Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Malaysia
  4. BURSA MALAYSIA
  5. Digi.Com
  6. News
  7. Summary
    DIGI   MYL6947OO005

DIGI.COM

(DIGI)
  Report
End-of-day quote BURSA MALAYSIA  -  2022-10-27
3.750 MYR    0.00%
10/28Digi Com : Circular to Shareholders Part 4 - (page 550-565)
PU
10/28Digi Com : Circular to Shareholders Part 5 - (page 566-Form of Proxy)
PU
10/24Digi.com Logs Lower Profit, Revenue in Q3
MT
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Digi Com : Circular to Shareholders Part 4 - (page 550-565)

10/28/2022 | 09:59pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

APPENDIX IX

REPORTING ACCOUNTANTS' REPORT ON THE COMPILATION OF PRO FORMA FINANCIAL INFORMATION OF DIGI

550

APPENDIX IX

REPORTING ACCOUNTANTS' REPORT ON THE COMPILATION OF PRO FORMA FINANCIAL INFORMATION OF DIGI (CONT'D)

551

APPENDIX IX

REPORTING ACCOUNTANTS' REPORT ON THE COMPILATION OF PRO FORMA FINANCIAL INFORMATION OF DIGI (CONT'D)

552

APPENDIX IX

REPORTING ACCOUNTANTS' REPORT ON THE COMPILATION OF PRO FORMA FINANCIAL INFORMATION OF DIGI (CONT'D)

553

APPENDIX IX

REPORTING ACCOUNTANTS' REPORT ON THE COMPILATION OF PRO FORMA FINANCIAL INFORMATION OF DIGI (CONT'D)

554

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Digi.com Bhd published this content on 29 October 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 29 October 2022 01:58:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about DIGI.COM
10/28Digi Com : Circular to Shareholders Part 4 - (page 550-565)
PU
10/28Digi Com : Circular to Shareholders Part 5 - (page 566-Form of Proxy)
PU
10/24Digi.com Logs Lower Profit, Revenue in Q3
MT
10/20Transcript : Digi.Com Berhad, Q3 2022 Earnings Call, Oct 20, 2022
CI
10/20Digi.Com Berhad Reports Earnings Results for the Third Quarter and Nine Months Ended Se..
CI
10/20Digi.Com Berhad Declares Third Interim Dividend for the Financial Year Ending 31 Decemb..
CI
10/07Four Malaysian telco firms agree to take stakes in govt 5G agency
RE
09/15Telenor and Axiata win key approval for $15 billion Malaysia-tie-up
RE
09/02Malaysia hopes to complete sale of stakes in 5G agency this month -report
RE
08/31Malaysia's 5G plans hit as two carriers decline stakes in state agency -sources
RE
More news
Financials
Sales 2022 6 303 M 1 335 M 1 335 M
Net income 2022 988 M 209 M 209 M
Net Debt 2022 4 471 M 947 M 947 M
P/E ratio 2022 29,5x
Yield 2022 3,38%
Capitalization 29 156 M 6 174 M 6 174 M
EV / Sales 2022 5,34x
EV / Sales 2023 5,12x
Nbr of Employees 1 400
Free-Float 23,8%
Chart DIGI.COM
Duration : Period :
Digi.Com Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends DIGI.COM
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 19
Last Close Price 3,75 MYR
Average target price 3,98 MYR
Spread / Average Target 6,06%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Albern Murty Chief Executive Officer
Otto Magne Risbakk Chief Financial Officer
Hakon Bruaset Kjoel Chairman
Kesavan Sivabalan Chief Technology Officer
Yasmin binti Aladad Khan Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
DIGI.COM-13.99%6 174
BHARTI AIRTEL LIMITED19.44%57 190
SOFTBANK CORP.0.03%47 063
CELLNEX TELECOM, S.A.-37.18%21 794
MTN GROUP LIMITED-24.73%12 923
SAFARICOM PLC-34.52%8 357