Digi International Named as CES 2022 Innovation Awards Honoree

Digi International®, (NASDAQ: DGII, www.digi.com), a leading global provider of Internet of Things (IoT) connectivity products and services, today announced that it has been named a CES® 2022 Innovation Awards Honoree in the Smart Cities category for its TX64 5G/LTE-Advanced Cellular Router. This year’s CES Innovation Awards program received a record high number of over 1800 submissions. The announcement was made ahead of CES 2022, the world’s most influential technology event, happening Jan. 5-8 in Las Vegas, NV and digitally.

The CES Innovation Awards program, owned and produced by the Consumer Technology Association (CTA)®, is an annual competition honoring outstanding design and engineering in 27 consumer technology product categories. Those with the highest rating receive the “Best of Innovation” distinction. An elite panel of industry expert judges, including members of the media, designers, engineers and more, reviewed submissions based on innovation, engineering and functionality, aesthetic and design.

With its two cellular modules and two Wi-Fi radios, the Digi TX64 is a high-performance, high-reliability 5G router designed for complex mobile deployments including transit and transportation systems. Digi’s TX64 is built to handle the physical demands of mobile environments, such as rail systems that experience temperature extremes and fluctuating power. It can support two separate cellular connections simultaneously and is also suitable for fixed wireless deployments that require redundant connections for load balancing and other purposes. The TX64 5G is ideal for smart cities looking to upgrade their transit to be more intelligent and connected.

“We are delighted to be named a CES 2022 Innovation Awards Honoree,” says Digi Business Development Director, Government, Steve Mazur. “Our new TX64 5G/LTE Advanced-Cellular Router is helping to advance smart city and transportation sector initiatives that will provide long-term benefits for citizens and businesses alike.”

