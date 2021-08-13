Digi Communications N : - PR Communications financial results H1 2021

Press Release August 13, 2021
DIGI COMMUNICATIONS N.V. Group announces financial results
for the second quarter ended at June 30, 2021
Group level
Outstanding growth profile: the revenues increased by 14.4% in Q2 2021 compared to Q2 2020, up to €355 million and RGUs reached 19.3 million in Q2 2021, up by 15 % compared to the same period of 2020;
Strong overall performance with an adjusted EBITDA of €129 million (including IFRS 16) and €108 million
(excluding IFRS 16) in Q2 2021, a 11.8% progress compared to Q2 2020; Romania - sustained growth path
Outstanding revenue growth with 14.5% in Q2 2021 (YoY) based on exceptional RGUs expansion. Pay-tv RGUs +15% up to 5.0 million, fixed internet RGUs +18.9% up to 3.5 million, post-paid mobile RGUs +11% up to 3.9 million;
Spain - growth engine
Excellent revenue growth with 29% in Q2 2021 (YoY) based on strong RGUs increase. Mobile RGUs +27% up to 2.7 million, fixed internet RGUs +140% up to 327 thousand.
DIGI Communications NV reported on Friday, 13th of August 2021, its financial results for the six months
period ended at June 30, 2021 (H1 2021). The Group revenues reached €695 million, up by 11.5% compared to the first half of 2020, with an increasing RGU base of +15%, revealing a substantial growth, up to 19.3 million from 16.9 million as at June 30, 2020. Adjusted EBITDA was €251.3 million (including IFRS 16) and €210.6 million (excluding IFRS 16), a 9% increase, in comparison to the previous period.
DIGI Group maintained its performance during the first half of 2021. 61% of Group consolidated revenue have been generated by the activities on the main market, Romania, while the RGUs registered on this market represented 70% of the total. In terms of revenue performance, Spain is the second market with an extraordinary dynamic, providing 24% of the total revenues, followed by Hungary (14%) and Italy (2%).
The results are mainly driven by the growth in RGUs base across all our markets. Mobile services RGUs reached 7.1 million RGUs (+ 1.1 million RGUs increase YoY), pay-tv registered 5.9 million RGUs (+ 0.6 million RGUs increase YoY), and fixed internet reached 4.6 million RGUs (+ 0.8 million RGUs increase YoY).
"We are glad to present to our investors and partners remarkable operational and financial results in the first half of 2021.
We are grateful to our customers for choosing DIGI as their telecom provider and for enjoying our convergent telecom offerings. Our objective is to continue to deliver quality services at affordable prices and to invest in developing fixed and mobile infrastructure. We appreciate our employees' professionalism and determination in ensuring continuous service even through challenging times", said Serghei Bulgac, Chief
Executive Officer (CEO) of Digi Communications N.V.
About DIGI Communications NV
Digi Communications N.V. is the parent company of the electronic communications operator, RCS & RDS, the leader of the internet market, pay-tv and convergent services in Romania, with operations in Hungary, Spain and Italy. Established over 28 years ago, the company holds almost entirely the most modern (state of the art) and extensive optical fiber network in the region, reaching 9.7 million homes passed in Romania and Hungary (December 2020). Digi brings to the market the most affordable electronic communications services, both in fixed and mobile communications. Over time, this competitive advantage has become a benefit for millions of customers, who have thus gained faster and less expensive access to top-quality services. In Romania, the Digi Group is currently the largest private employer in the local business environment, with approximately 14.600 employees (20.000 in all markets where it operates).
The cross-media content of Digi Group comprises TV stations Digi4K, the first ULTRA HD broadcasting television launched in Romania, Digi 24, DigiSport 1, 2, 3, 4, Film Now (pay-TV), Digi World, Digi Animal World, Digi Life, UTV, Music Channel and Hit Music Channel, radio stations Digi FM, ProFM, Dance FM, Chill FM and online communication platforms gathered under the umbrella DigiOnline.
For further details:
