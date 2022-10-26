Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Digi International Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    DGII   US2537981027

DIGI INTERNATIONAL INC.

(DGII)
  Report
Delayed Nasdaq  -  04:00 2022-10-25 pm EDT
39.41 USD   +3.57%
03:01aDigi International and UR Group Form Strategic Relationship to Deliver Intelligent Transport Systems in the U.K.
BU
10/17Dig taps SmartSense to ensure safe, fresh meals
AQ
10/17DIG Restaurants Collaborates with SmartSense by Digi to Ensure Safe and Fresh Meals
BU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Digi International and UR Group Form Strategic Relationship to Deliver Intelligent Transport Systems in the U.K.

10/26/2022 | 03:01am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Collaboration Will Drive Smart ITS Technologies for Improved Transit Experience and Smaller Eco-Footprint

Digi International, (NASDAQ: DGII, www.digi.com), a leading global provider of Internet of Things (IoT) connectivity solutions, today announced a strategic agreement with UR Group, a leader in specialized services spanning Intelligent Transport Systems (ITS), defense, industrial automation and energy markets. With a primary focus on rail, bus and Smart Cities, Digi and UR Group will initially collaborate to deliver advanced ITS solutions to U.K.-based organizations.

Rail transit remains an attractive alternative to air travel and personal vehicles in some U.K. markets, but operators must provide more amenities to attract passengers such as Wi-Fi service, fare collection, security monitoring, and more. Digi’s smart railways solutions can communicate real-time data about a range of asset-monitoring functions, from wagon tracking for rail freight customers to air-conditioning performance on passenger trains. The secure technology monitors infrastructure and identifies faults so they can be addressed before they disrupt operations.

“We are honored to work with a true innovator in the ITS sector,” said Justin Schmid, General Manager of Cellular Solutions at Digi International. “UR Group is at the forefront of solutions that support advanced Smart Cities and transit systems, such as the world's first hydrogen-powered passenger trains in the U.K. Powered by Digi Remote Manager, our broad range of cellular router solutions are reliable and easy to deploy, manage and control for the entire product lifecycle from a single command point. Our ability to innovate and deliver recurring value underpins our commitment to the long-term success of our customers’ deployments, which aligns exceptionally well with our burgeoning collaboration.”

“This is an exciting time for organizations like Digi and UR Group to bring innovation to the transportation sector,” said Joe Matano, Managing Director of UR Group.” More than ever, relationships like this are critical to enable integration of new technologies and create scalable solutions that facilitate the transition to green energy and shape the future of transportation.”

About UR Group

UR Group is an international provider of advanced connectivity solutions in IP networking, wireless, satellite, and fibre-optic based applications. We specialise in providing focused solutions in our key markets of Intelligent Transportation Systems (ITS), Defence, Industrial Automation and Energy.

We partner with world-class manufacturers to bring ruggedized, reliable connectivity solutions that have leading-edge technology providing measurable return on investment in our customer applications. Technology alone is not enough. Through our Technology Enablement model, we combine the solutions portfolio with customer-driven integrated services through our technically enabled sales teams who are available to provide expert technology guidance. This solutions-based package brings a combined perspective delivering real-life value to our customer programs. Our offering is a unique proposition for today’s marketplace.

About Digi International

Digi International (NASDAQ: DGII) is a leading global provider of IoT connectivity products, services, and solutions. It helps companies create next-generation connected products and deploy and manage critical communications infrastructures in demanding environments with high levels of security and reliability. Founded in 1985, Digi has helped customers connect more than 100 million things and counting. For more information, visit www.digi.com.


© Business Wire 2022
All news about DIGI INTERNATIONAL INC.
03:01aDigi International and UR Group Form Strategic Relationship to Deliver Intelligent Tran..
BU
10/17Dig taps SmartSense to ensure safe, fresh meals
AQ
10/17DIG Restaurants Collaborates with SmartSense by Digi to Ensure Safe and Fresh Meals
BU
10/12Digi International Launches Digi SAFE at 2022 IACP Conference Taking Public Safety to N..
BU
10/12Digi International Announces the Launch of Its Digi SAFE™ All-In-One Connectivity ..
CI
10/10Digi International to Release Fourth Fiscal Quarter and Full-Year Fiscal 2022 Earnings ..
BU
09/30Half of Large Enterprises Hit by Financial Losses Due to Network Outages
AQ
09/28Half of Large Enterprises Hit by Financial Losses Due to Network Outages; New research ..
AQ
09/28Half of Large Enterprises Hit by Financial Losses Due to Network Outages
BU
09/20SmartSense by Digi Forms Food Service Advisory Board to Amplify Customer Success
BU
More news
Analyst Recommendations on DIGI INTERNATIONAL INC.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 383 M - -
Net income 2022 12,4 M - -
Net Debt 2022 207 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 114x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 1 391 M 1 391 M -
EV / Sales 2022 4,17x
EV / Sales 2023 3,64x
Nbr of Employees 659
Free-Float 82,6%
Chart DIGI INTERNATIONAL INC.
Duration : Period :
Digi International Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends DIGI INTERNATIONAL INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 6
Last Close Price 39,41 $
Average target price 40,83 $
Spread / Average Target 3,61%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Ronald E. Konezny President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
James J. Loch Chief Financial Officer, Treasurer & Senior VP
Satbir Khanuja Non-Executive Chairman
Spiro C. Lazarakis Independent Director
Christopher David Heim Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
DIGI INTERNATIONAL INC.60.40%1 391
CISCO SYSTEMS, INC.-30.00%178 774
MOTOROLA SOLUTIONS, INC.-11.79%39 226
ARISTA NETWORKS, INC.-21.65%33 696
NOKIA OYJ-21.84%24 135
FOXCONN INDUSTRIAL INTERNET CO., LTD.-29.70%22 693