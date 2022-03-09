Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Malaysia
  4. BURSA MALAYSIA
  5. Digi.Com Berhad
  6. News
  7. Summary
    DIGI   MYL6947OO005

DIGI.COM BERHAD

(DIGI)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Digi Com Berhad : MNOs leverage solid track-record of collaboration to deliver 2021 JENDELA targets

03/09/2022 | 02:21am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

8 March 2022 - Mobile network operators ("MNOs") Celcom Axiata Berhad, Digi Telecommunications Sdn Bhd, Maxis Berhad and U Mobile Sdn Bhd have continued to deliver targets for the mobile sector under the Jalinan Digital Negara ("JENDELA") programme,and are on track to extend 4G coverage to 96.9%. The MNOs have collectively exceeded key 2021 targets including 4G coverage, base station upgrades, and new 4G towers constructed. This progress, which was presented at the recent Q4 2021 JENDELA media briefing, underscores the strong track record of collaboration between operators, the Malaysian Communications and Multimedia Commission ("MCMC"), and related agencies to provide wider coverage and better quality of broadband experience for the Rakyat.

JENDELA achievements from the MNOs in 2021 include 13,807 base station upgrades to 4G and 250 new 4G towers for coverage expansion to reach 95.4% 4G population coverage, exceeding 2021 targets. The JENDELA map located at http://jendela.my enables mobile users to also submit feedback, check their coverage, and view network reports from fellow users, among others.

Long tradition of infrastructure sharing key to delivering digital connectivity ambitions

With decades of combined expertise and supply chains, collaboration between the MNOs has been instrumental in enabling better mobile coverage rollout, particularly in collectively addressing the challenge of rolling out mobile infrastructure in rural and remote areas.

Infrastructure, tower, and bandwidth sharing among mobile operators is common and widely practiced in Malaysia since 2005, and in radio network sharing from the days of 2G Domestic Roaming (voice) for bandwidth capacity to 3G sharing (voice and data) and currently 4G MOCN (Multi Operator Core Network). Some of the prominent locations in which users have enjoyed enhanced coverage and experience because of such collaborations include East-West highway, Taman Negara, Baling and more. The 2G/3G collaborations were undertaken to particularly serve remote areas and now 4G MOCN sharing is being accelerated into large scale collaboration under the JENDELA programme. The collaboration to expand 4G in rural areas under JENDELA phase 1 requires shared and therefore minimal resources from MNOs, hence having substantial capacity for 5G and ability to effectively prioritise a coordinated 5G rollout.

MOCN is a Radio Access Network (RAN) sharing mechanism that allows different MNOs to share the same RAN or mobile coverage. By using this approach, telcos are able to extend network coverage by leveraging each other's existing sites and radio equipment. This MOCN implementation for 3G and 4G demonstrates the feasibility of 5G sharing to accelerate coverage as part of competing networks.

Industry collaborations are especially critical for connectivity in rural/remote areas which are scarcely populated, difficult to access and requires high costs, all while maintaining healthy competition in key market centres with denser populations. In Malaysia, sharing including MOCN-based has also been implemented to enable rapid coverage expansion for new and growing operators in combination with their own competitive network build, for example the 2012 to 2019 agreement between Maxis and U Mobile to provide 2G domestic roaming nationwide and 3G MOCN in most areas to U Mobile customers. In a similar fashion, Celcom and U Mobile have successfully collaborated through a commercial 2G domestic roaming nationwide agreement between period of 2007 to 2012, and 2019 to date. Celcom and Digi have collaborated on passive infrastructure starting with site sharing and consolidation since 2011; and in 2013 commenced an initiative to jointly build and share 10,000 km of fibre nationwide.

The table below outlines a timeline of radio network infrastructure collaboration between the MNOs since 2005:

In 2020, Celcom and Maxis successfully conducted Southeast Asia's first 5G MOCN trial, achieving peak speeds of more than 1.1Gbps in an outdoor environment at trial sites in Langkawi, Kedah. This achievement reflects the commitment of telcos in realising a seamless sharing experience on an active 5G infrastructure. It also demonstrated the rollout capability as well as agility from both parties in responding to technology advancement for the development of the nation's digital ecosystem.

In the same year, the MNOs also successfully applied MOCN-based sharing for the first SMART telecommunications tower hosted by U Mobile in Luban Ulu, Betong, Sarawak, which comes under the SMA 300 telecommunications tower programme. Through the MOCN platform, the MNOs are able to use their respective core network to offer diverse packages to cater to their respective customer base, providing a richer and much improved internet experience for the community in Luban Ulu.

Meanwhile in 2021, Celcom, Digi and Maxis commenced a collaboration to jointly develop and share fibre infrastructure, allowing for faster and more efficient deployment of fibre backhaul to base stations and avoid unnecessary duplication of fibre infrastructure in the country. The collaboration enables improved widespread 4G connectivity to Malaysians and increases the country's fibre infrastructure in line with ambitions under the JENDELA, as well as preparing tower infrastructure for a 5G future.

As Malaysia readies itself for 5G deployment as part of MyDIGITAL's ambition, a denser, fibre-rich infrastructure will be needed to deliver 5G's key performance indicators: low latency, higher data speeds, ultra-high reliability, and capacity to manage more connected devices.

Disclaimer

Digi.com Bhd published this content on 08 March 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 09 March 2022 07:20:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about DIGI.COM BERHAD
02:21aDIGI COM BERHAD : MNOs leverage solid track-record of collaboration to deliver 2021 JENDEL..
PU
03/03DIGI COM BERHAD : unveils refreshed Prepaid NEXT Plans, offering customers more value and ..
PU
03/02DIGI.COM BERHAD : Ex-dividend day for interim dividend
FA
03/01DIGI COM BERHAD : unveils enhanced Postpaid plans & new Family Unlimited bundle
PU
02/28DIGI COM BERHAD : announces never-before-seen “Three-rific Deals” with 3.3 Sal..
PU
02/26DIGI COM BERHAD : Introduces Hari Gaji Specials
PU
02/22DIGI COM BERHAD : opens pre-orders for the new OPPO Reno 7 series
PU
02/14Digi.com Unit Secures Five-Year License for 2600 MHz Spectrum in Malaysia
MT
02/10DIGI COM BERHAD : opens pre-orders for the new Samsung Galaxy S22 Series
PU
02/08DIGI COM BERHAD : Investor Presentation for virtual NDR
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 6 115 M 1 462 M 1 462 M
Net income 2021 1 150 M 275 M 275 M
Net Debt 2021 4 767 M 1 140 M 1 140 M
P/E ratio 2021 26,2x
Yield 2021 3,83%
Capitalization 30 245 M 7 231 M 7 231 M
EV / Sales 2021 5,73x
EV / Sales 2022 5,46x
Nbr of Employees 1 473
Free-Float 23,1%
Chart DIGI.COM BERHAD
Duration : Period :
Digi.Com Berhad Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends DIGI.COM BERHAD
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 19
Last Close Price 3,89 MYR
Average target price 4,23 MYR
Spread / Average Target 8,65%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Albern Murty Chief Executive Officer
Inger Gløersen Folkeson Chief Financial Officer
Hakon Bruaset Kjoel Chairman
Kesavan Sivabalan Chief Technology Officer
Yasmin binti Aladad Khan Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
DIGI.COM BERHAD-10.78%7 231
SOFTBANK CORP.-2.58%57 616
BHARTI AIRTEL LIMITED-0.14%50 272
CELLNEX TELECOM, S.A.-18.74%30 712
MTN GROUP LIMITED9.29%21 954
SAFARICOM PLC-5.01%12 653