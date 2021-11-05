Delisting/Failure to Satisfy Listing Rule/Transfer of Listing - Form 8-K

dffn20211105_8k.htm

Date of Report (Date of earliest event reported): November 3, 2021

DIFFUSION PHARMACEUTICALS INC.

Item3.01 -Notice of Delisting or Failure to Satisfy a Continued Listing Rule or Standard; Transfer of Listing.

As previously disclosed, on May 6, 2021, Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc. (the "Company") received a written notice (the "May Notice") from the staff (the "Staff") of the Listing Qualifications Department of The Nasdaq Stock Market, LLC ("Nasdaq") relating to the minimum bid price requirement contained in Nasdaq Listing Rule 5550(a)(2) (the "Bid Price Rule"). The May Notice indicated that the Company was not in compliance with the Bid Price Rule because the bid price for the Company's common stock had closed below $1.00 per share for the previous 30 consecutive business days. In accordance with Nasdaq Listing Rule 5810(c)(3)(A), the Company was provided 180 calendar days, or until November 2, 2021, to regain compliance with the Bid Price Rule.

On November 3, 2021, the Company received an additional notice from the Staff (the "November Notice") providing that, although the Company had not regained compliance with the Bid Price Rule by November 2, 2021, in accordance with Nasdaq Listing Rule 5810(c)(3)(A), the Staff has determined that the Company is eligible for an additional 180 calendar days from the date of the November Notice, or until May 2, 2022, to regain compliance with the Bid Price Rule. To regain compliance, the bid price for the Company's common stock must close at $1.00 per share or more for a minimum of 10 consecutive business days.

The November Notice has no effect on the listing or trading of the Company's common stock at this time, and the Company is currently evaluating its alternatives to resolve this listing deficiency, including, if necessary and subject to the approval of its board of directors and stockholders, implementing a reverse stock split.

