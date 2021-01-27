Log in
DiGi Com : 4Q Net Profit Fell 18% After Network Assets Write-Off

01/27/2021 | 12:35am EST
By Chester Tay

DiGi.com Bhd.'s fourth-quarter net profit slid 18% mainly due to the writing off of network assets that are no longer in use as the group moved to identify areas of improvement in its business.

Net profit for the October-to-December period fell to 280.2 million ringgit ($69.2 million), while revenue declined 7.0% to MYR1.56 billion, the Malaysian cellular service provider said Wednesday.

On annual basis, net profit for 2020 dropped 15% to MYR1.22 billion, while revenue declined 2.3% to MYR6.15 billion.

DiGi.Com said market conditions continue to be unpredictable due to challenges arising from the Covid-19 health crisis.

Nonetheless, the group expects a low single-digit percentage decline in 2021 service revenue, with earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortization recording a medium single-digit decline.

The group forecasts that 2021 capital expenditure will equal 14%-15% of total revenue.

Write to Chester Tay at chester.tay@wsj.com

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

01-27-21 0034ET

Financials
Sales 2020 6 121 M 1 514 M 1 514 M
Net income 2020 1 287 M 318 M 318 M
Net Debt 2020 4 474 M 1 107 M 1 107 M
P/E ratio 2020 23,7x
Yield 2020 4,13%
Capitalization 30 789 M 7 603 M 7 615 M
EV / Sales 2020 5,76x
EV / Sales 2021 5,67x
Nbr of Employees 1 535
Free-Float 23,3%
Chart DIGI.COM
Duration : Period :
Digi.Com Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends DIGI.COM
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 23
Average target price 4,16 MYR
Last Close Price 3,96 MYR
Spread / Highest target 23,0%
Spread / Average Target 5,07%
Spread / Lowest Target -14,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Albern Murty Chief Executive Officer
Hakon Bruaset Kjoel Chairman
Inger Gløersen Folkeson Chief Financial Officer
Kesavan Sivabalan Chief Technology Officer
Choo Boon Saw Senior Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
DIGI.COM-3.86%7 645
SOFTBANK CORP.3.91%60 900
BHARTI AIRTEL LIMITED14.16%43 433
CELLNEX TELECOM, S.A.-0.10%29 498
SAFARICOM PLC6.42%13 264
TELE2 AB6.72%9 614
