Dierig Holding AG / Preliminary announcement on the disclosure of financial statements

Dierig Holding AG: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]



05.04.2024 / 13:18 CET/CEST

05.04.2024 / 13:18 CET/CEST
Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





Dierig Holding AG hereby announces that the following financial reports shall be disclosed:



Report Type: Annual financial report



Language: German

Date of disclosure: April 12, 2024

Address: https://www.dierig.de/investor-relations/konzernberichte



Report Type: Annual financial report of the group



Language: German

Date of disclosure: April 12, 2024

Address: https://www.dierig.de/investor-relations/konzernberichte



