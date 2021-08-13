Digi Communications N : - PR Communications financial results H1 2021

Press Release August 13, 2021

DIGI COMMUNICATIONS N.V. Group announces financial results

for the second quarter ended at June 30, 2021

Group level

Outstanding growth profile: the revenues increased by 14.4% in Q2 2021 compared to Q2 2020, up to €355 million and RGUs reached 19.3 million in Q2 2021, up by 15 % compared to the same period of 2020;

Strong overall performance with an adjusted EBITDA of €129 million (including IFRS 16) and €108 million

(excluding IFRS 16) in Q2 2021, a 11.8% progress compared to Q2 2020; Romania - sustained growth path

Spain - growth engine

DIGI Communications NV reported on Friday, 13th of August 2021, its financial results for the six months

period ended at June 30, 2021 (H1 2021). The Group revenues reached €695 million, up by 11.5% compared to the first half of 2020, with an increasing RGU base of +15%, revealing a substantial growth, up to 19.3 million from 16.9 million as at June 30, 2020. Adjusted EBITDA was €251.3 million (including IFRS 16) and €210.6 million (excluding IFRS 16), a 9% increase, in comparison to the previous period.

DIGI Group maintained its performance during the first half of 2021. 61% of Group consolidated revenue have been generated by the activities on the main market, Romania, while the RGUs registered on this market represented 70% of the total. In terms of revenue performance, Spain is the second market with an extraordinary dynamic, providing 24% of the total revenues, followed by Hungary (14%) and Italy (2%).

The results are mainly driven by the growth in RGUs base across all our markets. Mobile services RGUs reached 7.1 million RGUs (+ 1.1 million RGUs increase YoY), pay-tv registered 5.9 million RGUs (+ 0.6 million RGUs increase YoY), and fixed internet reached 4.6 million RGUs (+ 0.8 million RGUs increase YoY).

"We are glad to present to our investors and partners remarkable operational and financial results in the first half of 2021.

We are grateful to our customers for choosing DIGI as their telecom provider and for enjoying our convergent telecom offerings. Our objective is to continue to deliver quality services at affordable prices and to invest in developing fixed and mobile infrastructure. We appreciate our employees' professionalism and determination in ensuring continuous service even through challenging times", said Serghei Bulgac, Chief

Executive Officer (CEO) of Digi Communications N.V.