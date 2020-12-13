Log in
Diffusion Pharmaceuticals : Presentation Biotech Showcase 2021

12/13/2020
New Treatments for Hypoxia

Corporate Presentation for

Biotech Showcase Conference

January 11-15, 2021

Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This presentation (including, for purposes of this Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements, any accompanying or supplemental oral presentation) includes express and implied forward-looking statements relating to: our product candidates and pipeline; our corporate strategy and product development plans; the prospects and potential of our business and our product candidates, including their safety, effectiveness, and commercial prospects; our ongoing and anticipated clinical trials, other studies, and data readouts therefrom; certain regulatory matters; business development activities, including potential collaborations; certain matters regarding our financial results and securities; milestones, timing, and other expectations regarding any of the foregoing; any other matter that is not a statement of historical fact, including statements regarding our intentions, beliefs, projections, outlook, analyses, or expectations. We may, in some cases, use terms such as "believes," "estimates," "anticipates," "expects," "plans," "intends," "may," "could," "might," "will," "should," "approximately," or other words that convey uncertainty of future events or outcomes to identify these forward-looking statements.

By their nature, forward-looking statements relate to events, competitive dynamics, and industry change, and depend on economic circumstances that may or may not occur in the future or may occur on longer or shorter timelines than anticipated, and therefore inherently involve risks and uncertainties, including those discussed under the heading "Risk Factors" in our most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K and our subsequent Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q and other filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. Although we believe that we have a reasonable basis for each forward-looking statement contained in this presentation, as a result of these and other factors, known and unknown, actual results could differ materially from our intentions, beliefs, projections, outlook, analyses, or expectations expressed in any forward-looking statements in this presentation. Accordingly, we cannot assure you that the forward-looking statements contained in this presentation will prove to be accurate or that any such inaccuracy will not be material, and you should not place undue reliance on such statements.

Unless the context requires otherwise, all forward-looking statements that we make in this presentation are based on our beliefs and expectations as of, and speak only as of, the date set forth on the cover page hereof and, except as required by applicable law or by the rules and regulations of the SEC, we undertake no obligation to update such statements to reflect events or circumstances after such date.

Certain information contained in this presentation is based on studies and other data obtained through our own internal estimates and research. While we believe such internal research is reliable, it has not been verified by any independent source.

Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc. is an innovative biopharmaceutical company developing novel therapies that enhance the body's ability to deliver oxygen to the areas where it is needed most.

Our lead product candidate, TSC, is being developed to enhance the diffusion of oxygen to tissues with low oxygen levels, also known as hypoxia, a serious complication of many of medicine's most intractable and difficult-to-treat conditions.

Significant Recent Board and

Financial Highlights

Management Changes

August: New Director

Cash and cash

(Jane Hollingsworth)

equivalents of $21.9

million as of

September: New CEO

September 30, 2020,

(Robert Cobuzzi, PhD)

and no debt

and General Counsel

(William Elder)

Expected ability to

fund anticipated

October: New CMO

operating and capital

(Christopher Galloway,

expenditures into

MD)

4Q2022

TSC Development Update

  • Phase 1b safety and tolerability study in COVID-19 patients started in September 2020 and enrollment continues
  • Commenced modifications of the development program to:
    • Establish proof of mechanism by demonstrating improved oxygenation
    • Optimize the dose and frequency

4

Disclaimer

Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc. published this content on 12 December 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein.

© Publicnow 2020
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 - - -
Net income 2020 -13,7 M - -
Net Debt 2020 - - -
P/E ratio 2020 -2,85x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 47,4 M 47,4 M -
Capi. / Sales 2020 -
Capi. / Sales 2021 -
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 99,8%
