Digi Com : Proposed Renewal of Existing Shareholders' Mandate for Recurrent Related Party Transactions of a Revenue or Trading Nature to be entered with Telenor ASA ("Telenor") and Persons Connected with Telenor ("Proposed Shareholders' Mandate"); and - Proposed Amendments to the Articles of Association of the Company.

The Board of Directors of the Company wishes to announce that the Company intends to seek its shareholders' approval at the forthcoming Twenty-Fourth Annual General Meeting of Digi on the following Proposals:-

- Proposed Shareholders' Mandate; and

- Proposed Amendments to the Articles of Association of the Company.

(collectively known as 'Proposals')

A circular/statement containing information on the abovementioned Proposals will be circulated to the shareholders together with the Annual Report of the Company

in due course.

This announcement is dated 18 March 2021.