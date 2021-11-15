Log in
  Homepage
  Equities
  United States
  Nasdaq
  Digi International Inc.
  News
  Summary
    DGII   US2537981027

DIGI INTERNATIONAL INC.

(DGII)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Digi International Named as CES 2022 Innovation Awards Honoree

11/15/2021 | 08:06am EST
Digi International®, (NASDAQ: DGII, www.digi.com), a leading global provider of Internet of Things (IoT) connectivity products and services, today announced that it has been named a CES® 2022 Innovation Awards Honoree in the Smart Cities category for its TX64 5G/LTE-Advanced Cellular Router. This year’s CES Innovation Awards program received a record high number of over 1800 submissions. The announcement was made ahead of CES 2022, the world’s most influential technology event, happening Jan. 5-8 in Las Vegas, NV and digitally.

The CES Innovation Awards program, owned and produced by the Consumer Technology Association (CTA)®, is an annual competition honoring outstanding design and engineering in 27 consumer technology product categories. Those with the highest rating receive the “Best of Innovation” distinction. An elite panel of industry expert judges, including members of the media, designers, engineers and more, reviewed submissions based on innovation, engineering and functionality, aesthetic and design.

With its two cellular modules and two Wi-Fi radios, the Digi TX64 is a high-performance, high-reliability 5G router designed for complex mobile deployments including transit and transportation systems. Digi’s TX64 is built to handle the physical demands of mobile environments, such as rail systems that experience temperature extremes and fluctuating power. It can support two separate cellular connections simultaneously and is also suitable for fixed wireless deployments that require redundant connections for load balancing and other purposes. The TX64 5G is ideal for smart cities looking to upgrade their transit to be more intelligent and connected.

“We are delighted to be named a CES 2022 Innovation Awards Honoree,” says Digi Business Development Director, Government, Steve Mazur. “Our new TX64 5G/LTE Advanced-Cellular Router is helping to advance smart city and transportation sector initiatives that will provide long-term benefits for citizens and businesses alike.”

The CES 2022 Innovation Awards honorees, including product descriptions and photos, can be found at CES.tech/innovation. More will be revealed in January. Many honorees will showcase their winning products in the Innovation Awards Showcase at CES 2022.

Owned and produced by CTA, CES 2022, the global stage for innovation, will convene the tech industry in person and digitally, giving global audiences access to major brands and startups, as well as the world’s most-influential leaders and industry advocates. Visit CES.tech for all CES 2022 updates, including health protocols and registration.

For additional information on Digi International’s channel and customers, please visit: www.digi.com.

About Digi International

Digi International (NASDAQ: DGII) is a leading global provider of IoT connectivity products, services, and solutions. It helps companies create next-generation connected products and deploy and manage critical communications infrastructures in demanding environments with high levels of security and reliability. Founded in 1985, Digi has helped customers connect more than 100 million things and counting. For more information, visit www.digi.com.


© Business Wire 2021
Analyst Recommendations on DIGI INTERNATIONAL INC.
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 306 M - -
Net income 2021 8,61 M - -
Net Debt 2021 - - -
P/E ratio 2021 96,1x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 852 M 852 M -
Capi. / Sales 2021 2,79x
Capi. / Sales 2022 2,33x
Nbr of Employees 656
Free-Float 82,8%
Chart DIGI INTERNATIONAL INC.
Duration : Period :
Digi International Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends DIGI INTERNATIONAL INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 5
Last Close Price 24,98 $
Average target price 30,10 $
Spread / Average Target 20,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Ronald E. Konezny President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
James J. Loch Chief Financial Officer, Treasurer & Senior VP
Satbir Khanuja Non-Executive Chairman
Tracy L. Roberts Chief Information Officer & VP-Technology Services
Spiro C. Lazarakis Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
DIGI INTERNATIONAL INC.32.17%852
CISCO SYSTEMS, INC.26.97%239 646
MOTOROLA SOLUTIONS, INC.47.85%42 468
ARISTA NETWORKS, INC.80.95%40 392
ERICSSON-1.22%36 742
FOXCONN INDUSTRIAL INTERNET CO., LTD.-14.39%36 501