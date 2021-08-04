Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Malaysia
  4. BURSA MALAYSIA
  5. Digi.Com Berhad
  6. News
  7. Summary
    DIGI   MYL6947OO005

DIGI.COM BERHAD

(DIGI)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Digi Com Berhad : Changes In Sub. S-hldr's Int (Section 138 Of CA 2016) - Employees Provident Fund Board

08/04/2021 | 10:46pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

We create value anchored on our
focus to Connect Customers to what
matters most.

News

Changes In Sub. S-hldr's Int (Section 138 Of CA 2016) - Employees Provident Fund Board

Particulars of substantial Securities Holder

Name EMPLOYEES PROVIDENT FUND BOARD
Address Tingkat 19, Bangunan KWSP
Jalan Raja Laut
Kuala Lumpur
50350 Wilayah Persekutuan
Malaysia.
Company No. EPF ACT 1991
Nationality/Country of incorporation Malaysia
Descriptions (Class) Ordinary

Details of changes

No Date of change

No of securities

Type of Transaction Nature of Interest
1 30 Jul 2021

500,000

Acquired Direct Interest
Name of registered holder Citigroup Nominees (Tempatan) Sdn Bhd - Employees Provident Fund Board (NOMURA)
Address of registered holder Level 42 Menara Citibank 165 Jalan Ampang 50450 Kuala Lumpur
Description of 'Others' Type of Transaction
Circumstances by reason of which change has occurred Acquired
Nature of interest Direct Interest
Direct (units) 1,171,607,290
Direct (%) 15.069
Indirect/deemed interest (units) 0
Indirect/deemed interest (%) 0
Total no of securities after change 1,171,607,290
Date of notice 02 Aug 2021
Date notice received by Listed Issuer 04 Aug 2021

Announcement Info

Company Name DIGI.COM BERHAD
Stock Name DIGI
Date Announced 04 Aug 2021
Category Change in the Interest of Substantial Shareholder Pursuant to Section 138 of CA 2016
Reference Number CS2-03082021-00074

Disclaimer

Digi.com Bhd published this content on 04 August 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 05 August 2021 02:45:07 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about DIGI.COM BERHAD
08/04DIGI COM BERHAD : Changes In Sub. S-hldr's Int (Section 138 Of CA 2016) - Employ..
PU
08/03DIGI COM BERHAD : Changes In Sub. S-hldr's Int (Section 138 Of CA 2016) - Employ..
PU
07/26DIGI COM BERHAD : Changes In Sub. S-hldr's Int (Section 138 Of CA 2016) - Employ..
PU
07/16Digi.Com Berhad Reaffirms Earnings Guidance for the Fiscal Year 2021
CI
07/16Digi.Com Berhad Declares Second Interim Tax Exempt (Single-Tier) Dividend for..
CI
07/16Digi.Com Berhad Reports Earnings Results for the Second Quarter Ended June 30..
CI
07/12DIGI COM : Changes In Sub. S-hldr's Int (Section 138 Of CA 2016) - Employees Pro..
PU
07/01Digi.Com Berhad Announces Appointment of Lars Erik Tellmann as Non Independen..
CI
07/01Digi.Com Berhad Announces Resignation of Miss Randi Wiese Heirung as Non Inde..
CI
07/01Digi.Com Berhad Announces Resignation of Miss Randi Wiese Heirung as Non Inde..
CI
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 6 060 M 1 435 M 1 435 M
Net income 2021 1 163 M 275 M 275 M
Net Debt 2021 4 987 M 1 181 M 1 181 M
P/E ratio 2021 27,9x
Yield 2021 3,58%
Capitalization 32 577 M 7 709 M 7 716 M
EV / Sales 2021 6,20x
EV / Sales 2022 6,06x
Nbr of Employees 1 473
Free-Float 23,2%
Chart DIGI.COM BERHAD
Duration : Period :
Digi.Com Berhad Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends DIGI.COM BERHAD
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 21
Last Close Price 4,19 MYR
Average target price 4,25 MYR
Spread / Average Target 1,38%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Albern Murty Chief Executive Officer
Inger Gløersen Folkeson Chief Financial Officer
Hakon Bruaset Kjoel Chairman
Kesavan Sivabalan Chief Technology Officer
Yasmin binti Aladad Khan Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
DIGI.COM BERHAD1.21%7 751
SOFTBANK CORP.12.14%61 843
CELLNEX TELECOM, S.A.31.00%45 069
BHARTI AIRTEL LIMITED12.74%42 884
SAFARICOM PLC20.00%15 133
MTN GROUP LIMITED86.99%14 283