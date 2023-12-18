Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated(NYSE:DBD) added to S&P Global BMI Index

Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated provides a portfolio of solutions designed to automate, digitize and transform the way people bank and shop. The Company's segments include Banking and Retail. Its Banking segment provides integrated solutions for financial institutions of all sizes. The Banking portfolio products consists of cash recyclers and dispensers, intelligent deposit terminals, teller automation, and kiosk technologies. Its DN Vynamic software is an end-to-end software portfolio in the banking marketplace designed to simplify and enhance the consumer experience. The Retail segment offers a portfolio of retail services and products that improves the checkout process for retailers while enhancing shopping experiences for consumers. The retail product portfolio includes self-checkout (SCO) products and ordering kiosks. DN Vynamic software suite for retailers provides a comprehensive, modular and open solution ranging from the in-store check-out to solutions across multiple channels.

Sector Computer Hardware