Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Digi International Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    DGII   US2537981027

DIGI INTERNATIONAL INC.

(DGII)
  Report
Delayed Nasdaq  -  04:00:00 2023-03-10 pm EST
32.40 USD   -2.73%
03/10Digi International : Unveils Multiple Groundbreaking Solutions and Services at Embedded World 2023
PU
03/08Digi International : SmartSense by Digi Appoints Joel Vengco to Healthcare Advisory Board
PU
03/06Insider Sell: Digi International
MT
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Digi International Launches Digi ConnectCore® 93 Integrated System-on-Module with Wi-Fi® 6 Connectivity

03/13/2023 | 03:01am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Wireless, highly power-efficient and secure system-on-module based on the NXP i.MX 93 processor, lowers cost and accelerates time-to-market for industrial IoT applications

Digi International, (NASDAQ: DGII, www.digi.com), a leading global provider of Internet of Things (IoT) solutions, connectivity products and services, is proud to announce the launch and immediate availability of the wireless and highly power-efficient Digi ConnectCore® 93 system-on-module (SOM) platform — designed for a wide range of medical, industrial, smart energy, transportation and Internet of Things (IoT) applications.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230313005120/en/

Digi ConnectCore 93 System-on-Module Unveiled at Embedded World 2023 (Graphic: Business Wire)

Digi ConnectCore 93 System-on-Module Unveiled at Embedded World 2023 (Graphic: Business Wire)

Based on the new NXP® i.MX 93 processor, Digi ConnectCore 93 is an integrated SOM platform for industrial and commercial applications, designed to simplify the development of embedded products by incorporating the latest technology as well as complete lifecycle management with Digi ConnectCore Cloud Services. Features such as integrated memory, superior power management, wireless connectivity, advanced security, and the open-source software platform, Digi Embedded Yocto Linux® — enable manufacturers to introduce their products to market faster with minimized expenses and risks using pre-approved wireless connectivity, remote management and cloud integration.

"We are delighted to further expand the Digi ConnectCore® product line," said Steve Ericson, Vice President, OEM Solutions at Digi International. "The launch of Digi ConnectCore 93 underlines our continued commitment to providing advanced solutions that make it easier for original equipment manufacturers to develop secure and connected products, while also reducing the cost of prototyping and development."

Featuring up to two versatile and power-efficient Arm® Cortex®-A55 cores, with a Cortex-M33 core, AI/ML Arm Ethos U65 neural processing unit (NPU) and NXP PMIC for maximum power efficiency, Digi ConnectCore 93 offers flexible connectivity with integrated 802.11ax dual-band Wi-Fi 6 and Bluetooth® 5.2. The Digi SMTplus® form factor (40mm x 45mm) and industrial rating delivers outstanding reliability for a wide range of IoT applications.

With a strong focus on ensuring both security and long-term durability, Digi ConnectCore 93 also features the Digi TrustFence® security framework, enabling OEM developers to incorporate important security and data privacy functions into their products. Furthermore, the i.MX 93 processor has been designed for industrial applications and is backed by NXP's Product Longevity Program, ensuring it will remain accessible for a decade or more, delivering extended assistance and reassurance to its users.

For more information about Digi ConnectCore 93 including a full list of features, please visit https://www.digi.com/products/embedded-systems/digi-connectcore/system-on-modules/digi-connectcore-93.

About Digi International

Digi International (NASDAQ: DGII) is a leading global provider of IoT connectivity products, services, and solutions. It helps companies create next-generation connected products and deploy and manage critical communications infrastructures in demanding environments with high levels of security and reliability. Founded in 1985, Digi has helped customers connect more than 100 million things and counting. For more information, visit www.digi.com.


© Business Wire 2023
All news about DIGI INTERNATIONAL INC.
03/10Digi International : Unveils Multiple Groundbreaking Solutions and Services at Embedded Wo..
PU
03/08Digi International : SmartSense by Digi Appoints Joel Vengco to Healthcare Advisory Board
PU
03/06Insider Sell: Digi International
MT
02/28Digi International : Announces New IoT and Enterprise Cellular Connectivity Bundles
PU
02/27Transcript : Digi International Inc. - Pre Recorded Special Call
CI
02/23Digi International Qualifies Devices for AWS Private 5G
AQ
02/07Digi International Expands Industry-Leading Portfolio of Connectivity Solutions for Pri..
BU
02/07Digi International Expands Industry-Leading Portfolio of Connectivity Solutions for Pri..
CI
02/06Digi International Unit Launches Two New Console Servers
MT
02/06Opengear Launches CM8100 10G Product Family to Enable Smart Out of Band for Hyperscaler..
AQ
More news
Analyst Recommendations on DIGI INTERNATIONAL INC.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2023 436 M - -
Net income 2023 22,7 M - -
Net Debt 2023 - - -
P/E ratio 2023 54,4x
Yield 2023 -
Capitalization 1 158 M 1 158 M -
Capi. / Sales 2023 2,65x
Capi. / Sales 2024 2,47x
Nbr of Employees 790
Free-Float 82,0%
Chart DIGI INTERNATIONAL INC.
Duration : Period :
Digi International Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends DIGI INTERNATIONAL INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 6
Last Close Price 32,40 $
Average target price 47,83 $
Spread / Average Target 47,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Ronald E. Konezny President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
James J. Loch Chief Financial Officer, Treasurer & Senior VP
Satbir Khanuja Non-Executive Chairman
Radha Chavali Chief Information Officer & Senior Vice President
Spiro C. Lazarakis Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
DIGI INTERNATIONAL INC.-11.35%1 158
CISCO SYSTEMS, INC.1.93%198 893
ARISTA NETWORKS, INC.20.69%44 875
MOTOROLA SOLUTIONS, INC.1.46%43 733
FOXCONN INDUSTRIAL INTERNET CO., LTD.18.19%31 125
NOKIA OYJ3.91%26 779