Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated
  6. News
  7. Summary
    DBD   US2536511031

DIEBOLD NIXDORF, INCORPORATED

(DBD)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  05/06 11:53:23 am EDT
3.915 USD   -2.13%
11:09aDiebold Nixdorf Shareholders Re-elect Directors and Pass All Company Proposals at Annual Meeting
PR
04/12Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated english
EQ
04/12Diebold Nixdorf to Conduct 2022 First Quarter Investor Call on May 10
PR
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Diebold Nixdorf Shareholders Re-elect Directors and Pass All Company Proposals at Annual Meeting

05/06/2022 | 11:09am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

HUDSON, Ohio, May 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Shareholders of Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated (NYSE: DBD) today re-elected its full slate of directors and passed all other proposals at the company's annual meeting.  

The following directors were re-elected to the company's board by shareholders:

  • Arthur F. Anton, retired chairman and chief executive officer, Swagelok Company
  • Bruce H. Besanko, retired chief financial officer, Kohl's Corporation
  • Reynolds C. Bish, chief executive officer and director, Kofax Limited
  • William A. (Bill) Borden, corporate vice president, worldwide financial services, Microsoft Corporation
  • Ellen M. Costello, retired chief executive officer, BMO Financial Corporation and U.S. country head, BMO Financial Group
  • Phillip R. Cox, president and chief executive officer, Cox Financial Corporation
  • Dr. Alexander Dibelius, managing partner, CVC Capital Partners GmbH
  • Matthew Goldfarb, special advisor to the chairman, LICT Corp.
  • Gary G. Greenfield, non-executive chairman of the board, Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated; executive advisor, Court Square Capital Partners
  • Octavio Marquez, president and chief executive officer, Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated
  • Kent M. Stahl, retired partner, Wellington Management Company
  • Lauren C. States, retired vice president, strategy and transformation, IBM Corporation
About Diebold Nixdorf

Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated (NYSE: DBD) is a world leader in enabling connected commerce. We automate, digitize and transform the way people bank and shop. As a partner to the majority of the world's top 100 financial institutions and top 25 global retailers, our integrated solutions connect digital and physical channels conveniently, securely and efficiently for millions of consumers each day. The company has a presence in more than 100 countries with approximately 22,000 employees worldwide. Visit www.DieboldNixdorf.com for more information.

Twitter: @DieboldNixdorf 
LinkedIn: www.linkedin.com/company/diebold
Facebook: www.facebook.com/DieboldNixdorf 
YouTube: www.youtube.com/dieboldnixdorf

DN-C

 

Cision
View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/diebold-nixdorf-shareholders-re-elect-directors-and-pass-all-company-proposals-at-annual-meeting-301541836.html

SOURCE Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated


© PRNewswire 2022
All news about DIEBOLD NIXDORF, INCORPORATED
11:09aDiebold Nixdorf Shareholders Re-elect Directors and Pass All Company Proposals at Annua..
PR
04/12Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated english
EQ
04/12Diebold Nixdorf to Conduct 2022 First Quarter Investor Call on May 10
PR
04/04Diebold Nixdorf to Operate, Manage Langley Federal Credit Union's Self-Service Banking
MT
04/04Langley Federal Credit Union Selects Diebold Nixdorf as ATM as a Service Provider
PR
04/04Langley Federal Credit Union Selects Diebold Nixdorf as Atm as A Service Provider
CI
03/29DIEBOLD NIXDORF INCORPORATED : Announces its Support for the Amazon River Basin Water Qual..
PU
03/17DIEBOLD NIXDORF INCORPORATED : and McDonald's Germany Expand Partnership
PU
03/17Diebold Nixdorf Continues Care for the Safety of Ukraine Team Members and Families; Shi..
PR
03/11DIEBOLD NIXDORF, INC : MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS OF FINANCIAL CONDITION AND RES..
AQ
More news
Analyst Recommendations on DIEBOLD NIXDORF, INCORPORATED
More recommendations