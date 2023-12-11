Digi Communications N.V.
Digi Communications N.V.
Below you will find information from the register publication of inside information. The information has been provided by the organisation.
Registration date11 dec 2023 - 08:08
Statutory nameDigi Communications N.V.
TitleDigi Portugal concluded an agreement for spectrum usage rights
Previous result
Next result
Related downloads
202312110000000005_Current Report 11122o23_Digi Portugal concluded an agreement for spectrum usage rights.pdf(opens in a new window)
Date last update: 11 December 2023
Attachments
- Original Link
- Original Document
- Permalink
Disclaimer
Digi Communications NV published this content on 11 December 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 11 December 2023 08:34:21 UTC.