Digi International Launches Digi WAN Bonding, Delivering Bonded Gigabit Internet Speeds and Improved Connection Reliability

Add-on value-added service provides ultra-fast, ultra-reliable, and cost-efficient connectivity to enterprise, industrial, and transportation critical IoT deployments

Digi International (NASDAQ: DGII), a leading global provider of Internet of Things (IoT) solutions, connectivity products and services, today announced the release of its latest value-added service — Digi WAN Bonding — to deliver true Gigabit speeds for dramatically enhanced network performance. This solution, which is fully integrated into the Digi technology stack, also dramatically improves Internet reliability and increases bandwidth for customers in the enterprise, industrial and transportation sectors.

Available as an add-on value-added service to the industry-leading IoT device and network management platform, Digi Remote Manager® (Digi RM), Digi WAN Bonding leverages the edge intelligence of Digi Accelerated Linux (DAL) OS, Digi’s powerful Linux-based operating system. Digi WAN Bonding enables customers running DAL OS on their Digi devices to centrally configure, deploy, and manage the bonding together of multiple WAN connections. This WAN aggregation provides a sophisticated blend of increased throughput speeds, WAN smoothing, packet redundancy, and seamless failover for always-on Internet connectivity.

Digi WAN Bonding yields four key benefits:

Increased bandwidth : By combining multiple connections, WAN bonding can provide a higher total bandwidth than any single connection for video streaming or file sharing.

: By combining multiple connections, WAN bonding can provide a higher total bandwidth than any single connection for video streaming or file sharing. Increased speed : Additionally, combining multiple WAN links supports increased speed for one or multiple devices, up to 1 Gbps maximum.

: Additionally, combining multiple WAN links supports increased speed for one or multiple devices, up to 1 Gbps maximum. Improved reliability : WAN bonding also improves the reliability of your bonded communication channels. If a connection fails, the others continue to provide service.

: WAN bonding also improves the reliability of your bonded communication channels. If a connection fails, the others continue to provide service. Reduced costs: WAN bonding can also reduce costs, for example enabling enterprises to obtain lower monthly rates for multiple connections.

Improved network performance is of extreme benefit to organizations requiring excellent speed and resiliency for data-intensive applications. These include video streaming to multiple media displays, vehicle cameras, and video conferencing. By providing customers with hot failover protection, this service ensures that if one WAN connection fails, the other connection takes over, thereby minimizing network downtime. Digi WAN Bonding also allows companies to take advantage of multiple ISPs, which can result in cost savings when businesses can negotiate better pricing and/or secure a provider that offers the best value for their specific needs.

“Organizations the world over are constantly searching for ways to boost network speed and reliability,” said Kinana Hussain, Vice President of Product Management for Digi International. “By fully integrating bandwidth bonding technology with Digi’s DAL OS and Digi Remote Manager, we’re able to provide businesses that rely on their network for critical operations with ultra-fast, ultra-reliable network performance and cost-efficient connectivity they very much want and need.”

Digi WAN Bonding — developed in collaboration with Bondix Intelligence — is distinct in that it allows for a maximum throughput speed of up to one Gigabit per second, compared to max speeds of 200 Mbps from other WAN bonding services.

“At Bondix, we’ve been thrilled to partner with Digi on rolling out our Bondix S.A.NE technology as an add-on service to Digi Remote Manager,” said Martin Santner, Director of Sales and Business Development for Bondix Intelligence. “This collaboration simplifies WAN aggregation, putting the mission-critical capabilities of WAN bonding into the hands of those who need it, enabling them to offer faster, better, more reliable connectivity when and where it matters.”

S.A.NE, which is short for Simple Aggregation of Networks, is proprietary software engineered by Bondix Technology to ensure reliable voice, video, and data transmission connectivity for mobile and stationary deployments alike.

