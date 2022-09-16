Digi Communications N : Investor Presentation September 2022
09/16/2022 | 10:10am EDT
Investor presentation
September 2022
Disclaimer
By attending the meeting where this presentation is made, or by reading the presentation slides, you agree to be bound by the following limitations:
The information in this document has been prepared by Digi Communications N.V., (the "Company" or "DIGI") and solely for use during the presentation.
This presentation has been made to you solely for your information and background, the information contained herein may be incomplete or condensed and such information is subject to update, completion, revision and amendment and may change materially. No person is under any obligation to update or keep current the information contained in the presentation and these materials, and any opinions expressed in relation thereto, are subject to change without notice.
The industry, market and competitive position data contained in this presentation come from third party industry publications, studies and surveys believed to be reliable. However, there is no guarantee of the accuracy or completeness of such data.
This presentation does not purport to be comprehensive or to contain all of the information that an investor may require for a full analysis of the matters referred to herein. No representation or warranty (whether express or implied) is given in respect of any information in this presentation or that this presentation is suitable for the recipient's purposes. Any recipient hereof should seek its own legal, accounting and other relevant professional advice. Any liability, including in respect of direct, indirect or consequential loss or damage, of the Company (or any of its affiliates or controlling persons) relating to the information contained within this presentation is expressly excluded.
This presentation includes statements, estimates, opinions and projections with respect to anticipated future performance of the Company. Such forward-looking statements reflect current expectations based on the current business plan and various other assumptions and involve significant risks and uncertainties and should not be read as guarantees of future performance or results and will not necessarily be accurate indications of whether or not such results will be achieved. Such forward-looking statements only speak as at the date of this presentation and the Company is not under any obligation to update or revise such forward-looking statements to reflect new events or circumstances.
This presentation contains references to certain non-IFRS financial measures and operating measures. These supplemental measures should not be viewed in isolation or as alternatives to measures of the Company's financial condition, results of operations or cash flows as presented in accordance with IFRS in its consolidated financial statements. The non-IFRS financial and operating measures used by the Company may differ from, and not be comparable to, similarly titled measures used by other companies.
The delivery of this presentation does not imply that the information herein is correct as at any time subsequent to the date hereof and the Company has no obligation whatsoever to update any of the information or the conclusions contained herein or to correct any inaccuracies which may become apparent subsequent to the date hereof.
This presentation does not constitute or form part of, and should not be construed as, an offer to sell or issue, or the solicitation of an offer to purchase, subscribe to or acquire, securities, or an inducement to enter into investment activity in the United States or in any other jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation, inducement or sale would be unlawful. No part of this presentation, nor the fact of its distribution, should form the basis of, or be relied on in connection with, any contract or commitment or investment decision whatsoever.
This disclaimer and the requirement for strict confidentiality shall apply without prejudice to any other confidentiality obligations to which you are subject.
Recent developments
Romania
On November, 23, 2021 the Romanian Authority for Telecommunications (ANCOM) finalised the auction for the allocation of the frequency rights in the 800 MHz, 2600 MHz, 3400- 3600 MHz bands.
ANCOM designated RCS&RDS as winner of the frequency rights in the 800 MHz (1 lot 2x5 MHz), 2600 MHz (4 lots 2x5 MHz - FDD) and 2600 MHz (1 lot 15 MHz - TDD).
The value of the frequency rights is of EUR 42.7 million.
Hungary
On January 3, 2022 the Company's Romanian subsidiary (RCS&RDS) and 4iG Plc. (4iG Plc.) one of the leading companies of the Hungarian IT and ICT market, successfully closed the transaction regarding the acquisition of DIGI Tavkozlesi Szolgaltato Ltd. (Digi Hungary) and of its subsidiaries, Invitel Ltd., Digi Infrastruktura Korlatolt Felelossegu Tarsasag and I TV Ltd by 4iG Plc. On 29 November 2021, the parties executed the sale and purchase agreement regarding the acquisition by 4iG Plc of the 100 percent stake held by RCS&RDS in Hungary's leading telecommunications and media service group and the assignment of all debts of Digi Hungary and of its subsidiaries to RCS & RDS. The transaction was subject to the fulfilment of certain conditions, including the Hungarian competition authority's clearance.
Recent developments
Portugal
On October, 27, 2021, the Portuguese Authority for Telecommunications (ANACOM) finalised the auction which began on December 22, 2020, for the allocation of the frequency user rights in the 700 MHz, 900 MHz, 1800 MHz, 2.1 GHz, 2.6 GHz and 3.6 GHz bands. ANACOM designated the Group's Portuguese subsidiary, Dixarobil Telecom, Sociedade Unipessoal, Lda. (Dixarobil) as winner of the frequency user rights in the 900 MHz (2x5 MHz), 1800 MHz (2x5 MHz), 2.6 GHz (2x5 MHz FDD and 25 MHz TDD), 3.6 GHz (40MHz) bands. The total price of the frequency user rights is EUR 67.34 million.
Belgium
As of June 6, 2022 Citymesh, part of the IT-group Cegeka and RCS & RDS, an EU telecommunications group, win the new entrant spectrum package in the 5G-auction and will start the build of a new (4th) national mobile network. Following the auction concluded on June 21,2022, Citymesh Mobile obtained the spectrum package in the 700 MHz, 900 MHz, 1,800 MHz, 2,100 MHz and 3,600 MHz bands for a total value of EUR 114.3 million payable in full or annually in equal instalments (at the choose of the subsidiary) for the entire duration of the right of use, which is 20 years, except the 3,600 MHz rights that ends in May 2040.
Recent developments
Digi Group secures further financing in Spain
27 July 2022: the Company's Spanish subsidiary, acting as a borrower together with the Company and RCS&RDS as original guarantors, ING Bank N.V. as sole bookrunner and mandated lead arranger and a syndicate of banks, acting as lenders, entered into an amendment agreement to the facility agreement dated July 26, 2021 under which was made available to the Company's Spanish subsidiary an additional term loan facility in a total aggregated amount of EUR 128 million for a period equal to five years, until 30 June 2027. The borrowed amount of the new term loan facility will be used by the borrower for the financing of capital expenditure in Spain and associated personnel costs.
