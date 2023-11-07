Digi Communications N.V. specializes in telecommunications services. Net sales break down by activity as follows: - fixed and mobile telephony services (35.5%). Net sales are distributed geographically as follows: Romania (57.2%), Spain (36.2%), Italy (3.9%) and Hungary (2.7%); - cable TV transmission services (31.3%): activity carried out in Romania (76.6% of net sales) and Hungary (23.4%); - internet access and data transmission services (23.5%); - satellite TV transmission services (9.7%); Net sales are distributed geographically as follows: Romania (70.4%), Spain (14.4%), Hungary (13.8%), and other (1.4%).

Sector Integrated Telecommunications Services