020 01/29/2029 Common Shares 676,814 676,814 D
Non-Qualified Stock Option(8) $13.98 04/25/2020 04/25/2029 Common Shares 34,678 34,678 D
Non-Qualified Stock Option(8) $13.15 01/30/2021 01/30/2030 Common Shares 253,907 253,907 D
Explanation of Responses:
1. Trades were for personal estate and tax planning.
2. This transaction was executed in multiple trades at prices ranging from $17.00 to $17.31. The price reported above reflects the weighted average sale price. The reporting person hereby undertakes to provide upon request to the SEC staff, the issuer or a security holder of the issuer full information regarding the number of shares and prices at which the transaction was effected.
3. Number includes restricted stock units.
4. This transaction was executed in multiple trades at prices ranging from $15.93 to $16.91. The price reported above reflects the weighted average sale price. The reporting person hereby undertakes to provide upon request to the SEC staff, the issuer or a security holder of the issuer full information regarding the number of shares and prices at which the transaction was effected.
5. This transaction was executed in multiple trades at prices ranging from $16.94 to $17.30. The price reported above reflects the weighted average sale price. The reporting person hereby undertakes to provide upon request to the SEC staff, the issuer or a security holder of the issuer full information regarding the number of shares and prices at which the transaction was effected.
6. Award subject to a three-year performance period during which the Company's stock price must appreciate at least 25% in order for the grant to vest. Performance will be measured on the anniversaries of the grant date, and the award will vest upon the first achievement of the performance, but will payout in shares on a pro-rata annual basis after performance is satisfied. If the stock performance condition is not met by the third anniversary of the date of grant, then the entire award is forfeited.
7. Option is generally exercisable in annual increments of 1/3, 1/3, 1/3 beginning one year from the date of grant.
8. Granted under the 2017 Equity and Performance Incentive Plan; option is generally exercisable in annual increments of 1/3, 1/3, 1/3 beginning one year from the date of grant.
Remarks:
Jonathan B. Leiken, Attorney-in-fact for Gerrard Schmid 03/21/2021
** Signature of Reporting Person Date
Reminder: Report on a separate line for each class of securities beneficially owned directly or indirectly.
* If the form is filed by more than one reporting person, see Instruction 4 (b)(v).
** Intentional misstatements or omissions of facts constitute Federal Criminal Violations See 18 U.S.C. 1001 and 15 U.S.C. 78ff(a).
Note: File three copies of this Form, one of which must be manually signed. If space is insufficient, see Instruction 6 for procedure.
Persons who respond to the collection of information contained in this form are not required to respond unless the form displays a currently valid OMB Number.

Disclaimer

Diebold Nixdorf Inc. published this content on 22 March 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 22 March 2021 11:14:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
