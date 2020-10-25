Digi Com : Changes In Sub. S-hldr's Int (Section 138 Of CA 2016) - Employees Provident Fund Board

Financials MYR USD Sales 2020 6 105 M 1 470 M 1 470 M Net income 2020 1 287 M 310 M 310 M Net Debt 2020 4 407 M 1 061 M 1 061 M P/E ratio 2020 24,1x Yield 2020 4,03% Capitalization 30 945 M 7 443 M 7 453 M EV / Sales 2020 5,79x EV / Sales 2021 5,71x Nbr of Employees 1 535 Free-Float 23,4% Chart DIGI.COM Duration : Auto. 2 months 3 months 6 months 9 months 1 year 2 years 5 years 10 years Max. Period : Day Week Technical analysis trends DIGI.COM Short Term Mid-Term Long Term Trends Neutral Bearish Bearish Income Statement Evolution Please enable JavaScript in your browser's settings to use dynamic charts. Consensus Sell Buy Mean consensus HOLD Number of Analysts 23 Average target price 4,13 MYR Last Close Price 3,98 MYR Spread / Highest target 22,4% Spread / Average Target 3,67% Spread / Lowest Target -14,6% EPS Revisions Please enable JavaScript in your browser's settings to use dynamic charts. Managers Name Title Albern Murty Chief Executive Officer Hakon Bruaset Kjoel Chairman Inger Gløersen Folkeson Chief Financial Officer Kesavan Sivabalan Chief Technology Officer Choo Boon Saw Senior Independent Non-Executive Director Sector and Competitors 1st jan. Capitalization (M$) DIGI.COM -10.76% 7 443 SOFTBANK CORP. -17.78% 54 393 BHARTI AIRTEL LIMITED -4.71% 32 086 CELLNEX TELECOM, S.A. 48.32% 30 561 SAFARICOM PLC -1.75% 11 394 TELE2 AB (PUBL) -19.10% 8 642