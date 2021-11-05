Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    DFFN   US2537483057

DIFFUSION PHARMACEUTICALS INC.

(DFFN)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Delisting/Failure to Satisfy Listing Rule/Transfer of Listing - Form 8-K

11/05/2021 | 04:56pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

dffn20211105_8k.htm

UNITED STATES
SECURITIES AND EXCHANGE COMMISSION
Washington, D.C. 20549
________________
FORM 8-K
CURRENT REPORT
Pursuant to Section 13 or 15(d) of
the Securities Exchange Act of 1934
__________________
Date of Report (Date of earliest event reported): November 3, 2021
___________________
DIFFUSION PHARMACEUTICALS INC.
(Exact name of registrant as specified in its charter)
Delaware
000-24477
30-0645032
(State or other jurisdiction of incorporation)
(Commission File
Number)
(I.R.S. Employer
Identification No.)
1317 Carlton Avenue, Suite 200
Charlottesville, Virginia
22902
(Address of principal executive offices)
(Zip Code)
(434) 220-0718
(Registrant's telephone number, including area code)
Not applicable
(Former name or former address, if changed since last report)
Check the appropriate box below if the Form 8-K filing is intended to simultaneously satisfy the filing obligation of the registrant under any of the following provisions:
☐ Written communications pursuant to Rule 425 under the Securities Act (17 CFR 230.425)
☐ Soliciting material pursuant to Rule 14a-12 under the Exchange Act (17 CFR 240.14a-12)
☐ Pre-commencement communications pursuant to Rule 14d-2(b) under the Exchange Act (17 CFR 240.14d-2(b))
☐ Pre-commencement communications pursuant to Rule 13e-4(c) under the Exchange Act (17 CFR 240.13e-4(c))
Securities registered pursuant to Section 12(b) of the Act:
Title of each class
Trading Symbol(s)
Name of each exchange on which registered
Common Stock, par value $0.001 per share
DFFN
NASDAQ Capital Market
Indicate by check mark whether the registrant is an emerging growth company as defined in Rule 405 of the Securities Act of 1933 (§ 230.405 of this chapter) or Rule 12b-2 of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 (§ 240.12b-2 of this chapter).
Emerging growth company
If an emerging growth company, indicate by check mark if the registrant has elected not to use the extended transition period for complying with any new or revised financial accounting standards provided pursuant to Section 13(a) of the Exchange Act.
Item3.01 -Notice of Delisting or Failure to Satisfy a Continued Listing Rule or Standard; Transfer of Listing.
As previously disclosed, on May 6, 2021, Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc. (the "Company") received a written notice (the "May Notice") from the staff (the "Staff") of the Listing Qualifications Department of The Nasdaq Stock Market, LLC ("Nasdaq") relating to the minimum bid price requirement contained in Nasdaq Listing Rule 5550(a)(2) (the "Bid Price Rule"). The May Notice indicated that the Company was not in compliance with the Bid Price Rule because the bid price for the Company's common stock had closed below $1.00 per share for the previous 30 consecutive business days. In accordance with Nasdaq Listing Rule 5810(c)(3)(A), the Company was provided 180 calendar days, or until November 2, 2021, to regain compliance with the Bid Price Rule.
On November 3, 2021, the Company received an additional notice from the Staff (the "November Notice") providing that, although the Company had not regained compliance with the Bid Price Rule by November 2, 2021, in accordance with Nasdaq Listing Rule 5810(c)(3)(A), the Staff has determined that the Company is eligible for an additional 180 calendar days from the date of the November Notice, or until May 2, 2022, to regain compliance with the Bid Price Rule. To regain compliance, the bid price for the Company's common stock must close at $1.00 per share or more for a minimum of 10 consecutive business days.
The November Notice has no effect on the listing or trading of the Company's common stock at this time, and the Company is currently evaluating its alternatives to resolve this listing deficiency, including, if necessary and subject to the approval of its board of directors and stockholders, implementing a reverse stock split.
SIGNATURES
Pursuant to the requirements of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, the registrant has duly caused this report to be signed on its behalf by the undersigned hereunto duly authorized.
Dated: November 5, 2021 DIFFUSION PHARMACEUTICALS INC.
By: /s/ William Elder
Name: William Elder
Title: General Counsel

Disclaimer

Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc. published this content on 05 November 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 05 November 2021 20:55:13 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about DIFFUSION PHARMACEUTICALS INC.
04:56pDelisting/Failure to Satisfy Listing Rule/Transfer of Listing - Form 8-K
PU
04:45pDIFFUSION PHARMACEUTICALS INC. : Notice of Delisting or Failure to Satisfy a Continued Lis..
AQ
10/12DIFFUSION PHARMACEUTICALS : Regulation FD Disclosure - Form 8-K
PU
10/12DIFFUSION PHARMACEUTICALS INC. : Regulation FD Disclosure (form 8-K)
AQ
09/13DIFFUSION PHARMACEUTICALS : Issues Letter to Shareholders (Form 8-K)
PU
09/13DIFFUSION PHARMACEUTICALS INC. : Regulation FD Disclosure, Other Events, Financial Stateme..
AQ
09/13DIFFUSION PHARMACEUTICALS : HC Wainwright Annual Global Investor Conference Virtual Presen..
PU
09/09DIFFUSION PHARMACEUTICALS : Issues Letter to Shareholders
AQ
09/08DIFFUSION PHARMACEUTICALS : to Present at the 23rd Annual H.C. Wainwright Global Investmen..
AQ
08/30DIFFUSION PHARMACEUTICALS : Secures FDA Clearance for Phase 2 Trial of Lung Disease Treatm..
MT
More news
Analyst Recommendations on DIFFUSION PHARMACEUTICALS INC.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 - - -
Net income 2021 -17,0 M - -
Net Debt 2021 - - -
P/E ratio 2021 -2,71x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 48,2 M 48,2 M -
Capi. / Sales 2021 -
Capi. / Sales 2022 -
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 99,8%
Chart DIFFUSION PHARMACEUTICALS INC.
Duration : Period :
Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends DIFFUSION PHARMACEUTICALS INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 1
Last Close Price 0,47 $
Average target price 2,00 $
Spread / Average Target 322%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Robert J. Cobuzzi President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
William Hornung Chief Financial Officer
Christopher D. Galloway Chief Medical Officer
Robert W. Adams Independent Director
Mark T. Giles Lead Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
DIFFUSION PHARMACEUTICALS INC.-40.45%48
GILEAD SCIENCES, INC.14.09%83 420
REGENERON PHARMACEUTICALS34.05%67 333
BIONTECH SE236.04%66 162
WUXI APPTEC CO., LTD.12.59%58 436
VERTEX PHARMACEUTICALS-17.83%49 758