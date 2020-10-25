Log in
Digi Com : Changes In Sub. S-hldr's Int (Section 138 Of CA 2016) - Employees Provident Fund Board

10/25/2020 | 10:25pm EDT

We create value anchored on our
focus to Connect Customers to what
matters most.

News

Changes In Sub. S-hldr's Int (Section 138 Of CA 2016) - Employees Provident Fund Board

Particulars of substantial Securities Holder

Name EMPLOYEES PROVIDENT FUND BOARD
Address Tingkat 19, Bangunan KWSP
Jalan Raja Laut
Kuala Lumpur
50350 Wilayah Persekutuan
Malaysia.
Company No. EPF ACT 1991
Nationality/Country of incorporation Malaysia
Descriptions (Class) Ordinary

Details of changes

No Date of change

No of securities

Type of Transaction Nature of Interest
1 20 Oct 2020

1,000,000

Acquired Direct Interest
Name of registered holder Citigroup Nominees (Tempatan) Sdn Bhd - Employees Provident Fund Board
Address of registered holder Level 42 Menara Citibank 165 Jalan Ampang 50450 Kuala Lumpur
Description of 'Others' Type of Transaction
Circumstances by reason of which change has occurred Acquired
Nature of interest Direct Interest
Direct (units) 1,148,606,790
Direct (%) 14.773
Indirect/deemed interest (units) 0
Indirect/deemed interest (%) 0
Total no of securities after change 1,148,606,790
Date of notice 21 Oct 2020
Date notice received by Listed Issuer 23 Oct 2020

Announcement Info

Company Name DIGI.COM BERHAD
Stock Name DIGI
Date Announced 23 Oct 2020
Category Change in the Interest of Substantial Shareholder Pursuant to Section 138 of CA 2016
Reference Number CS2-22102020-00114

Disclaimer

Digi.com Bhd published this content on 23 October 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 26 October 2020 02:24:06 UTC

Financials
Sales 2020 6 105 M 1 470 M 1 470 M
Net income 2020 1 287 M 310 M 310 M
Net Debt 2020 4 407 M 1 061 M 1 061 M
P/E ratio 2020 24,1x
Yield 2020 4,03%
Capitalization 30 945 M 7 443 M 7 453 M
EV / Sales 2020 5,79x
EV / Sales 2021 5,71x
Nbr of Employees 1 535
Free-Float 23,4%
Managers
NameTitle
Albern Murty Chief Executive Officer
Hakon Bruaset Kjoel Chairman
Inger Gløersen Folkeson Chief Financial Officer
Kesavan Sivabalan Chief Technology Officer
Choo Boon Saw Senior Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
DIGI.COM-10.76%7 443
SOFTBANK CORP.-17.78%54 393
BHARTI AIRTEL LIMITED-4.71%32 086
CELLNEX TELECOM, S.A.48.32%30 561
SAFARICOM PLC-1.75%11 394
TELE2 AB (PUBL)-19.10%8 642
