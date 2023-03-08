Digi International : SmartSense by Digi Appoints Joel Vengco to Healthcare Advisory Board

BOSTON, March 8, 2023 SmartSense by Digi®, part of Digi International (NASDAQ: DGII, www.digi.com) and a leading global provider of Internet of Things (IoT) connectivity solutions, today announced the appointment of Joel Vengco, Senior Vice President and Chief Information and Digital Officer at Hartford HealthCare, to its Healthcare Advisory Board. The SmartSense Healthcare Advisory Board launched in August 2022 to help organizations mitigate operational risk, streamline standard operating procedures and simplify compliance. Vengco joins five other Board members from St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, University of Mississippi Medical Center, and Rite Aid.

"The healthcare sector's digital transformation is constantly opening new doors to impactful therapeutic outcomes and operational efficiency," said Vengco. "It's critical for industry leaders to establish open lines of communication and create opportunities for cross-sector collaboration. I look forward to working with the SmartSense Healthcare Advisory Board to reimagine how healthcare can be more accessible, equitable, personalized, and predictable through the power of IoT solutions."

Vengco brings more than a decade of healthcare technology experience to the SmartSense Healthcare Advisory Board. Prior to his current role with Hartford HealthCare, he served as the Senior Vice President and Chief Information and Digital Officer at Baystate Health from 2012 to 2022. Vengco also held senior positions with GE Healthcare, Boston Medical Center, and Partners Healthcare System throughout his career. He is a 10-time Becker's Hospital Review "Top 100 CIOs to Know" honoree.

"We're absolutely thrilled to have Joel Vengco join the SmartSense Healthcare Advisory Board," said Guy Yehiav, President of SmartSense by Digi. "Joel's experience will help ensure the Board continues to execute its mission and identify new industry challenges that can be addressed through the integrated adoption of IoT solutions."

Vengco will join the SmartSense Healthcare Advisory Board during its next meeting on March 9, 2023. The Board's expansion will bring new perspective and educational opportunities to healthcare organizations seeking to improve efficiency, patient care, and safety.

About Digi International

(NASDAQ: DGII) is a leading global provider of business and mission-critical Internet of Things (IoT) connectivity products and solutions. We help our customers create next-generation connected products and solutions to deploy, monitor and manage critical communications infrastructures and compliance standards in demanding environments with high levels of security, relentless reliability and bulletproof performance. Founded in 1985, we've helped our customers connect over 100 million things, and growing. For more information, visit www.digi.com.

About SmartSense by Digi

SmartSense by Digi®, a business unit of Digi International (NASDAQ: DGII), is a leading global provider of Internet of Things (IoT) Sensing as a Service solutions that deliver dynamic and personalized asset monitoring, process digitization, and digital decisioning across key verticals. The company enables organizations to leverage the power of IoT automation, prescriptive workflows, and insightful analytics to ensure compliance, workforce productivity, brand loyalty, loss prevention, and reduction of waste and energy consumption. Combining new and innovative data-driven approaches with world-class IoT tools, SmartSense partners with enterprises to elevate their business outcomes and asset protection to new heights. For more information, visit https://www.smartsense.co/.