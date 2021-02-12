Log in
DIGI INTERNATIONAL INC.

DIGI INTERNATIONAL INC.

(DGII)
Digi International : Opengear Collaborates with CLAdirect to Increase Adoption of Smart Out-of-Band Management

02/12/2021 | 01:45pm EST
EDISON, N.J. - Feb. 9, 2021 - Opengear, a Digi International (NASDAQ: DGII) company and a leading provider of solutions that deliver secure, resilient network access and automation to critical IT infrastructure, today announced its network resilience solutions have become a top-selling platform for CLAdirect, a leading technology solutions provider in Latin America and the Caribbean.

Opengear's sales and new deployments of smart out-of-band solutions have more tripled across Latin America since 2019, driven largely by increasing network complexity and a greater need for end-to-end network resilience. The company has more than 250 active resellers in the region, one of the fastest-growing markets worldwide.

From global enterprises to regional internet service providers, CLAdirect customers rely on Opengear for secure, resilient access and automation of critical IT infrastructure, even when a network is down. With Opengear, organizations have direct access and control of their critical network infrastructure from any location around the world.

'Opengear's solutions have quickly become some of our best-selling products to date, and one of the top three brands this year,' said Isaac Shemaria, technology solutions sales architect at CLAdirect. 'The massive demand we're seeing is a testament to their unparalleled technology. As networks become more complex, remote work more vital, and the costs of disruptions more damaging, Opengear's solutions have become a must-have for businesses to keep operations online. Deployment and management couldn't be simpler.'

Many global CLAdirect customers install Opengear products in locations where onsite technicians aren't readily available. Opengear's flexibility enable organizations to connect and integrate a broad range of routers, switches, firewalls, UPS, and more. Opengear's growing adoption among CLAdirect's customers has been largely fueled by demand for its Infrastructure Manager appliance designed for high-density locations, as well as its Resilience Gateways for smaller deployments like branch offices and kiosks. These solutions provide critical functions like smart out-of-band management, security, failover to cellular, network automation, remote network monitoring and more.

CLAdirect has also experienced high demand for Opengear's award-winning Lighthouse software, a centralized management solution with a focus on security, scalability, and network automation. Valued for its easy deployment and usability, Lighthouse enables engineers to directly access and remotely manage critical infrastructure, regardless of location.
'The Latin American market is evolving rapidly, and while new technologies like IoT and edge computing have presented enormous opportunities, they have also introduced greater challenges for keeping networks running,' said Bryan Keepers, Opengear's director of Channel Sales in the Americas. 'CLAdirect has not only expanded our global footprint, but also provided the expertise and know-how to ensure our mutual customers receive premium and customized solutions.'

For more information about Opengear's work with CLAdirect, please see the full case study here: https://opengear.com/case-study/cladirect/.

About Opengear
Opengear, a Digi International company, delivers secure, resilient access and automation to critical IT infrastructure, even when the network is down. Provisioning, orchestration, and remote management of network devices, through innovative software and appliances, enable technical staff to manage their data centers reliably and efficiently. Opengear was acquired by Digi International in 2019, bringing together two organizations with a deep commitment to providing the best products, software and services that meet the demands of mission-critical networks.

About Digi International
Digi International (NASDAQ: DGII) is a leading global provider of business and mission-critical Internet of Things (IoT) connectivity products and solutions. It helps customers create next-generation connected products and solutions to deploy, monitor and manage critical communications infrastructures and compliance standards in demanding environments with high levels of security, relentless reliability, and bulletproof performance. Founded in 1985, Digi has helped customers connect more than 100 million things, and counting. For more information, visit www.digi.com or call 877-912-3444 or 952-912-3444.

About CLAdirect
CLAdirect is an expert leader in network connectivity, optimization, and security, with more than 20 years of experience in the Latin American telecommunications market, providing technology solutions and highly specialized engineering services. CLAdirect has a strong presence in telecommunications, utilities, finance, hospitality, healthcare, and education sectors throughout the region.

Media Contact:
Robert Brownlie
Bob Gold & Associates
310-320-2010
opengear@bobgoldpr.com



Digi International Inc. published this content on 09 February 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 12 February 2021 18:44:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Ronald E. Konezny President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
James J. Loch Chief Financial Officer, Treasurer & Senior VP
Satbir Khanuja Non-Executive Chairman
Tracy L. Roberts Chief Information Officer & VP-Technology Services
Spiro C. Lazarakis Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
DIGI INTERNATIONAL INC.25.66%706
CISCO SYSTEMS, INC.6.32%201 050
ERICSSON AB16.45%45 827
FOXCONN INDUSTRIAL INTERNET CO., LTD.2.56%43 198
MOTOROLA SOLUTIONS, INC.6.90%30 818
ARISTA NETWORKS, INC.9.46%24 064
