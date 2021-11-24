Digi Com Berhad : to begin shutting down 3G network by region

Log in
11/24/2021
Digi to begin shutting down 3G network by region
Home
Press Release
Digi to begin shutting down 3G network by region
November 24, 2021
  • 3G device users are advised to switch to 4G devices as soon as possible
  • 4G users are reminded to activate Voice over LTE (VoLTE) function
  • Ongoing network improvements to deliver consistent 4G connectivity at populated areas nationwide

SUBANG JAYA, 24 November 2021 - Digi Telecommunications Sdn Bhd ("Digi") is reminding all 3G mobile device users to switch to 4G devices with Voice over LTE (VoLTE) enabled, and asking current 4G users to activate the VoLTE function on their devices, ahead of its planned 3G network shutdown.

Digi will begin powering down its 3G network by region, with the following schedule:

The nationwide 3G shutdown is part of the Jalinan Digital Negara (JENDELA) initiative, which aims to enhance Malaysia's digital infrastructure and provide seamless digital connectivity for all. The shutdown will enable 3G spectrum to be repurposed to enhance the 4G LTE network performance, allowing for better quality of internet experience for all users. 4G LTE offers the stability and speed that has become quite essential as more daily activities take place online, especially since the pandemic restricted movements.

"Our priority remains in ensuring high availability and consistency of our 4G network services, and to do so effectively, it is necessary that we retire the 3G network, freeing up crucial spectrum and resources that would now be channelled towards increasing capacity of the 4G network to support higher usage," said Kesavan Sivabalan, Digi's Chief Technology Officer.

"We continue to invest where needed, and are working tirelessly to maintain sites, upgrade capacity, and improve coverage in ensuring that our network and connectivity service levels remain top-notch," he added.

Check your device and SIM card

Digi's customers can check whether their phones are 4G compatible by sending the SMS "4G" to 28282 or by checking the VoLTE-compatible device list. All VoLTE-compatible devices will have the 4G icon displayed when making phone calls. Customers can easily activate VoLTE according to the device's settings to enjoy crystal clear HD voice calls that run on 4G network.

Customers can also SMS "LTE" to 20000 to check if their SIM card is 4G-friendly. Requests for a SIM replacement to upgrade to 4G SIMs can be done at the nearest Digi Store or Digi Kiosks if necessary.

Affordable offers to help switch to 4G devices

To help ease the transition to 4G, Digi offers a wide range of best-in-value, affordable VoLTE-enabled 4G smartphones through its Pakej PowerJimat deals, as well as selected devices under the Pakej Peranti Keluarga Malaysia.

For more info on Digi's 3G network shutdown, visit https://www.digi.com.my/network/upgrade-to-4g

-ENDS-

About Digi

Digi is a mobile connectivity and internet services provider enabling 10.37 million Malaysians on our advanced 4G+ network. We have an ambition to provide relevant, personalised, and engaging digital products and services that will fully enable our customer's digital lifestyles. Listed on Bursa Malaysia, Digi is part of global telecommunications provider Telenor Group, and is a leader in driving responsible business practices. For more information, visitwww.digi.com.my.

For more information, please contact:

Audra Ooi |Mobile: +6016 483 2433 | audra.ooi@digi.com.my
Madelyn Gan | Mobile: +6013 235 8798| digi@voxeureka.com

Disclaimer

Digi.com Bhd published this content on 24 November 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 24 November 2021 11:39:11 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
