End-of-day quote Bucharest Stock Exchange - 11/03
38.8 RON   -1.77%
DIGI - EGM Resolution

11/04/2021 | 12:26pm EDT
Digi Communications N.V. announces the extraordinary general meeting's resolution from 4 November 2021, approving the appointment of KPMG N.V. as the Company's statutory auditor for the 2021 financial year.

4 November 2021

Company would like to inform the market and its investors that today, Thursday, 4 November 2021, at 12:00 PM CET, at the offices of Freshfields Bruckhaus Deringer LLP, Strawinskylaan 10, 1077 XZ Amsterdam, the Netherlands, took place the Company's extraordinary general meeting (the EGM) with respect to which the Company informed its shareholders and the market through the Convocation notice released on 23 September 2021 (the Convocation Notice).

The EGM was attended by shareholders representing 74.61% of the total number of shares with voting rights, respectively 70,843,023 shares.

Following the debates, the EGM has adopted the following decision regarding the point included on the agenda, in accordance with the Convocation Notice:

2. Appointment of Statutory Auditor - KPMG N.V. as statutory auditor for the 2021 financial year.

The voting results of the EGM, as well as other relevant information on the EGM and the related documents are available on the Company's website at the section dedicated to the EGM:

https://www.digi-communications.ro/en/corporate/general-share-holders/digi-communications-n-v-egm-2021

About Digi Communications N.V.

We are a European leader in geographically-focused telecommunication solutions, based on the number of revenue generating units ("RGUs") and a leading provider of telecommunication services in Romania and Hungary, having significant operations in Spain and being present also in Italy.

Contact

Digi Communications N.V.

Phone no: +4031 400 4444

investor.relations@digi-communications.ro

https://news.europawire.eu/digi-communications-n-v-announces-the-extraordinary-general-meetings-resolution-from-4-november-2021-approving-the-appointment-of-kpmg-n-v-as-the-companys-statutory-auditor-for-the/eu-press-release/2021/11/04/15/21/40/93159/

Disclaimer

Digi Communications NV published this content on 04 November 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 04 November 2021 16:25:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
