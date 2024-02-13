Integrated with Digi Remote Manager®, this solution enables rapid processing, analysis and integration of industrial asset data, ultimately helping businesses minimize costs and boost productivity.

Digi International Inc. (NASDAQ: DGII, www.digi.com), a leading global provider of Internet of Things (IoT) connectivity products and services, announces the market launch of Digi IX40, a 5G edge computing industrial IoT cellular router solution. Digi IX40 is purpose-built for Industry 4.0 use cases such as advanced robotics, predictive maintenance, asset monitoring, industrial automation and smart manufacturing. Fully integrated with Digi Remote Manager®, this solution’s capabilities improve security and scalability while ensuring speed, reliability and efficiency.

The Digi IX40 cellular solution supports 5G connectivity and edge intelligence, allowing enterprises to seamlessly connect multiple machines (wired or wireless) in the most demanding environments, optimizing the integration of cloud-delivered operational technology (OT) services with information technology (IT) to enable network-wide visibility, monitoring and control. Its all-in-one design, powerful computing capabilities and integrated memory also promote real-time data processing, remote monitoring and precision analytics which are highly important for critical applications in industrial automation, utilities, renewable energy, oil and gas and digital signage.

Key use cases for this solution include:

Industry 4.0: Manufacturing process automation Industrial automation and control Precision monitoring and control Condition-based monitoring Predictive maintenance Advanced robotics 5G cellular and fiber failover

Utilities: Real-time monitoring and control Smart grid distribution automation Commercial and industrial metering Renewable energy Distributed Energy Resource Management System (DERMS) Supervisory Control and Data Acquisition (SCADA)

Oil and gas: Oil field drilling monitoring Pump station monitoring

Smart cities: Digital signage Traffic management



“For businesses today — especially those leveraging Industry 4.0 technologies — edge computing is a must-have, providing the compute power and real-time data processing for the most data intensive applications,” said Vitaly Kurduban, Senior Product Manager of industrial cellular solutions at Digi. “Digi is a long-standing leader in industrial cellular technology. The new Digi IX40 solution helps our customers quickly and cost-effectively take advantage of intelligence at the edge. This helps them make optimal use of the power and speed of edge computing to enable real-time processing, faster insights, enhanced security and reduced latency. These are some of the key requirements of Industry 4.0 applications.”

Digi IX40 easily integrates Digi Remote Manager (Digi RM) for rapid configuration, automated security monitoring and simplified management. Digi RM — the cloud-based command center for IoT deployments — gives businesses critical insights into their network operations for more data-driven decisions. Likewise, Digi RM supports secure terminal access for out-of-band management of edge devices via serial ports and a command-line interface.

Key Digi IX40 features include:

Global 5G and LTE support for public and private cellular networks

Integrated edge computing capabilities for applications requiring edge intelligence and real-time processing

The Digi Accelerated Linux operating system (DAL OS)

Simplified configuration and management with Digi Remote Manager

FIPS 140-2 validation for encryption of sensitive data

validation for encryption of sensitive data Ethernet, SFP, serial, I/O and Modbus bridging

Powerful failover options, including fiber and 4G LTE for ultimate redundancy

Digi SureLink® , VRRP+ and dual SIMs for resilient cellular connectivity

, VRRP+ and dual SIMs for resilient cellular connectivity GNSS receiver supporting GPS, GLONASS, BeiDou and Galileo

License-free enterprise software: VPN, firewall, logging and authentication

Rugged enclosure with DIN rail and shelf mounting options

FirstNet Capable™ models to meet the demands of emergency response

“Digi IX40 is a game changer for Industry 4.0,” said Kurduban. “The combination of 5G bandwidth and edge computing makes it possible to process data at the edge before transmitting it to the cloud, which provides cost benefits and real-time response. The higher data rates of 5G enable faster downloads and uploads for data-intensive applications. By providing solutions that combine 5G speed and low latency with reliable wireless connectivity and edge intelligence, we are enabling organizations to deploy applications that require instant interactions, such as autonomous vehicles in manufacturing facilities. Simply put, Digi IX40 empowers enterprises to explore a world of new opportunities.”

Unlike competitors, Digi IX40 is priced reasonably for its advanced features and customized services. “We have packed this solution with powerful computing and edge intelligence, while making it affordable,” said Kurduban. “And Digi IX40 can grow in scale and functionality to meet your needs, with Digi Remote Manager enabling rapid configuration and deployment of additional devices and Digi value added services providing additional capabilities to augment your solution.”

Edge Computing with Digi Containers

Edge Computing can be defined simply as data processing that takes place at the “edge” of the network, that is, in close physical proximity to the machines and processes that IoT devices are monitoring or controlling.

Digi Containers, a Digi value-added service, augments the Digi IX40 solution to facilitate cost-effective applications via lightweight Linux containers, giving businesses additional flexibility and scalability for their Industry 4.0 initiatives. Digi is proud to provide not only a Digi Containers solution for customers who want to run their own custom applications or binaries on Digi IX40, but we also provide vetted access to software from leaders in the Industry 4.0, Networking 2.0, and industrial protocol services. Here’s a list of some of Digi’s key technology alliances for Industry 4.0 solutions, all of which are available with Digi IX40 running Digi Containers:

Binary Armor in-line cybersecurity for M2M communication

in-line cybersecurity for M2M communication Ignition Edge IIoT MQTT-enabled gateway for capturing, processing, and visualizing critical data at the remote edge of the network.

MQTT-enabled gateway for capturing, processing, and visualizing critical data at the remote edge of the network. Eximprod ES200 virtual Remote Terminal Unit (vRTU) solution for multi-protocol communication enabling data extraction, concentration, processing and storage

virtual Remote Terminal Unit (vRTU) solution for multi-protocol communication enabling data extraction, concentration, processing and storage Atsign sshnoports for zero-trust, secure, remote connectivity to sites

for zero-trust, secure, remote connectivity to sites Tantalus Congruence.IQ (C.IQ) platform for operator-in-a-box capabilities and any-to-any protocol conversions

“We are thrilled to collaborate with Digi on technology integration that supports next-generation cybersecurity,” said Dan Smith, Cyber Programs Director of Sierra Nevada Corporation’s Binary Armor division. “We each bring complementary strengths to the table, resulting in a powerhouse of capabilities for customers.”

“Developing sophisticated, open-source Networking 2.0 technology is our wheelhouse,” said Colin Constable, CTO and Co-Founder of Atsign. “Collaborating with Digi’s team of experts to integrate our software into their industrial cellular solutions is such a win-win. It puts the ‘best of all worlds’ into the hands of IT/OT managers in the most demanding environments, where zero-trust security is paramount.”

Ultra-fast, ultra reliable networking for the Industry of tomorrow

Digi WAN bonding, an add-on service available through Digi Remote Manager, provides ultra-fast, ultra-reliable network connectivity. Digi WAN Bonding enables users to centrally set up, deploy, and manage the bonding of multiple WAN Internet connections together on Digi IX40 for a combination of increased throughput speeds, WAN smoothing, packet redundancy, and seamless failover for always-on Internet connectivity. Digi WAN Bonding can scale to hundreds or thousands of sites to ensure you are getting the most robust connectivity for your entire fleet or network that is always ready, always online.

Next steps

To learn more about the Digi IX40, visitwww.digi.com/products/networking/cellular-routers/industrial/digi-ix40.

About Digi International

Digi International (NASDAQ: DGII) is a leading global provider of IoT connectivity products, services, and solutions. It helps companies create next-generation connected products and deploy and manage critical communications infrastructures in demanding environments with high levels of security and reliability. Founded in 1985, Digi has helped customers connect more than 100 million things and counting. For more information, visit https://www.digi.com.

