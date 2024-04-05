EQS Preliminary announcement financial reports: Dierig Holding AG
/ Preliminary announcement on the disclosure of financial statements
Dierig Holding AG hereby announces that the following financial reports shall be disclosed:
Report Type: Annual financial report
Language: German
Date of disclosure: April 12, 2024
Address: https://www.dierig.de/investor-relations/konzernberichte
Report Type: Annual financial report of the group
Language: German
Date of disclosure: April 12, 2024
Address: https://www.dierig.de/investor-relations/konzernberichte
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Dierig Holding AG
|Kirchbergstraße 23
|86157 Augsburg
|Germany
|Internet:
|www.dierig.de
