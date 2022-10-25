Advanced search
RPT: Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated: Release according to Article 111c of the AktG [the German Stock Corporation Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution

10/25/2022 | 03:26pm EDT
EQS Related Party Transactions announcement: Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated / Release of an announcement according to Article 111c of the AktG [the German Stock Corporation Act]
Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated: Release according to Article 111c of the AktG [the German Stock Corporation Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution

25.10.2022 / 21:25 CET/CEST
Dissemination of a Related Party Transactions announcement transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Media Relations                                                                                                Investor Relations
Mike Jacobsen, APR                                                                                        Christine Marchuska, CAIA
+1 330-490-3796                                                                                             +1 607-206-9212
michael.jacobsen@dieboldnixdorf.com                                                           christine.marchuska@dieboldnixdorf.com

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE:
Oct. 25, 2022

Diebold Nixdorf to Conduct 2022 Third Quarter Investor Call on Nov. 8

HUDSON, Ohio – Diebold Nixdorf (NYSE: DBD) will release 2022 third quarter financial results on Tuesday, Nov. 8 before trading begins on the New York Stock Exchange. Octavio Marquez, president and chief executive officer, and Jeffrey Rutherford, executive vice president and chief financial officer, will discuss the results during a conference call and webcast beginning at 8:30 a.m. ET.

Prior to the call, Diebold Nixdorf will provide a press release summarizing business and financial results, and a shareholder letter containing other highlights from the period. The press release and letter will be accessible by visiting the Investor Relations section of Diebold Nixdorf's website located at http://www.dieboldnixdorf.com/earnings. Live access to the conference call, as well as the replay, will also be available on this website.

To access the call, we encourage you to pre-register at
https://www.netroadshow.com/events/login?show=d580da18&confId=42384. After registering, a confirmation will be sent via email and will include dial-in details and a unique PIN code for entry to the call. To avoid long wait times, we suggest registering at least one day in advance to receive your unique PIN code. Registration will be open throughout the live call. You may also access the call and register with a live operator. The conference call will last approximately one hour. Participants should plan to dial in 15 minutes prior to the session. Details on the call are as follows:

Conference Call: Toll free: 844-200-6205 / Conference ID: 723127 / Time/Date: 8:30 a.m. ET; Nov. 8, 2022
                            International: 929-526-1599

About Diebold Nixdorf
Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated (NYSE: DBD) is a world leader in enabling connected commerce. We automate, digitize and transform the way people bank and shop. As a partner to the majority of the world’s top 100 financial institutions and top 25 global retailers, our integrated solutions connect digital and physical channels conveniently, securely and efficiently for millions of consumers each day. The company has a presence in more than 100 countries with approximately 22,000 employees worldwide. Visit www.DieboldNixdorf.com for more information.

LinkedIn: www.linkedin.com/company/diebold
Twitter: twitter.com/dieboldnixdorf
Facebook: www.facebook.com/DieboldNixdorf
YouTube: www.youtube.com/dieboldnixdorf

DN-F

###

PR_22-4070

25.10.2022 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.eqs-news.com
Language: English
Company: Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated
50 Executive Pkwy, P.O. Box 2520
44236 Hudson, OH
United States
Internet: www.dieboldnixdorf.com

 
End of News EQS News Service

1471941  25.10.2022 CET/CEST

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1471941&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse_sftp

© EQS 2022
