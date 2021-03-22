Log in
DIGI INTERNATIONAL INC.

(DGII)
Digi International : Recognizes EMEA Distributor and Channel Partner Excellence

03/22/2021
Digi International (NASDAQ: DGII) (www.digi.com), a leading global provider of Internet of Things (IoT) connectivity products and services, today announced the Europe, Middle East and Africa winners of its 2020 Channel Awards. The recognition is awarded to Digi’s distributors and channel partners which excelled in providing value to its customers and significantly advanced the overall IoT market throughout the duration of the year.

The 2020 Channel Awards were granted to:

Digi International recognizes these recipients as valued EMEA channel partners and congratulates them on this well-deserved award. Each honoree has played a key role in contributing to Digi International’s overall success in 2020, and Digi looks forward to continuing the momentum in 2021 and beyond.

About Digi International

Digi International (NASDAQ: DGII) is a leading global provider of IoT connectivity products, services and solutions. We help our customers create next-generation connected products and deploy and manage critical communications infrastructures in demanding environments with high levels of security and reliability. Founded in 1985, we’ve helped our customers connect over 100 million things and growing. For more information, visit Digi's website at www.digi.com.


© Business Wire 2021
