DIFFUSION PHARMACEUTICALS INC.

DIFFUSION PHARMACEUTICALS INC.

(DFFN)
Diffusion Pharmaceuticals to Participate in H.C. Wainwright BioConnect 2021 Conference

01/11/2021 | 07:30am EST
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va., Jan. 11, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc. (Nasdaq: DFFN) (“Diffusion” or “the Company”), today announced that the Company is participating in the H.C. Wainwright BioConnect 2021 Conference being held virtually January 11-14, 2021. Conference specifics are as follows:

Event:H.C. Wainwright BioConnect 2021 Conference
Date: January 11-14, 2021
Registration:https://hcwevents.com/bioconnect/

The recorded presentation can be accessed by conference participants and the presentation deck can be accessed on the investor relations section of the Diffusion Pharmaceuticals’ website.

About Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc.
Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc. is an innovative biopharmaceutical company developing novel therapies that enhance the body’s ability to deliver oxygen to the areas where it is needed most. Diffusion’s lead product candidate, trans sodium crocetinate, is being developed to enhance the diffusion of oxygen to tissues with low oxygen levels, also known as hypoxia, a serious complication of many of medicine’s most intractable and difficult-to-treat conditions. In addition to TSC, our product candidate DFN-529, a novel PI3K/Akt/mTOR pathway inhibitor, is in early-stage development. We continue to explore alternatives regarding how best to capitalize upon the value of DFN-529 and our associated intellectual property. For more information, please visit us on the web at www.diffusionpharma.com.

Forward-Looking Statements
This press release includes express and implied forward-looking statements. By their nature, forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties because they relate to and depend upon, among other things, events, competitive dynamics, and industry change. The Company may, in some cases, use terms such as “believes”, “estimates”, “anticipates”, “expects”, “plans”, “intends”, “may”, “could”, “might”, “will”, “should”, “approximately”, or other words that convey uncertainty of future events or outcomes to identify these forward-looking statements. Although the Company believes that it has a reasonable basis for each forward-looking statement contained herein, as a result of certain risks and uncertainties, known and unknown, the Company’s actual results could differ materially from any intentions, beliefs, projections, outlook, analyses, or expectations expressed herein. Particular risk and uncertainties include, among other things, those related to: the Company’s ability to design, initiate, execute, and complete its ongoing and planned studies evaluating TSC; the Company’s ability to achieve its near-term strategic objectives, in the near-term or at all; the Company’s ability to obtain additional financing; the success and timing of the Company’s clinical trials and preclinical studies, including its ability to enroll subjects in such trials and studies at anticipated rates; the Company’s ability to develop and commercialize TSC or any other product candidate; the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic; general economic, political, business, industry, and market conditions, including the recent United States (”U.S.”) presidential election; and the other factors discussed under the heading “Risk Factors” in the Company’s filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”). Any forward-looking statements in this press release speak only as of the date hereof (or such earlier date as may be identified) and, except as required by applicable law, rule, or regulation, the Company undertakes no obligation to update any such statements after the date hereof. Comparisons of current and any prior period results are not intended to express any ongoing or future trends or indications of future performance, unless explicitly expressed as such, and should only be viewed as historical data. For all forward-looking statements, the Company claims the protection of the safe harbor for forward-looking statements contained in the Private Securities Litigation reform Act of 1995.

Contacts

Investors:
Tiberend Strategic Advisors, Inc.
Maureen McEnroe, CFA/Miriam Miller
(212) 375-2664/ (212) 375-2694 
mmcenroe@tiberend.com/mmiller@tiberend.com

Media:
Jeffrey Freedman
Rooney Partners
(646) 432-0191
jfreedman@rooneyco.com 


Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2021
