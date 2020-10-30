Log in
Dolfines : H1: a semester to forget in oil activities

10/30/2020

H1: a semester to forget in oil activities
EARNINGS/SALES RELEASES
FACT

H1 :
Turnover: €1.5m (-50% yoy)
EBITDA: €-1.1m (vs €-0.3m in H1 19)
Net income: €-1.3m (vs €-0.5m in H1 19)

Net debt: €0.4m
Treasury: €0.7m


ANALYSIS

In renewables, nothing new since the positive update at the beginning of the month.

In oil & gas, Dolfines has been seriously impacted by the oil price crash. By way of comparison, CGG’s revenue was down 20% yoy. Despite operating in activities that are deemed to be more recurring (drilling for Dolfines/exploration for CGG), Dolfines’ small size and concentration of customers/contracts make it more vulnerable to abrupt changes in the environment. Hopefully this will also hold true for the recovery…


IMPACT

We will revise downwards the forecasts in our model for oil & gas.


Financials
Sales 2019 6,36 M 7,40 M 7,40 M
Net income 2019 -2,66 M -3,10 M -3,10 M
Net Debt 2019 1,06 M 1,24 M 1,24 M
P/E ratio 2019 -2,06x
Yield 2019 -
Capitalization 8,32 M 9,69 M 9,69 M
EV / Sales 2018 0,67x
EV / Sales 2019 1,03x
Nbr of Employees 39
Free-Float 98,2%
Chart DIETSWELL
Duration : Period :
Dietswell Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends DIETSWELL
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Managers
NameTitle
Jean-Claude Bourdon Chief Executive Officer
Fabian Simonet Chief Financial Officer
Jean-Marie Pierrot Deseilligny Director
Dominique Michel Vice President
Nicolas Chevalier Manager-Business Development
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
DIETSWELL20.91%10
WORLEY LIMITED-38.54%3 537
OFFSHORE OIL ENGINEERING CO. LTD-42.68%2 818
SUBSEA 7 S.A.-42.20%1 890
SERBA DINAMIK HOLDINGS-30.45%1 259
TGS-NOPEC GEOPHYSICAL COMPANY-67.55%1 064
