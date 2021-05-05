Digi Com : Changes In Sub. S-hldr's Int (Section 138 Of CA 2016) - Employees Provident Fund Board

Financials MYR USD Sales 2021 6 039 M 1 467 M 1 467 M Net income 2021 1 173 M 285 M 285 M Net Debt 2021 4 862 M 1 181 M 1 181 M P/E ratio 2021 27,7x Yield 2021 3,60% Capitalization 32 500 M 7 893 M 7 894 M EV / Sales 2021 6,19x EV / Sales 2022 6,05x Nbr of Employees 1 473 Free-Float 23,2% Chart DIGI.COM Duration : Auto. 2 months 3 months 6 months 9 months 1 year 2 years 5 years 10 years Max. Period : Day Week Technical analysis trends DIGI.COM Short Term Mid-Term Long Term Trends Bullish Bullish Neutral Income Statement Evolution Please enable JavaScript in your browser's settings to use dynamic charts. Consensus Sell Buy Mean consensus HOLD Number of Analysts 21 Average target price 4,17 MYR Last Close Price 4,18 MYR Spread / Highest target 21,1% Spread / Average Target -0,16% Spread / Lowest Target -18,7% EPS Revisions Please enable JavaScript in your browser's settings to use dynamic charts. Managers and Directors Name Title Albern Murty Chief Executive Officer Inger Gløersen Folkeson Chief Financial Officer Hakon Bruaset Kjoel Chairman Kesavan Sivabalan Chief Technology Officer Choo Boon Saw Senior Independent Non-Executive Director Sector and Competitors 1st jan. Capitalization (M$) DIGI.COM 0.97% 7 912 SOFTBANK CORP. 9.01% 60 356 BHARTI AIRTEL LIMITED 9.94% 41 062 CELLNEX TELECOM, S.A. 10.31% 27 555 SAFARICOM PLC 18.25% 15 220 MTN GROUP LIMITED 64.53% 11 026