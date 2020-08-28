Dietswell S A : End of July 2020 situation

Strengthening of the financial structure during the period from January 1st to July 31, 2020.

The first half of 2020 was marked by a massive contraction in global economic activity, particularly in the oil and gas industry, significantly impacting DIETSWELL's activity and results, which will be published on 30 October, with effects lasting on the second half of the year.

DIETSWELL, an independent specialist in engineering and services for the renewable and conventional energy industry, proposes in this press release a general situation point at the end of July 2020.

name of DIETSWELL to DOLFINES, in order to definitively affirm the energy transition in our economic model. In addition, the subsidiary DOLFINES will change its name to DOLFINES NEW ENERGIES.

Similarly, in March, DIETSWELL reported on its thinking on a strategy to co-develop its semi-submersible TrussFloat float™ with a major player in the energy sector.

In April, DIETSWELL announced the signing by its wholly-owned subsidiary DOLFINES of a Memorandum of Understanding with the large Chinese shipbuilding company CIMC RAFFLES, paving the way for cooperation on the commercial development of floating wind in Europe and Asia in the service of energy companies in search of technologically proven solutions, economically profitable and marked by strong industrial actions their own energy transformation.

Today, DIETSWELL announces that it is actively exploring various strategic options to accelerate its development in this promising floating wind market. These options, which may go as far as an industrial backing, will be communicated at a later date, once the identity of the selected partner or partners and the terms of a possible transaction have been defined.

Although affected by the crisis, the Oil and Gas business remains a major rebound

The decision, already announced, to spin FACTORIG 100% will make it possible to more clearly identify the value of its Audit and Inspection activities and to better value its expertise, the extension of which is being studied in the field of renewable energies.

Technical Assistance's business is currently experiencing a resurgence of interest from international customers.

Finally, it is recalled that the residual net book value of the two drilling rigs Sedlar 160 and Sedlar 250 was reduced to zero in the accounts for fiscal year 2019. All options remain open for their valuation on the market.

1st half 2020 results released on October 30, 2020

About DIETSWELL: www.dietswell.com

Founded in 2000, DIETSWELL is an independent specialist in engineering and services in the renewable (through DOLFINES SAS) and conventional industry. Thanks to teams of experts and a flexible and responsive structure, DIETSWELL proposes a multidisciplinary offer in the fields of drilling and energies in the broad sense. With its highly experienced teams, DIETSWELL also performs high level audits and studies for the design of drilling equipment and offshore structures, including for the wind industry. In compliance with the highest standards of quality and safety, DIETSWELL is certified as an innovative company and certified API Q2, ISO 9001, ISO / TS 29001 and ISO 14001 for its technical assistance, audit, inspection and engineering.

