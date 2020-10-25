|
Digi Com : Changes In Sub. S-hldr's Int (Section 138 Of CA 2016) - Employees Provident Fund Board
10/25/2020 | 10:25pm EDT
We create value anchored on our
focus to Connect Customers to what
matters most.
News
Changes In Sub. S-hldr's Int (Section 138 Of CA 2016) - Employees Provident Fund Board
Particulars of substantial Securities Holder
|
Name
|
EMPLOYEES PROVIDENT FUND BOARD
|
Address
|
Tingkat 19, Bangunan KWSP
Jalan Raja Laut
Kuala Lumpur
50350 Wilayah Persekutuan
Malaysia.
|
Company No.
|
EPF ACT 1991
|
Nationality/Country of incorporation
|
Malaysia
|
Descriptions (Class)
|
Ordinary
Details of changes
|
No
|
Date of change
|
No of securities
|
Type of Transaction
|
Nature of Interest
|
1
|
20 Oct 2020
|
1,000,000
|
Acquired
|
Direct Interest
|
Name of registered holder
|
Citigroup Nominees (Tempatan) Sdn Bhd - Employees Provident Fund Board
|
Address of registered holder
|
Level 42 Menara Citibank 165 Jalan Ampang 50450 Kuala Lumpur
|
Description of 'Others' Type of Transaction
|
|
Circumstances by reason of which change has occurred
|
Acquired
|
Nature of interest
|
Direct Interest
|
Direct (units)
|
1,148,606,790
|
Direct (%)
|
14.773
|
Indirect/deemed interest (units)
|
0
|
Indirect/deemed interest (%)
|
0
|
Total no of securities after change
|
1,148,606,790
|
Date of notice
|
21 Oct 2020
|
Date notice received by Listed Issuer
|
23 Oct 2020
Announcement Info
|
Company Name
|
DIGI.COM BERHAD
|
Stock Name
|
DIGI
|
Date Announced
|
23 Oct 2020
|
Category
|
Change in the Interest of Substantial Shareholder Pursuant to Section 138 of CA 2016
|
Reference Number
|
CS2-22102020-00114
Disclaimer
Digi.com Bhd published this content on 23 October 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 26 October 2020 02:24:06 UTC
|
|
|
|Sales 2020
|
6 105 M
1 470 M
1 470 M
|Net income 2020
|
1 287 M
310 M
310 M
|Net Debt 2020
|
4 407 M
1 061 M
1 061 M
|P/E ratio 2020
|24,1x
|Yield 2020
|4,03%
|
|Capitalization
|
30 945 M
7 443 M
7 453 M
|EV / Sales 2020
|5,79x
|EV / Sales 2021
|5,71x
|Nbr of Employees
|1 535
|Free-Float
|23,4%
|
|
Duration :
Period :
|
Technical analysis trends DIGI.COM
|Short Term
|Mid-Term
|Long Term
|Trends
|Neutral
|Bearish
|Bearish
Income Statement Evolution
|Mean consensus
|HOLD
|Number of Analysts
|23
|Average target price
|
4,13 MYR
|Last Close Price
|
3,98 MYR
|Spread / Highest target
|
22,4%
|Spread / Average Target
|
3,67%
|Spread / Lowest Target
|
-14,6%
|1st jan.
|Capitalization (M$)
|DIGI.COM
|-10.76%
|7 443