|
Digi Com Berhad : Changes In Sub. S-hldr's Int (Section 138 Of CA 2016) - Employees Provident Fund Board
News
Changes In Sub. S-hldr's Int (Section 138 Of CA 2016) - Employees Provident Fund Board
Particulars of substantial Securities Holder
|
Name
|
EMPLOYEES PROVIDENT FUND BOARD
|
Address
|
Tingkat 19, Bangunan KWSP
Jalan Raja Laut
Kuala Lumpur
50350 Wilayah Persekutuan
Malaysia.
|
Company No.
|
EPF ACT 1991
|
Nationality/Country of incorporation
|
Malaysia
|
Descriptions (Class)
|
Ordinary
Details of changes
|
No
|
Date of change
|
No of securities
|
Type of Transaction
|
Nature of Interest
|
1
|
30 Jul 2021
|
500,000
|
Acquired
|
Direct Interest
|
Name of registered holder
|
Citigroup Nominees (Tempatan) Sdn Bhd - Employees Provident Fund Board (NOMURA)
|
Address of registered holder
|
Level 42 Menara Citibank 165 Jalan Ampang 50450 Kuala Lumpur
|
Description of 'Others' Type of Transaction
|
|
Circumstances by reason of which change has occurred
|
Acquired
|
Nature of interest
|
Direct Interest
|
Direct (units)
|
1,171,607,290
|
Direct (%)
|
15.069
|
Indirect/deemed interest (units)
|
0
|
Indirect/deemed interest (%)
|
0
|
Total no of securities after change
|
1,171,607,290
|
Date of notice
|
02 Aug 2021
|
Date notice received by Listed Issuer
|
04 Aug 2021
Announcement Info
|
Company Name
|
DIGI.COM BERHAD
|
Stock Name
|
DIGI
|
Date Announced
|
04 Aug 2021
|
Category
|
Change in the Interest of Substantial Shareholder Pursuant to Section 138 of CA 2016
|
Reference Number
|
CS2-03082021-00074
Disclaimer
Digi.com Bhd published this content on 04 August 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 05 August 2021 02:45:07 UTC.
© Publicnow 2021
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
