Digi International® Inc. (Nasdaq: DGII), a leading global provider of business and mission critical Internet of Things ("IoT") products, services and solutions, today announced its financial results for its fourth fiscal quarter ended September 30, 2023.

Fourth Fiscal Quarter 2023 Results Compared to Fourth Fiscal Quarter 2022 Results

  • Revenue was $112 million, an increase of 6%.
  • Gross profit margin was 57.1%, an increase of 130 basis points.
  • Net income per diluted share was $0.17, a decrease of 45%.
  • Adjusted net income per diluted share was $0.52, an increase of 16%.
  • Adjusted EBITDA was $25 million, an increase of 14%.
  • Annualized Recurring Revenue (ARR) was $106 million at quarter end, an increase of 12%.

Full Year Fiscal 2023 Results Compared to Full Year Fiscal 2022 Results

  • Revenue was $445 million, an increase of 15%.
  • Gross profit margin was 56.7%, an increase of 100 basis points.
  • Net income per diluted share was $0.67, an increase of 24%.
  • Adjusted net income per diluted share was $1.99, an increase of 20%.
  • Adjusted EBITDA was $97 million, an increase of 22%.

Reconciliations of GAAP and non-GAAP financial measures appear at the end of this release.

“Digi overcame many challenges throughout fiscal 2023. Our team remained resilient and focused on strong execution delivering record performance,” said Ron Konezny, President and Chief Executive Officer. “We set new fiscal year records in ARR, revenue, adjusted EBITDA and adjusted EPS. The Industrial Internet of Things market is a megatrend, large and growing. We are confident as ever in the long-term potential and opportunity in front of Digi. With our three 100 goals secured, we are poised to double ARR and A-EBITDA ($200 million) within the next five years.”

Additional Financial Highlights

  • We made $36 million in debt payments in fiscal 2023, reducing outstanding debt to $214 million at year end and debt net of cash to $182 million.
  • We had $25.2 million of interest expense in fiscal 2023, compared to $19.7 million a year ago. The increase was driven by an increase in our effective interest rate, partially offset by decreased debt outstanding.
  • Cash flow from operations was $37 million in fiscal 2023, compared to $38 million a year ago. The change was driven by various, largely offsetting activities including a decrease in accounts payable and increases in inventory receipts.
  • Net inventory ended the year at $74 million, compared to $73 million a year ago and $84 million three months ago, following efforts to manage inventory levels including a write-off of specific inventory in the fourth quarter.

Segment Results

IoT Product & Services

The segment's fourth fiscal quarter 2023 revenues of $88 million increased 9% from the same period in the prior fiscal year. This increase was attributable to growth in our OEM & Infrastructure Management product lines. ARR as of the end of the fourth fiscal quarter was $22 million, an increase of 47% from the end of fiscal 2022. This increase primarily was due to growth in the subscription base for Console Server services. Gross profit margin increased 30 basis points to 54.0% of revenues for the fourth fiscal quarter of 2023, due to ARR growth. Operating income was $13 million, a decrease of 23%, primarily due to a gain on contingent consideration in the fourth fiscal quarter of 2022, that did not repeat in 2023.

Full fiscal 2023 revenues of $346 million increased 16% from fiscal 2022. This increase was attributable to growth in our OEM & Infrastructure Management product lines. Gross profit margin increased 60 basis points to 54.4% of revenues, due to ARR. Operating income was $51 million, an increase of 23%.

IoT Solutions

The segment's fourth fiscal quarter 2023 revenues of $24 million decreased 4% from the same period in the prior fiscal year. This decrease was a result of decreased sales of Ventus offerings due to reductions in one-time services from the same period in the prior year. ARR as of the end of the fourth fiscal quarter was $84 million, an increase of 5% from the end of fiscal 2022. Higher ARR drove a 540 basis points gross margin increase to 68.1% in the fourth fiscal quarter of 2023. Operating income was $0.1 million, compared to a loss of $0.6 million a year ago.

Full fiscal 2023 revenues of $99 million increased 9% from fiscal 2022. This increase was a result of increased sales of both SmartSense and Ventus offerings. Gross profit margin increased 280 basis points to 64.8%, due to higher ARR in fiscal 2023. Operating loss was $1.1 million, compared to a loss of $3.3 million a year ago.

Capital Allocation Strategy

We will continue to deleverage the company while managing inventory appropriately as our supply chain continues to normalize. Our inventory position remains elevated, but we believe this investment will deliver working capital benefits for Digi in future quarters.

Acquisitions remain a top capital priority for Digi. We will be disciplined in our approach and act when we believe an opportunity is appropriate to execute in the context of prevailing market conditions. We evolve and monitor our acquisition pipeline, and we intend to focus more on scale and ARR.

First Fiscal Quarter and Fiscal 2024 Guidance

With our three 100 goals secured, Digi has set new long term strategic goals. Resilient execution in a large and growing Industrial Internet of Things market provides confidence we will double ARR and Adjusted EBITDA to $200 million within the next five years on an organic basis. Potential acquisitions are also focused on these metrics, which could help Digi reach these milestones even earlier.

We expect global macroeconomic headwinds to persist. In addition, some strategic customers supported by our console server team will need more time than expected to deploy previously shipped solutions. The demand for Digi offerings remains strong, however the time to close deals has extended compared to historical measures. Our outlook for fiscal 2024 projects our ARR and Adjusted EBITDA to grow 5% and our revenue projects to be flat year over year.

For the first fiscal quarter, revenues are estimated to be $103 million to $108 million. Adjusted EBITDA is estimated to be between $21.0 million and $22.9 million. Adjusted net income per share is anticipated to be between $0.41 and $0.45 per diluted share, assuming a weighted average diluted share count of 37.5 million shares.

We provide guidance or longer-term targets for adjusted net income per share as well as Adjusted EBITDA targets on a non-GAAP basis. We do not reconcile these items to their most similar U.S. GAAP measure as it is difficult to predict without unreasonable efforts numerous items that include, but are not limited to, the impact of foreign exchange translation, restructuring, interest and certain tax related events. Given the uncertainty, any of these items could have a significant impact on U.S. GAAP results.

About Digi International

Digi International (Nasdaq: DGII) is a leading global provider of IoT connectivity products, services and solutions. We help our customers create next-generation connected products and deploy and manage critical communications infrastructures in demanding environments with high levels of security and reliability. Founded in 1985, we’ve helped our customers connect over 100 million things and growing. For more information, visit Digi's website at www.digi.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

Presentation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures

This release includes adjusted net income, adjusted net income per diluted share and Adjusted EBITDA, each of which is a non-GAAP measure.

We understand that there are material limitations on the use of non-GAAP measures. Non-GAAP measures are not substitutes for GAAP measures, such as net income, for the purpose of analyzing financial performance. The disclosure of these measures does not reflect all charges and gains that were actually recognized by Digi. These non-GAAP measures are not in accordance with, or an alternative for measures prepared in accordance with, generally accepted accounting principles and may be different from non-GAAP measures used by other companies or presented by us in prior reports. In addition, these non-GAAP measures are not based on any comprehensive set of accounting rules or principles. We believe that non-GAAP measures have limitations in that they do not reflect all of the amounts associated with our results of operations as determined in accordance with GAAP. We believe these measures should only be used to evaluate our results of operations in conjunction with the corresponding GAAP measures. Additionally, Adjusted EBITDA does not reflect our cash expenditures, the cash requirements for the replacement of depreciated and amortized assets, or changes in or cash requirements for our working capital needs.

We believe that providing historical and adjusted net income and adjusted net income per diluted share, respectively, exclusive of such items as reversals of tax reserves, discrete tax benefits, restructuring charges and reversals, intangible amortization, stock-based compensation, other non-operating income/expense, changes in fair value of contingent consideration, acquisition-related expenses and interest expense related to acquisitions permits investors to compare results with prior periods that did not include these items. Management uses the aforementioned non-GAAP measures to monitor and evaluate ongoing operating results and trends and to gain an understanding of our comparative operating performance. In addition, certain of our stockholders have expressed an interest in seeing financial performance measures exclusive of the impact of these matters, which while important, are not central to the core operations of our business. Management believes that Adjusted EBITDA, defined as EBITDA adjusted for stock-based compensation expense, acquisition-related expenses, restructuring charges and reversals, and changes in fair value of contingent consideration is useful to investors to evaluate our core operating results and financial performance because it excludes items that are significant non-cash or non-recurring items reflected in the Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations. We believe that the presentation of Adjusted EBITDA as a percentage of revenue is useful because it provides a reliable and consistent approach to measuring our performance from year to year and in assessing our performance against that of other companies. We believe this information helps compare operating results and corporate performance exclusive of the impact of our capital structure and the method by which assets were acquired.

 

Digi International Inc.

Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations

(In thousands, except per share amounts)

(Unaudited)

 

 

Three months ended September 30,

 

Year ended September 30,

 

 

2023

 

 

 

2022

 

 

 

2023

 

 

 

2022

 

Revenue

$

112,163

 

 

$

105,738

 

 

$

444,849

 

 

$

388,225

 

Cost of sales

 

48,172

 

 

 

46,743

 

 

 

192,646

 

 

 

171,939

 

Gross profit

 

63,991

 

 

 

58,995

 

 

 

252,203

 

 

 

216,286

 

Operating expenses:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Sales and marketing

 

21,260

 

 

 

19,041

 

 

 

81,681

 

 

 

70,366

 

Research and development

 

14,454

 

 

 

13,899

 

 

 

58,648

 

 

 

55,098

 

General and administrative

 

14,796

 

 

 

15,372

 

 

 

61,779

 

 

 

58,802

 

Change in fair value of contingent consideration

 

 

 

 

(6,200

)

 

 

 

 

 

(6,200

)

Operating expenses

 

50,510

 

 

 

42,112

 

 

 

202,108

 

 

 

178,066

 

Operating income

 

13,481

 

 

 

16,883

 

 

 

50,095

 

 

 

38,220

 

Other expense, net

 

(6,289

)

 

 

(4,876

)

 

 

(25,177

)

 

 

(19,592

)

Income before income taxes

 

7,192

 

 

 

12,007

 

 

 

24,918

 

 

 

18,628

 

Income tax (benefit) provision

 

827

 

 

 

784

 

 

 

148

 

 

 

(755

)

Net income

$

6,365

 

 

$

11,223

 

 

$

24,770

 

 

$

19,383

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Net income per common share:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Basic

$

0.18

 

 

$

0.32

 

 

$

0.69

 

 

$

0.55

 

Diluted

$

0.17

 

 

$

0.31

 

 

$

0.67

 

 

$

0.54

 

Weighted average common shares:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Basic

 

36,000

 

 

 

35,378

 

 

 

35,820

 

 

 

35,031

 

Diluted

 

36,931

 

 

 

36,455

 

 

 

36,869

 

 

 

35,995

 

 

Digi International Inc.

Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets

(In thousands)

(Unaudited)

 

 

September 30,
2023

 

September 30,
2022

ASSETS

 

 

 

Current assets:

 

 

 

Cash and cash equivalents

$

31,693

 

$

34,900

Accounts receivable, net

 

55,997

 

 

50,450

Inventories

 

74,396

 

 

73,223

Deferred tax assets

 

 

 

3,764

Other current assets

 

4,112

 

 

3,871

Total current assets

 

166,198

 

 

166,208

Non-current assets

 

669,333

 

 

687,687

Total assets

$

835,531

 

$

853,895

LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY

 

 

 

Current liabilities:

 

 

 

Current portion of long-term debt

$

15,523

 

$

15,523

Accounts payable

 

17,148

 

 

32,373

Other current liabilities

 

53,307

 

 

48,611

Total current liabilities

 

85,978

 

 

96,507

Long-term debt

 

188,051

 

 

222,448

Other non-current liabilities

 

21,014

 

 

33,427

Non-current liabilities

 

209,065

 

 

255,875

Total liabilities

 

295,043

 

 

352,382

Total stockholders’ equity

 

540,488

 

 

501,513

Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity

$

835,531

 

$

853,895

 

Digi International Inc.

Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows

(In thousands)

(Unaudited)

 

 

Year ended September 30,

 

 

2023

 

 

 

2022

 

Net cash provided by operating activities

$

36,751

 

 

$

37,740

 

Net cash used in investing activities

 

(4,345

)

 

 

(349,528

)

Net cash (used in) provided by financing activities

 

(34,500

)

 

 

192,782

 

Effect of exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents

 

(1,113

)

 

 

1,474

 

Net decrease in cash and cash equivalents

 

(3,207

)

 

 

(117,532

)

Cash and cash equivalents, beginning of period

 

34,900

 

 

 

152,432

 

Cash and cash equivalents, end of period

$

31,693

 

 

$

34,900

 

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

 

TABLE 1

 

Reconciliation of Net Income to Adjusted EBITDA

(In thousands)

 

 

Three months ended September 30,

 

Year ended September 30,

 

2023

 

2022

 

2023

 

2022

 

 

 

% of total

revenue

 

 

 

% of total

revenue

 

 

 

% of total

revenue

 

 

 

% of total

revenue

Total revenue

$

112,163

 

100.0

%

 

$

105,738

 

 

100.0

%

 

$

444,849

 

100.0

%

 

$

388,225

 

 

100.0

%

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Net income

$

6,365

 

 

 

$

11,223

 

 

 

 

$

24,770

 

 

 

$

19,383

 

 

 

Interest expense, net

 

6,269

 

 

 

 

5,033

 

 

 

 

 

25,236

 

 

 

 

19,690

 

 

 

Income tax expense (benefit)

 

827

 

 

 

 

784

 

 

 

 

 

148

 

 

 

 

(755

)

 

 

Depreciation and amortization

 

8,016

 

 

 

 

8,446

 

 

 

 

 

31,979

 

 

 

 

33,839

 

 

 

Stock-based compensation expense

 

3,434

 

 

 

 

2,176

 

 

 

 

 

13,286

 

 

 

 

8,578

 

 

 

Changes in fair value of contingent consideration

 

 

 

 

 

(6,200

)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

(6,200

)

 

 

Restructuring charge

 

 

 

 

 

61

 

 

 

 

 

141

 

 

 

 

275

 

 

 

Acquisition expense

 

30

 

 

 

 

349

 

 

 

 

 

940

 

 

 

 

4,605

 

 

 

Adjusted EBITDA

$

24,941

 

22.2

%

 

$

21,872

 

 

20.7

%

 

$

96,500

 

21.7

%

 

$

79,415

 

 

20.5

%

TABLE 2

 

Reconciliation of Net Income and Net Income per Diluted Share to

Adjusted Net Income and Adjusted Net Income per Diluted Share

(In thousands, except per share amounts)

 

 

Three months ended September 30,

 

Year ended September 30,

 

2023

 

2022

 

2023

 

2022

Net income and net income per diluted share

$

6,365

 

 

$

0.17

 

 

$

11,223

 

 

$

0.31

 

 

$

24,770

 

 

$

0.67

 

 

$

19,383

 

 

$

0.54

 

Amortization

 

6,260

 

 

 

0.17

 

 

 

6,795

 

 

 

0.19

 

 

 

25,226

 

 

 

0.68

 

 

 

27,195

 

 

 

0.76

 

Stock-based compensation expense

 

3,434

 

 

 

0.09

 

 

 

2,176

 

 

 

0.06

 

 

 

13,286

 

 

 

0.36

 

 

 

8,578

 

 

 

0.24

 

Other non-operating income

 

20

 

 

 

 

 

 

(157

)

 

 

 

 

 

(59

)

 

 

 

 

 

(98

)

 

 

 

Acquisition expense

 

30

 

 

 

 

 

 

349

 

 

 

0.01

 

 

 

940

 

 

 

0.03

 

 

 

4,605

 

 

 

0.13

 

Changes in fair value of contingent consideration

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

(6,200

)

 

 

(0.17

)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

(6,200

)

 

 

(0.17

)

Restructuring charge

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

61

 

 

 

 

 

 

141

 

 

 

 

 

 

275

 

 

 

0.01

 

Interest expense, net

 

6,269

 

 

 

0.17

 

 

 

5,033

 

 

 

0.13

 

 

 

25,236

 

 

 

0.68

 

 

 

19,690

 

 

 

0.54

 

Tax effect from the above adjustments (1)

 

(2,968

)

 

 

(0.07

)

 

 

(1,638

)

 

 

(0.05

)

 

 

(18,488

)

 

 

(0.50

)

 

 

(9,901

)

 

 

(0.28

)

Discrete tax expenses (benefits) (2)

 

(384

)

 

 

(0.01

)

 

 

(1,187

)

 

 

(0.03

)

 

 

2,490

 

 

 

0.07

 

 

 

(3,933

)

 

 

(0.11

)

Adjusted net income and adjusted net income per diluted share (3)

$

19,026

 

 

$

0.52

 

 

$

16,455

 

 

$

0.45

 

 

$

73,542

 

 

$

1.99

 

 

$

59,594

 

 

$

1.66

 

Diluted weighted average common shares

 

 

 

36,931

 

 

 

 

 

36,455

 

 

 

 

 

36,869

 

 

 

 

 

35,995

 

(1)

The tax effect from the above adjustments assumes an estimated effective tax rate of 18.0% for fiscal 2023 and 2022 based on adjusted net income.

(2)

For the three and twelve months ended September 30, 2023 and 2022 discrete tax expenses (benefits) primarily are a result of changes in excess tax benefits recognized on stock compensation.

(3)

Adjusted net income per diluted share may not add due to the use of rounded numbers.

 