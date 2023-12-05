HOPKINS, Minn., December 5, 2023 - Digi International (NASDAQ: DGII, www.digi.com), a leading global provider of Internet of Things (IoT) connectivity products and services, announces that its Infrastructure Management division has formed a strategic alliance with StratIT, a leading provider of cutting-edge IT solutions and services. This collaboration brings together the expertise and experience of both companies to deliver enhanced infrastructure management solutions to businesses across the South African region.

StratIT, based in South Africa, has established a strong reputation for its innovative IT solutions and commitment to helping businesses streamline their operations. With a focus on providing customized IT services, StratIT has successfully catered to the unique needs of a wide range of industries, from small startups to large enterprises.

Digi Infrastructure Management is a renowned leader in the infrastructure management sector, known for its commitment to delivering exceptional services that help organizations optimize their IT infrastructure. The alliance with StratIT will further strengthen Digi Infrastructure Management's ability to offer comprehensive and efficient solutions to its clients.

Benefits of the StratIT alliance:

Enhanced IT infrastructure management: This alliance will enable Digi Infrastructure Management to provide its clients with even more comprehensive and tailored IT infrastructure management solutions.

Access to cutting-edge technology: StratIT's expertise in leveraging the latest technologies will enable Digi Infrastructure Management to stay at the forefront of the industry.

Industry-specific solutions: StratIT's experience in serving various industries will enable Digi Infrastructure Management to offer additional sector-specific solutions, ensuring that clients' unique needs are met.

Improved efficiency: With a stronger and more diversified range of services, Digi Infrastructure Management will be better equipped to help its clients optimize their IT operations, reduce downtime, and enhance productivity.

"Our collaboration efforts with StratIT will enable us to provide our clients with the most advanced IT infrastructure management solutions available on the market," said Brian Kirkendall, VP and General Manager of Digi Infrastructure Management. "We are thrilled with the outcomes this will provide our customers. We are excited to be collaborating with StratIT and look forward to continuing to exceed our clients' expectations."

Christo Briedenhann of StratIT expressed similar enthusiasm about the alliance, saying, "Digi Infrastructure Management has a strong reputation for delivering high-quality infrastructure management services. We are excited about the opportunities this collaboration presents and the value it will bring to our clients."

About Digi Infrastructure Management

Digi Infrastructure Management is a leading provider of IT infrastructure management services, assisting businesses in optimizing their IT operations for enhanced efficiency, security, and productivity. For more information, please visit Digi Infrastructure Management.

About StratIT

StratIT is a premier IT solutions provider that specializes in delivering customized IT services to businesses of all sizes. With a focus on innovation and industry-specific expertise, StratIT ensures that clients' IT needs are met efficiently and effectively. For more information, please visit StratIT's website.

About Digi International

Digi International (NASDAQ: DGII) is a leading global provider of IoT connectivity products, services, and solutions. It helps companies create next-generation connected products and deploy and manage critical communications infrastructures in demanding environments with high levels of security and reliability. Founded in 1985, Digi has helped customers connect more than 100 million things and counting. For more information, visit https://www.digi.com.

