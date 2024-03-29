DIGI INTERNATIONAL BOOTH 4A-131, HALL 4A - NUREMBERG EXHIBITION CENTER, APRIL 9-11, 2024

NUREMBERG, Germany, March 29, 2024 - Digi International®, (NASDAQ: DGII), a leading global provider of Internet of Things (IoT) connectivity products, solutions and services, is proud to announce its participation in Embedded World 2024, where it will reveal its newest addition to the Digi ConnectCore® system-on-module (SOM) family and demonstrate the latest solutions and services tailored to support OEMs in key industries such as the transportation, medical, agriculture, and industrial sectors.

Digi International's forward-thinking solutions and services deliver superior security, performance and reliability, enabling enterprises to build next-generation products using ready-to-integrate building blocks, the latest connected technologies, and a suite of tools and services to drive their go-to-market strategy - and then maintain their products over their lifecycle.

Recognized as the premier event in the embedded systems and IoT industry, Embedded World 2024 provides an ideal platform for Digi International to highlight its commitment to innovation and advancement across diverse sectors with a 2024 event showcase that includes the following solutions, services and product demonstrations:

Digi Services Demo

Explore the award-winning Digi ConnectCore Security Services and Digi ConnectCore Cloud Services , ensuring the security of devices throughout the entire product lifecycle and enabling OEMs to create connected devices with remote-dashboard, service and application capabilities using Digi ConnectCore SOMs.



Explore the award-winning and , ensuring the security of devices throughout the entire product lifecycle and enabling OEMs to create connected devices with remote-dashboard, service and application capabilities using Digi ConnectCore SOMs. EV Charging Solutions

Digi's cutting-edge solutions are revolutionizing electric vehicle charging infrastructure, offering efficiency, reliability and scalability. Digi's simulated EV charging station demonstration showcases how Digi ConnectCore SOMs provide precise control, management and display capabilities.



Digi's cutting-edge solutions are revolutionizing electric vehicle charging infrastructure, offering efficiency, reliability and scalability. Digi's simulated EV charging station demonstration showcases how Digi ConnectCore SOMs provide precise control, management and display capabilities. Digi XBee® Sensor Lab

An engaging presentation of an edge-to-cloud sensing solution, simulating smart sensors in different environments, the XBee Sensor Lab allows attendees to get hands-on with sensors and see the data changing on a dynamic display in real time - processing and transmitting data over the LTE cellular network with Digi XBee 3 Global Cellular modems .

"We are excited to return to Embedded World and showcase our latest solutions and services," said Steve Ericson, Senior Vice President and General Manager of the OEM division at Digi. "Through our collaborations and cutting-edge technologies, Digi continues to empower businesses to unlock new possibilities - driving innovation and digital transformation that delivers cost-effective, embedded IoT solutions to help customers achieve their goals."

Additional demonstrations involving Digi's solutions will be taking place at the following locations:

STMicroelectronics - Hall 4A, Booth 4A-148

Wall of SOMs showcase featuring a first look at the highly anticipated Digi ConnectCore MP25 SOM .



Wall of SOMs showcase featuring a first look at the highly anticipated . NXP Semiconductors - Hall 4A, Booth 4A-222

Digi ConnectCore 93 connected development kit featuring the NXP i.MX 93 processor.



Digi ConnectCore 93 connected development kit featuring the NXP i.MX 93 processor. Bressner Technology - Hall 1, Booth 1-236

Showcasing the Digi ConnectCore 93 connected development kit.

Digi's latest embedded IoT technologies are significantly enhancing the way in which individuals, machines, and processes interact. These technologies rely on network connectivity, security and remote monitoring as the cornerstones for unlocking their full potential, positioning Digi as a leading provider of advanced networking solutions that integrate software, hardware, and services for enterprises.

For more information, visit the Digi International Booth 131 in Hall 4A or visit: www.digi.com.

About Digi International

Digi International (NASDAQ: DGII) is a leading global provider of IoT connectivity products, services, and solutions. It helps companies create next-generation connected products and deploy and manage critical communications infrastructures in demanding environments with high levels of security and reliability. Founded in 1985, Digi has helped customers connect more than 100 million things and counting. For more information, visit https://www.digi.com.

Media Contact:

Peter Ramsay

Global Results Communications

digi@globalresultspr.com

949.307.5908