  Homepage
  Equities
  Malaysia
  BURSA MALAYSIA
  Digi.Com
  News
  Summary
DIGI.COM

(DIGI)
Digi Com : Changes In Sub. S-hldr's Int (Section 138 Of CA 2016) - Employees Provident Fund Board

05/05/2021 | 10:53pm EDT
We create value anchored on our
focus to Connect Customers to what
matters most.

News

Changes In Sub. S-hldr's Int (Section 138 Of CA 2016) - Employees Provident Fund Board

Particulars of substantial Securities Holder

Name EMPLOYEES PROVIDENT FUND BOARD
Address Tingkat 19, Bangunan KWSP
Jalan Raja Laut
Kuala Lumpur
50350 Wilayah Persekutuan
Malaysia.
Company No. EPF ACT 1991
Nationality/Country of incorporation Malaysia
Descriptions (Class) Ordinary

Details of changes

No Date of change

No of securities

Type of Transaction Nature of Interest
1 30 Apr 2021

800,000

Acquired Direct Interest
Name of registered holder Citigroup Nominees (Tempatan) Sdn Bhd - Employees Provident Fund Board (AM INV)
Address of registered holder Level 42 Menara Citibank 165 Jalan Ampang 50450 Kuala Lumpur
Description of 'Others' Type of Transaction
Circumstances by reason of which change has occurred Acquired
Nature of interest Direct Interest
Direct (units) 1,158,750,990
Direct (%) 14.904
Indirect/deemed interest (units) 0
Indirect/deemed interest (%) 0
Total no of securities after change 1,158,750,990
Date of notice 03 May 2021
Date notice received by Listed Issuer 05 May 2021

Announcement Info

Company Name DIGI.COM BERHAD
Stock Name DIGI
Date Announced 05 May 2021
Category Change in the Interest of Substantial Shareholder Pursuant to Section 138 of CA 2016
Reference Number CS2-26042021-00142

Disclaimer

Digi.com Bhd published this content on 05 May 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 06 May 2021 02:52:00 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials
Sales 2021 6 039 M 1 467 M 1 467 M
Net income 2021 1 173 M 285 M 285 M
Net Debt 2021 4 862 M 1 181 M 1 181 M
P/E ratio 2021 27,7x
Yield 2021 3,60%
Capitalization 32 500 M 7 893 M 7 894 M
EV / Sales 2021 6,19x
EV / Sales 2022 6,05x
Nbr of Employees 1 473
Free-Float 23,2%
Chart DIGI.COM
Duration : Period :
Digi.Com Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends DIGI.COM
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 21
Average target price 4,17 MYR
Last Close Price 4,18 MYR
Spread / Highest target 21,1%
Spread / Average Target -0,16%
Spread / Lowest Target -18,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Albern Murty Chief Executive Officer
Inger Gløersen Folkeson Chief Financial Officer
Hakon Bruaset Kjoel Chairman
Kesavan Sivabalan Chief Technology Officer
Choo Boon Saw Senior Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
DIGI.COM0.97%7 912
SOFTBANK CORP.9.01%60 356
BHARTI AIRTEL LIMITED9.94%41 062
CELLNEX TELECOM, S.A.10.31%27 555
SAFARICOM PLC18.25%15 220
MTN GROUP LIMITED64.53%11 026