Digi Communications NV
Announces Investors Call for the H1 2023 Financial Results
7 August 2023
Digi Communications N.V. ("Digi" or the "Company") announces that on 14 August 2023 at 14:00 UK time/ 16:00 EEST (Romania local time), the Company will host a conference call to discuss its H1 2023 financial results. The Company will publish its consolidated financial results as of 30.06.2023 on the same day, 14 August 2023 at 8:30 am EEST.
The call will be held in English language, and it will be hosted by the Company's CEO, Mr. Serghei Bulgac, and the co-CFO, Mr. Dan Ionita.
To participate in the call, the stakeholders are invited to pre-register at: https://www.digi-communications.ro/en/investor-relations/shares/financial-calendar.The deadline for pre- registration is 14 August 2023, 12:00 UK time/ 14:00 EEST.
A recording of the conference call will be available on Company's website, www.digi- communications.rofor 30 days.
About Digi Communications NV
We are an European leader in geographically-focused telecommunication solutions, based on the number of revenue generating units ("RGUs") and a leading provider of telecommunication services in Romania and Spain, with a presence also in Italy, Portugal and Belgium.
Contacts
For Digi Communications NV
Phone no: +4031 400 6505
investor.relations@digi-communications.ro
