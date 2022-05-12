Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated
  6. News
  7. Summary
    DBD   US2536511031

DIEBOLD NIXDORF, INCORPORATED

(DBD)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  05/12 10:37:14 am EDT
2.660 USD   +16.67%
10:38aDIEBOLD NIXDORF, INCORPORATED : Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons
EQ
10:26aDiebold Nixdorf Leaders to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conferences
PR
08:06aDiebold Nixdorf Unifies Global HR Operations on Oracle Fusion Cloud HCM
PR
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Diebold Nixdorf Leaders to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conferences

05/12/2022 | 10:26am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

HUDSON, Ohio, May 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Diebold Nixdorf (NYSE: DBD), a global leader in driving connected commerce across the banking and retail industries, announced today that Octavio Marquez, chief executive officer, and Jeffrey Rutherford, chief financial officer, will speak at two upcoming investor conferences.

On Monday, May 23 at 3:10 p.m. ET, Marquez will speak at the 50th Annual J.P. Morgan Global Technology, Media and Communications Conference in a fireside chat. Audio for the session can be found at https://jpmorgan.metameetings.net/events/tmc22/sessions/42079-diebold-nixdorf/webcast. Additionally, Rutherford will speak at the Barclays Leveraged Finance Conference on Tuesday, May 24 at 4:00 p.m. ET, in a fireside chat. This session can be accessed here.

Both presentations will be available on Diebold Nixdorf's investor relations website at Events & Presentations.  

About Diebold Nixdorf

Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated (NYSE: DBD) is a world leader in enabling connected commerce. We automate, digitize and transform the way people bank and shop. As a partner to the majority of the world's top 100 financial institutions and top 25 global retailers, our integrated solutions connect digital and physical channels conveniently, securely and efficiently for millions of consumers each day. The company has a presence in more than 100 countries with approximately 22,000 employees worldwide. Visit www.DieboldNixdorf.com for more information.

LinkedIn: www.linkedin.com/company/diebold 
Twitter: twitter.com/dieboldnixdorf
Facebook: www.facebook.com/DieboldNixdorf
YouTube: www.youtube.com/dieboldnixdorf

DN-F

Cision
View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/diebold-nixdorf-leaders-to-participate-in-upcoming-investor-conferences-301546183.html

SOURCE Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated


© PRNewswire 2022
All news about DIEBOLD NIXDORF, INCORPORATED
10:38aDIEBOLD NIXDORF, INCORPORATED : Notification and public disclosure of transactions by pers..
EQ
10:26aDiebold Nixdorf Leaders to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conferences
PR
08:06aDiebold Nixdorf Unifies Global HR Operations on Oracle Fusion Cloud HCM
PR
08:05aDiebold Nixdorf to Showcase Low-Touch Retail Experiences for Shoppers and Staff at Euro..
PR
05/11DIEBOLD NIXDORF, INC : Change in Directors or Principal Officers, Submission of Matters to..
AQ
05/11DIEBOLD NIXDORF, INCORPORATED : Notification and public disclosure of transactions by pers..
EQ
05/11DIEBOLD NIXDORF, INCORPORATED : Notification and public disclosure of transactions by pers..
EQ
05/11DIEBOLD NIXDORF, INCORPORATED : Notification and public disclosure of transactions by pers..
EQ
05/11DIEBOLD NIXDORF, INCORPORATED : Notification and public disclosure of transactions by pers..
EQ
05/11DIEBOLD NIXDORF, INCORPORATED : Notification and public disclosure of transactions by pers..
EQ
More news
Analyst Recommendations on DIEBOLD NIXDORF, INCORPORATED
More recommendations