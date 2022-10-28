Digi Com : Circular to Shareholders Part 5 - (page 566-Form of Proxy)

APPENDIX X

INDICATIVE VALUATION LETTER FROM KPMG ON THE VALUATION OF 100% EQUITY INTEREST IN CELCOM

The Board of Directors

Digi.Com Berhad

Lot 10, Jalan Delima 1/1

Subang Hi-Tech Industrial Park

40000 Subang Jaya

Selangor Darul Ehsan

25 October 2022

Dear Sirs

THIS INDICATIVE VALUATION LETTER IS PREPARED FOR INCLUSION IN THE CIRCULAR TO SHAREHOLDERS OF DIGI.COM BERHAD ("DIGI" OR "COMPANY")

INDICATIVE VALUATION OF A 100% EQUITY INTEREST IN CELCOM AXIATA BERHAD ("CELCOM") IN RELATION TO THE PROPOSED MERGER OF CELCOM AND DIGI

(The above valuation is hereinafter to be referred to as the "Indicative Valuation")

INTRODUCTION In accordance with the terms of reference set out in our engagement letter dated 19 May 2021 ("Engagement Letter") , the Board of Directors of Digi.Com Berhad (" Digi " or Company ") has appointed KPMG Corporate Advisory Sdn Bhd ("KPMG Corporate Finance") to perform an indicative valuation of a 100% equity interest in Celcom Axiata Berhad (" Celcom ") in relation to the proposed merger of Celcom and Digi (" Proposed Merger "). This Indicative Valuation letter (" this Valuation Letter ") has been prepared at your request for inclusion in the circular to the shareholders of Digi in connection with the Proposed Merger (" Circular "). Save and except for this purpose, this Valuation Letter is not to be reproduced, quoted or referred to, in whole, or in part, in any public documents, submissions to any regulatory bodies or announcement without the prior written consent of KPMG Corporate Finance in each specific instance. We are not responsible or liable for any form of losses however occasioned to any third party as a result of the circulation, publication, reproduction or use of, or reliance on this Valuation Letter, in whole or in part. This Valuation Letter must be read in conjunction with the key bases and assumptions set out in Section 5.0 herein.

