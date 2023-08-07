End-of-day quote Bucharest Stock Exchange -
06:00:00 2023-08-03 pm EDT
5-day change
1st Jan Change
34.70
RON
-0.86%
-2.53%
+10.16%
Digi Communications N : Conference call details for H1 2023 financial results presentation
Digi Communications N.V.
Digi Communications N.V.
Below you will find information from the register publication of inside information. The information has been provided by the organisation.
Registration date 07 aug 2023 - 11:34 Statutory name Digi Communications N.V. Title Conference call details for H1 2023 financial results presentation
Date last update: 07 August 2023
Digi Communications NV published this content on 07 August 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein.
Digi Communications N.V. specializes in telecommunications services. Net sales break down by activity as follows:
- fixed and mobile telephony services (35.5%). Net sales are distributed geographically as follows: Romania (57.2%), Spain (36.2%), Italy (3.9%) and Hungary (2.7%);
- cable TV transmission services (31.3%): activity carried out in Romania (76.6% of net sales) and Hungary (23.4%);
- internet access and data transmission services (23.5%);
- satellite TV transmission services (9.7%);
Net sales are distributed geographically as follows: Romania (70.4%), Spain (14.4%), Hungary (13.8%), and other (1.4%).
Average target price
8.540EUR
Spread / Average Target
+21.78% Consensus