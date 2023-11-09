press release
FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE:
Nov. 9, 2023
Diebold Nixdorf Reports 2023 Third Quarter Financial Results
Please visit www.dieboldnixdorf.com/earnings for a presentation and additional content
HUDSON, Ohio - Diebold Nixdorf (NYSE:DBD) today reported its third quarter 2023 financial results. Key Financial Highlights
Three months ended
% Change
September 30, 2023
September 30, 2022
Non-GAAP1
Combined*
Combined*
Adjusted
GAAP
Non-GAAP1
Non-GAAP
Combined*
vs. GAAP
($ in millions, except per share data)
Results
Results
Results
Results
Results
Results
Total net sales
$
943.4
$
943.3
$
810.4
$
805.3
16.4
17.1
Gross profit
$
239.9
$
239.4
$
193.8
$
199.3
23.8
20.1
Operating profit
$
58.8
$
95.0
$
5.5
$
60.0
N/M
58.3
- - See Note 1 below for Non-GAAP adjustments to net sales, gross profit and operating expenses, which include selling and administrative expense, research, development and engineering expense, gain/loss on sale of assets, net, and impairment of assets and Note 2 for adjusted EBITDA and net income (loss).
- - Combined Results for the reported period is a Non-GAAP measure that reflects financial performance by combining outcomes of both the predecessor and successor periods as well as the impacts of having implemented Fresh Start Accounting in the successor period as shown in detail in Appendix 1.
Management commentary
Octavio Marquez, Diebold Nixdorf president and chief executive officer, said: "We delivered strong third quarter financial results, growing revenue 17.1%, improving gross profit 20.1%, and operating profit 58.3% from the prior-year period. I am especially grateful for the ongoing support of our customers, as we grew ATM unit sales nearly 25% and more than doubled the number of SCOs we sold from the prior-year. As we managed the debt restructuring process, our team remained focused on our customers, continued to win in the market and introduced new hardware and software solutions. Our operational execution continued to improve as we accelerated backlog- to-revenue conversion and further normalized working capital."
Marquez continued, "Based on our performance through three quarters of 2023, we are tracking toward the top half of the full-year financial outlook ranges for revenue and adjusted EBITDA we provided during our investor update on Aug. 14. I look forward to working with our new board of directors, led by our chair, Pat Byrne, as we enter the next stage of our company. Our team is excited about the future, and we are establishing a solid foundation upon which to write our next chapter."
Patrick Byrne, non-executive chair of the board, Diebold Nixdorf, said: "I am very proud and honored to join Diebold Nixdorf at this pivotal juncture. Along with all our directors, I look forward to working with Octavio and the company's management team to address the opportunities ahead. I'm confident in our ability to put the right strategies in place to deliver value to all our stakeholders."
Page 1
Business Highlights
- Banking
- Revenue growth primarily driven by continued demand for DN Series® ATMs and integrated cash recycling solutions. Delivered ~14,700 units during the quarter, a 24.5% increase from the prior year quarter.
- Renewed a major service contract in Brazil valued at ~$65 million over four years, covering 15,000 ATMs and nearly 4,000 branches.
- Won an agreement to provide 200 DN Series recycling ATMs for one of the largest banks in South Africa.
- Secured an expanded service renewal valued at more than $9 million with IT Card for its Planet Cash brand, the fastest-growing independent network of ATMs and deposit automation terminals in Poland.
- Signed a new managed services agreement with Texas Dow Employees Credit Union for new DN Series devices to optimize branch and ATM channel efficiency while enhancing ATM security.
- Retail
- Retail checkout and service solutions, including self-checkout (SCO) systems, continue to generate consistent demand. Delivered ~10,400 SCO units during the quarter, more than double from the prior-year quarter.
- Expanded our SCO installed base and Vynamic Checkout software presence at a major supermarket chain's operations located in Great Britain, including entry into Ireland, with a ~$19 million agreement.
- Won an agreement for SCO and electronic point-of-sale (EPOS) solutions valued at ~$4 million with one of the fastest-growing retailers in Europe.
- Continue to expand North America business with new wins, including a ~$3 million contract to provide self- service ordering kiosks for a major, international restaurant brand in the quick-service (QSR) space.
Overview Presentation and Conference call
More information on Diebold Nixdorf's quarterly earnings is available on its Investor Relations website. Octavio Marquez, president and chief executive officer, and Jim Barna, executive vice president and chief financial officer, will discuss the company's financial performance during a conference call today at 8:30 a.m. ET. The call / webcast is available at http://www.dieboldnixdorf.com/earnings. The replay of the webcast can be accessed on the website for up to three months after the call.
About Diebold Nixdorf
Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated (NYSE:DBD) automates, digitizes and transforms the way people bank and shop. As a partner to the majority of the world's top 100 financial institutions and top 25 global retailers, our integrated solutions connect digital and physical channels conveniently, securely and efficiently for millions of consumers each day. The company has a presence in more than 100 countries with approximately 21,000 employees worldwide. Visit www.DieboldNixdorf.com for more information.
LinkedIn: www.linkedin.com/company/diebold
X: @DieboldNixdorf
Facebook: www.facebook.com/DieboldNixdorf
YouTube: www.youtube.com/dieboldnixdorf
Page 2
Non-GAAP Financial Measures and Other Information
To supplement our condensed consolidated financial statements presented in accordance with GAAP, the company considers certain financial measures that are not prepared in accordance with GAAP, including Non-GAAP results, adjusted diluted earnings per share, free cash flow (use) and unlevered free cash flow (use), net debt, EBITDA, adjusted EBITDA and constant currency results. The company calculates constant currency by translating the prior year results at current year exchange rates. The company uses these Non-GAAP financial measures, in addition to GAAP financial measures, to evaluate our operating and financial performance and to compare such performance to that of prior periods and to the performance of our competitors. Also, the company uses these Non-GAAP financial measures in making operational and financial decisions and in establishing operational goals. The company also believes providing these Non-GAAP financial measures to investors, as a supplement to GAAP financial measures, helps investors evaluate our operating and financial performance and trends in our business, consistent with how management evaluates such performance and trends. The company also believes these Non- GAAP financial measures may be useful to investors in comparing its performance to the performance of other companies, although its Non-GAAP financial measures are specific to the company and the Non-GAAP financial measures of other companies may not be calculated in the same manner. We provide EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA because we believe that investors and securities analysts will find EBITDA and adjusted EBITDA to be useful measures for evaluating our operating performance and comparing our operating performance with that of similar companies that have different capital structures and for evaluating our ability to meet our future debt service, capital expenditure and working capital requirements. We consider free cash flow (use) to be a liquidity measure that provides useful information to management and investors about the amount of cash generated by the business that, after the purchase of property and equipment and capitalized software development, changes in cash of assets held for sale and the use of cash for M&A and the legal settlement for impaired cloud implementation costs, and excluding the use/proceeds of cash for the settlement of foreign exchange derivative instruments, can be used for debt servicing, strategic opportunities, including investing in the business, making strategic acquisitions, strengthening the balance sheet and paying dividends. Unlevered free cash flow (use) provides incremental visibility into the company's liquidity by excluding cash used for interest payments from free cash flow (use). For more information, please refer to the section, "Notes for Non-GAAP Measures."
Forward-Looking Statements
This press release may contain statements that are not historical information and are "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements give current expectations or forecasts of future events and are not guarantees of future performance. These forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, projections, statements regarding the Company's expected future performance (including expected results of operations and financial guidance), future financial condition, anticipated operating results, strategy plans, future liquidity and financial position.
Statements can generally be identified as forward looking because they include words such as "believes," "anticipates," "expects," "intends," "plans," "will," "estimates," "potential," "target," "predict," "project," "seek," and variations thereof or "could," "should" or words of similar meaning. Statements that describe the Company's future plans, objectives or goals are also forward-looking statements, which reflect the current views of the Company with respect to future events and are subject to assumptions, risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially. Although the Company believes that these forward-looking statements are based upon reasonable assumptions regarding, among other things, the economy, its knowledge of its business, and key performance indicators that impact the Company, these forward-looking statements involve risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed in or implied by the forward-looking statements.
Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date hereof.
The factors that may affect the Company's results include, among others:
- the Company's recent emergence from the Chapter 11 Cases and the Dutch Scheme Proceedings, which could adversely affect our business and relationships;
- the significant variance of our actual financial results from the projections that were filed with the U.S. Bankruptcy Court and Dutch Court;
- the overall impact of the global supply chain complexities on the Company and its business, including delays in sourcing key components as well as longer transport times, especially for container ships and U.S. trucking, given the Company's reliance on suppliers, subcontractors and availability of raw materials and other components;
- the Company's ability to improve its operating performance and its cash, liquidity and financial position;
- the Company's ability to generate sufficient cash or have sufficient access to capital resources to service its debt, which, if unsuccessful or insufficient, could force the Company to reduce or delay investments and
Page 3
capital expenditures or to dispose of material assets or operations, seek additional debt or equity capital or restructure or refinance its indebtedness;
- the Company's ability to comply with the covenants contained in the agreements governing its debt;
- the Company's ability to successfully convert its backlog into sales, including our ability to overcome supply chain and liquidity challenges;
- the ultimate impact of the ongoing infectious disease outbreaks and other public health emergencies, including further adverse effects to the Company's supply chain, maintenance of increased order backlog, and the effects of any COVID-19 related cancellations;
- the Company's ability to successfully meet its cost-reduction goals and continue to achieve benefits from its cost-reduction initiatives and other strategic initiatives, such as the current $150.0 million-plus cost savings plan;
- the success of the Company's new products, including its DN Series line and EASY family of retail checkout solutions, and electronic vehicle charging service business;
- the impact of a cybersecurity breach or operational failure on the Company's business;
- the Company's ability to attract, retain and motivate key employees;
- the Company's reliance on suppliers, subcontractors and availability of raw materials and other components;
- changes in the Company's intention to further repatriate cash and cash equivalents and short-term investments residing in international tax jurisdictions, which could negatively impact foreign and domestic taxes;
- the Company's success in divesting, reorganizing or exiting non-core and/or non-accretive businesses and its ability to successfully manage acquisitions, divestitures, and alliances;
- the ultimate outcome of the appraisal proceedings initiated in connection with the implementation of the Domination and Profit Loss Transfer Agreement with the former Diebold Nixdorf AG and the merger/ squeeze-out (which were dismissed in favor of the Company at the lower level in 2022 and 2023, respectively);
- the impact of market and economic conditions, including the bankruptcies, restructuring or consolidations of financial institutions, which could reduce the Company's customer base and/or adversely affect its customers' ability to make capital expenditures, as well as adversely impact the availability and cost of credit;
- the impact of competitive pressures, including pricing pressures and technological developments;
- risks related to our international operations, including geopolitical instability;
- changes in political, economic or other factors such as currency exchange rates, inflation rates (including the impact of possible currency devaluations in countries experiencing high inflation rates), recessionary or expansive trends, disruption in energy supply, taxes and regulations and laws affecting the worldwide business in each of the Company's operations;
- the Company's ability to maintain effective internal controls;
- unanticipated litigation, claims or assessments, as well as the outcome/impact of any current/pending litigation, claims or assessments;
- the effect of changes in law and regulations or the manner of enforcement in the U.S. and internationally and the Company's ability to comply with applicable laws and regulations; and
- other factors included in the Company's filings with the SEC, including its Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2022.
Except to the extent required by applicable law or regulation, the Company undertakes no obligation to update these forward-looking statements to reflect future events or circumstances or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events.
You should consider these factors carefully in evaluating forward-looking statements and are cautioned not to place undue reliance on such statements.
Page 4
Summary Financial Results
Three months ended
% Change
September 30, 2023
September 30, 2022
Non-GAAP2
Combined*
Combined*
Adjusted
GAAP
Non-GAAP2
Non-GAAP
Combined*
vs GAAP
($ in millions, except per share data)
Results
Results
Results
Results
Results
Results
Total net sales
$
943.4
$
943.3
$
810.4
$
805.3
16.4
17.1
Gross profit
$
239.9
$
239.4
$
193.8
$
199.3
23.8
20.1
Operating profit
$
58.8
$
95.0
$
5.5
$
60.0
969.1
58.3
Operating margin
6.2 %
10.1 %
0.7 %
7.5 %
550 bps
260 bps
Net income (loss)
$
19.4
$
(107.2)
$
(50.5)
$
(9.7)
138.4
1005.2
Adjusted EBITDA
$
109.1
$
75.6
TTM
Three months ended
Nine months ended
September
30, 2023
Q3 2023
Q3 2022
Q3 2023
Q3 2022
Q3 2023
Non-GAAP
($ in millions)
Combined*
Predecessor
Combined*
Predecessor
Adjusted
Combined*
Net cash used by operating activities
$
(82.0)
$
(176.2)
$
(419.6)
$
(482.8)
$
(324.7)
Excluding the impact of changes in cash of
0.7
3.4
6.7
6.8
5.1
assets held for sale
Excluding the use of cash for the settlement of
-
(0.1)
-
0.6
-
foreign exchange derivative instruments
Excluding the use of cash for the legal
settlement related to the impaired cloud-based
-
5.6
-
10.6
5.6
ERP implementation fees
Capital expenditures
(7.4)
(5.7)
(18.6)
(13.8)
(29.2)
Capitalized software development
(6.0)
(6.6)
(16.8)
(24.0)
(21.5)
Free cash flow (use) (Non-GAAP measure)
$
(94.7)
$
(179.6)
$
(448.3)
$
(502.6)
$
(364.7)
Add back: cash interest
$
41.6
$
63.9
$
86.7
$
150.4
$
167.9
Unlevered free cash flow (use) (Non-GAAP
$
(53.1)
$
(115.7)
$
(361.6)
$
(352.2)
$
(196.8)
measure)
- - See Note 1 under Notes for Non-GAAP adjustments to net sales, gross profit and operating expenses, which include selling and administrative expense, research, development and engineering expense, gain/loss on sale of assets, net, and impairment of assets and Note 2 for adjusted EBITDA and net income (loss).
- - Combined Results for the reported period is a Non-GAAP measure that reflects financial performance by combining outcomes of both the predecessor and successor periods as well as the impacts of having implemented Fresh Start Accounting in the successor period as shown in detail in Appendix 1.
Page 5
Financial Results of Operations and Segments
Revenue Summary by Reportable Segment & Business Line - Unaudited
Three months ended September 30,
2023
2022
2022 in CC3
($ in millions)
Combined*
Predecessor
Predecessor
% Change
% Change in CC
Banking
Services
$
401.4
$
379.9
$
391.1
5.7 %
2.6 %
Products
260.8
200.4
204.7
30.1 %
27.4 %
Total Banking Revenue
$
662.2
$
580.3
$
595.8
14.1 %
11.1 %
ATM Units Sold
14,715
11,823
24.5 %
Retail
Services
$
144.7
$
134.4
$
141.3
7.7 %
2.4 %
Products
136.5
95.7
101.5
42.6 %
34.5 %
Total Retail Revenue
$
281.2
$
230.1
$
242.8
22.2 %
15.8 %
SCO Units Sold4
10,413
3,410
205.4 %
ePOS Units Sold
27,797
32,060
(13.3)%
Total by Business Line
Services
$
546.1
$
514.3
$
532.4
6.2 %
2.6 %
Products
397.3
296.1
306.2
34.2 %
29.8 %
Total Revenue
$
943.4
$
810.4
$
838.6
16.4 %
12.5 %
Nine months ended September 30,
2023
2022
2022 in CC3
($ in millions)
Combined*
Predecessor
Predecessor
% Change
% Change in CC
Banking
Services
$
1,182.7
$
1,152.9
$
1,156.2
2.6 %
2.3 %
Products
737.3
580.4
580.1
27.0 %
27.1 %
Total Banking Revenue
$
1,920.0
$
1,733.3
$
1,736.3
10.8 %
10.6 %
ATM Units Sold
41,877
31,715
32.0 %
Retail
Services
$
417.8
$
413.0
$
412.2
1.2 %
1.4 %
Products
385.9
345.6
348.2
11.7 %
10.8 %
Total Retail Revenue
$
803.7
$
758.6
$
760.4
5.9 %
5.7 %
SCO Units Sold4
25,662
16,009
60.3 %
ePOS Units Sold
74,244
92,501
(19.7)%
Total by Business Line
Services
$
1,600.5
$
1,565.9
$
1,568.4
2.2 %
2.0 %
Products
1,123.2
926.0
928.3
21.3 %
21.0 %
Total Revenue
$
2,723.7
$
2,491.9
$
2,496.7
9.3 %
9.1 %
- - The company calculates constant currency (CC) by translating the prior-year period results at current year exchange rates.
- - Prior year SCO Units Sold has been revised to include the sale of kiosks, which are similar in price to SCO devices. This change is consistent with how management is analyzing the business. 2023 SCO Units Sold are also inclusive of kiosks and include a minor adjustment to the first quarter units reported.
Page 6
Operating Profit Summary - Unaudited
Three months ended
September 30, 2023
September 30, 2022
Change
Non-GAAP5,6
Combined*
Combined*
Adjusted
GAAP
Non-GAAP5,6
Non-GAAP
($ in millions)
Combined*
vs GAAP
Results
Results
Results
Results
Results
Results
Services
$
546.1
$
544.1
$
514.3
$
510.3
$
31.8
$
33.8
Products
397.3
399.2
296.1
295.0
101.2
104.2
Total net sales
$
943.4
$
943.3
$
810.4
$
805.3
$
133.0
$
138.0
Services
$
156.8
$
155.5
$
157.6
$
159.6
$
(0.8)
$
(4.1)
Products
83.1
83.9
36.2
39.7
46.9
44.2
Total gross profit
$
239.9
$
239.4
$
193.8
$
199.3
$
46.1
$
40.1
Services
28.7 %
28.6 %
30.6 %
31.3 %
(190) bps
(270) bps
Products
20.9 %
21.0 %
12.2 %
13.5 %
870
bps
760
bps
Total gross margin
25.4 %
25.4 %
23.9 %
24.7 %
150
bps
60
bps
Operating expenses
$
181.1
$
144.4
$
188.3
$
139.3
$
(7.2)
$
5.1
Operating profit
$
58.8
$
95.0
$
5.5
$
60.0
$
53.3
$
35.0
Operating margin
6.2 %
10.1 %
0.7 %
7.5 %
560
bps
260
bps
Nine months ended
September 30, 2023
September 30, 2022
Change
Non-GAAP5,6
Combined*
Combined*
Adjusted
GAAP
Non-GAAP5,6
Non-GAAP
($ in millions)
Combined*
vs GAAP
Results
Results
Results
Results
Results
Results
Services
$
1,600.5
$
1,593.9
$
1,565.9
$
1,558.5
$
34.6
$
35.4
Products
1,123.2
1,120.0
926.0
917.2
197.2
202.8
Total net sales
$
2,723.7
$
2,713.9
$
2,491.9
$
2,475.7
$
231.8
$
238.2
Services
$
460.1
$
463.9
$
459.9
$
471.8
$
0.2
$
(7.9)
Products
214.3
212.8
80.0
123.6
134.3
89.2
Total gross profit
$
674.4
$
676.7
$
539.9
$
595.4
$
134.5
$
81.3
Services
28.7 %
29.1 %
29.4 %
30.3 %
(60) bps
(120) bps
Products
19.1 %
19.0 %
8.6 %
13.5 %
1,040
bps
550
bps
Total gross margin
24.8 %
24.9 %
21.7 %
24.0 %
310
bps
90
bps
Operating expenses
$
621.6
$
461.8
$
709.3
$
484.0
$
(87.7)
$
(22.2)
Operating profit (loss)
$
52.8
$
214.9
$
(169.4)
$
111.4
$
222.2
$
103.5
Operating margin
1.9 %
7.9 %
(6.8)%
4.5 %
870
bps
340
bps
- - See Note 1 below for GAAP to Non-GAAP adjustments to net sales, gross profit and operating expenses, which include selling and administrative expense, research, development and engineering expense, gain/loss on sales of assets, net, and impairment of assets.
- - Refer to Note 1 below for further information regarding adjustments for Non-GAAP which excludes the results of the non-core European retail business that was sold in the successor period. As the exclusion of the non-core European retail business from the Non-GAAP results began in the second quarter of 2022, the first quarter 2022 has been revised for comparability.
Page 7
Operating Profit by Segment - Unaudited
Three months ended
September 30, 2023
September 30, 2022
Non-GAAP Adjusted Combined*
Predecessor
($ in millions)
Banking
Retail7
Banking
Retail7
Services
$
401.4
$
142.7
$
379.9
$
130.4
Products
263.6
135.6
200.4
94.6
Total net sales
$
665.0
$
278.3
$
580.3
$
225.0
Services
$
108.2
$
47.3
$
117.8
$
41.8
Products
56.2
27.7
25.7
14.0
Total gross profit
$
164.4
$
75.0
$
143.5
$
55.8
Services
27.0 %
33.1 %
31.0 %
32.1 %
Products
21.3 %
20.4 %
12.8 %
14.8 %
Total gross margin
24.7 %
26.9 %
24.7 %
24.8 %
Segment operating expenses
$
56.9
$
27.8
$
60.4
$
24.7
Operating profit
$
107.5
$
47.2
$
83.1
$
31.1
Operating margin
16.2 %
17.0 %
14.3 %
13.8 %
Segment operating profit
$
154.7
$
114.2
Corporate charges8
59.7
54.2
Consolidated Non-GAAP operating profit
$
95.0
$
60.0
Nine months ended
September 30, 2023
September 30, 2022
Non-GAAP Adjusted Combined*
Predecessor
($ in millions)
Banking
Retail7
Banking
Retail7
Services
$
1,182.7
$
411.2
$
1,152.9
$
405.6
Products
740.1
379.9
580.4
336.8
Total net sales
$
1,922.8
$
791.1
$
1,733.3
$
742.4
Services
$
332.5
$
131.4
$
348.1
$
123.7
Products
137.4
75.4
68.8
54.8
Total gross profit
$
469.9
$
206.8
$
416.9
$
178.5
Services
28.1 %
32.0 %
30.2 %
30.5 %
Products
18.6 %
19.8 %
11.9 %
16.3 %
Total gross margin
24.4 %
26.1 %
24.1 %
24.0 %
Segment operating expenses
$
180.1
$
88.4
$
207.5
$
88.5
Operating profit
$
289.8
$
118.4
$
209.4
$
90.0
Operating margin
15.1 %
15.0 %
12.1 %
12.1 %
Segment operating profit
$
408.2
$
299.4
Corporate charges8
193.3
188.0
Consolidated Non-GAAP operating profit
$
214.9
$
111.4
- - Excludes the results of the non-core European retail business that was sold during the Successor Period. Refer to Note 1 below for further information.
- - Corporate charges are not reflected in the segment operating results, as these expenses are managed separately and not included in the segment results used to manage the business and assess performance. The unassigned corporate charges consist primarily of finance, IT, HR and legal expenditures.
Page 8
DIEBOLD NIXDORF, INCORPORATED AND SUBSIDIARIES CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS - UNAUDITED (in millions)
Successor
Predecessor
ASSETS
9/30/2023
12/31/2022
Current assets
Cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash
$
440.3
$
319.1
Short-term investments
16.6
24.6
Trade receivables, less allowances for doubtful accounts
703.8
612.2
Inventories
666.2
588.1
Other current assets
253.9
226.9
Total current assets
2,080.8
1,770.9
Securities and other investments
5.8
7.6
Property, plant and equipment, net
159.0
120.7
Deferred income taxes
36.6
-
Goodwill
596.7
702.3
Customer relationships, net
532.6
213.6
Other intangible assets, net
351.5
44.0
Other assets
256.6
205.9
Total assets
$
4,019.6
$
3,065.0
LIABILITIES AND EQUITY
Current liabilities
Notes payable
$
5.1
$
24.0
Accounts payable
528.9
611.6
Deferred revenue
351.5
453.2
Other current liabilities
528.2
516.1
Total current liabilities
1,413.7
1,604.9
Long-term debt
1,253.1
2,585.8
Other liabilities
361.3
245.4
Total Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated shareholders' equity (deficit)
976.7
(1,380.9)
Noncontrolling interests
14.8
9.8
Total equity (deficit)
991.5
(1,371.1)
Total liabilities and equity (deficit)
$
4,019.6
$
3,065.0
Page 9
DIEBOLD NIXDORF, INCORPORATED AND SUBSIDIARIES
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS - UNAUDITED (in millions, except per share amounts)
Three months
Successor
Predecessor
Q3 2023
Predecessor
Period from
Period from
08/12/2023
07/01/2023
through
through
Adjustments
Combined*
Q3 2022
09/30/2023
08/11/2023
Net sales
Services
$
305.5
$
240.6
$
-
$
546.1
$
514.3
Products
286.3
111.0
-
397.3
296.1
Total
591.8
351.6
-
943.4
810.4
Cost of sales
Services
226.1
171.3
(8.1)
389.3
356.7
Products
236.1
94.8
(16.7)
314.2
259.9
Total
462.2
266.1
(24.8)
703.5
616.6
Gross profit
129.6
85.5
24.8
239.9
193.8
Gross margin
21.9 %
24.3 %
25.4 %
23.9 %
Operating expenses
Selling and administrative expense
81.1
73.9
3.4
158.4
163.1
Research, development and engineering expense
12.0
10.5
-
22.5
26.7
(Gain) loss on sale of assets, net
(1.5)
-
-
(1.5)
(5.6)
Impairment of assets
1.1
0.6
-
1.7
4.1
Total
92.7
85.0
3.4
181.1
188.3
Percent of net sales
15.7 %
24.2 %
19.2 %
23.2 %
Operating profit (loss)
36.9
0.5
21.4
58.8
5.5
Operating margin
6.2 %
0.1 %
6.2 %
0.7 %
Other income (expense)
Interest income
2.0
1.7
-
3.7
3.6
Interest expense
(42.9)
(26.4)
25.2
(44.1)
(50.7)
Foreign exchange (loss) gain, net
(27.3)
7.9
4.7
(14.7)
5.3
Reorganization items, net
(8.0)
2,250.3
(2,242.3)
-
-
Miscellaneous, net
(0.8)
6.2
(3.4)
2.0
(9.7)
Total other income (expense)
(77.0)
2,239.7
(2,215.8)
(53.1)
(51.5)
Profit (loss) before taxes
(40.1)
2,240.2
(2,194.4)
5.7
(46.0)
Income tax (benefit) expense
(13.2)
94.1
(93.3)
(12.4)
3.9
Equity in earnings (loss) of unconsolidated
1.1
0.2
-
1.3
(0.6)
subsidiaries, net
Net (loss) income
(25.8)
2,146.3
(2,101.1)
19.4
(50.5)
Net (loss) income attributable to noncontrolling
0.7
(0.2)
-
0.5
(0.7)
interests
Net (loss) income attributable to Diebold Nixdorf,
$
(26.5)
$
2,146.5
$
(2,101.1)
$
18.9
$
(49.8)
Incorporated
Basic weighted-average shares outstanding
37.6
80.0
79.1
Diluted weighted-average shares outstanding
37.6
81.4
79.1
Net (loss) income attributable to Diebold Nixdorf,
Incorporated
Basic earnings (loss) per share
$
(0.70)
$
26.83
$
(0.63)
Diluted earnings (loss) per share
$
(0.70)
$
26.37
$
(0.63)
Page 10
